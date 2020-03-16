for-professional-football,-“it's-about-survival”

The German Football League (DFL) is an association of extremes. At one end there are big clubs like Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund, at the other clubs like Erzgebirge Aue or SV Sandhausen. Of course, there are different interests between these two poles, also or right now, at a time when football was completely at a standstill due to the coronavirus crisis and the DFL had invited to an extraordinary general meeting. “There were various perspectives before the meeting,” said Christian Seifert, the managing director of the DFL. “I assume that there is now only one left.”

It was good news that Seifert could announce after the meeting. The event was very collegial, very constructive. In the crisis, all 36 professional clubs stand together. But Seifert was anything but a happy face when he went to the press. The situation is serious. Also for German professional football, which has been on the sunny side for the past decade and a half. “It's about survival,” said Seifert.

For many people, literally it's about survival. The financial worries of an industry that has so far been spoiled for success quickly appear to be of secondary importance. A clever mind like Seifert is of course aware of this. That is why he mentioned several times in his remarks that at the moment it is only about “somehow containing this virus. This has priority A, B and C. “

56. 000 jobs at risk

But professional football doesn't just consist of millionaires in shorts. According to Seifert, he is employed 56. 000 People whose jobs are now at stake. “It's about that right now. We are fighting for them, ”said Seifert. “Not about being able to continue to pay millions in salaries.” Nevertheless, there was no discussion of possible state aid for football at the general assembly.

In view of the dramatic development of the pandemic and the constantly changing framework conditions, the DFL has refrained from naming a specific date for the resumption of play. So far, only the next one has been canceled: 27. Matchday next weekend. According to Seifert, however, this does not mean that the Bundesliga will resume operations on the first weekend in April. “We have to think from day to day,” said the DFL boss. New advice is to be given in the last week of March.

Aim of 36 It is professional clubs to end the current season, as long as it is legally possible and justifiable from a health point of view, said Seifert. In all likelihood, this means that games will have to be closed to the public, even if “Our Curve”, the fan community, warned in the morning that the game would resume quickly. For them, ghost games are “no alternative”.

The further procedure also depends on the Uefa

Seifert sees it differently. “Someone who says that ghost games are out of the question no longer has to worry about whether we will be 18 or 20 professional clubs play, ”he said. “Then there will be no more 20 more clubs.” Games without spectators are “the only chance of survival in the near future”. The clubs lack audience revenue; however, TV revenues make up a much larger part of their budgets. And they only exist if television can also show games.

The further course of action of the DFL also depends on how the European association Uefa decides on Tuesday regarding European championships. Actually the EM should be on 12. Start June. However, it is now considered impossible that this will actually happen. Seifert did not want to comment on this in detail, but he assumes that the national leagues after the UEFA conference on Tuesday “will have more flexibility” and could still play in May and June – so that the EM will be postponed.

Each of the 36 clubs should now the DFL about it inform how long he can survive without playing. “It goes well for a while, but not for very long,” said Seifert. “Day X is hopefully so close that all 36 clubs will reach it . “