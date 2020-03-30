World
For Hertha BSC, domestic quarantine ends
Hertha BSC continues to train individually
Daishawn Redan upset his employer
Hang around at home, not allowed outside the door. That's quite a lot of demands, especially from young men who are used to because they make a living from exercise. So a few young men in Amsterdam thought they could quickly get to a soccer field play a game of football.
Unfortunately they have a short video of it posted on the network . And unfortunately some of these young men are professional soccer players. To Quincy Promes from Ajax Amsterdam for example. Or about Daishawn Redan, the from Hertha BSC for the Second round of the current season to FC Groningen and equal can be seen in the picture at the beginning of the video.
In Groningen was not well received by Redan's pastime. According to the club, the 19 year old striker excused. He also donates an unspecified amount to the fan initiative “Noordtribune Helpt”, which supports people in the Gronining region financially in the corona crisis.
“In this Time is required from everyone to show discipline. There are rules of conduct against the corona virus, and we adhere to them. We also made arrangements with the team, ”said Mark-Jan Fledderus, sports director of FC Groningen. “By playing soccer with friends, Daishawn violated these agreements. This is behavior that we don't want to see. We told him that too. ”
Redan was aware of his guilt, said Fledderus With. “He made a stupid mistake and his sincere apology . ”
Redan left the previous summer U 23 of Chelsea FC switched to Hertha BSC. For the professionals, he was used only once, on the second matchday, in the 0-3 home defeat against VfL Wolfsburg. At the end of January he let himself be loaned to FC Groningen for half a year, for the striker has played five times in the division of honor.
Mittelstädt defends the lead – Hertha wins
The professional from Berlin creates against Paderborn's Rifet Kapic a very happy 2: 2, the overall result is 6: 3 for Hertha.
First win for Hertha
e-athlete EliasN after a 0: 1 creates a 4: 1 for Hertha against Paderborns Lucas Fiedler. But the overall result is only known after the second duel and Maximilian Mittelstädt is immediately required.
At Hertha the ball rolls
In the Bundesliga Home Challenge via Fifa 2020. The opponent is SC Paderborn. The game now live:
Hertha is considering postponing the presidential election
For the 24. The general meeting of Hertha BSC is scheduled for May, at which, among other things, the presidium should be newly elected. But because of the corona crisis, it is still in the stars whether it can actually take place.
Like the “B.Z.” reported, the meeting would currently not be possible due to the prescribed contact restrictions. And nobody really knows when the restrictions will be lifted again.
Therefore, according to the report, an alternative scenario has already been legally examined. This scenario implies that the elections will be postponed until the next general assembly in November. The Presidium around Werner Gegenbauer would remain in office until then.
More about the personnel Arne Friedrich
Stefan Hermanns analyzes again why the former Hertha Captain at the old place of work is important again and why Friedrich could be a logical candidate for the post of team manager or sports director:
Arne Friedrich experienced Jürgen Klinsmann and his rousing nature in his time as a soccer player. So in late November he shouldn't have been too surprised by the enthusiasm of his former national team. Klinsmann had asked Friedrich to his hotel to apply for a position as Performance Manager at Hertha BSC.
Daily mirror | Stefan Hermanns
Ibisevic: “Suddenly we are all the same”
Captain Vedad Ibisevic from Bundesliga club Hertha BSC tries to learn positive lessons of the Corona crisis. “Suddenly we're all the same. Maybe we'll take that with us in the future, ”said the 35 – year-olds in an interview on the club's homepage on Friday. Nobody can hide from the virus. “This virus knows no nationality, no religion and no skin color.”
The 35 – year old is like one of the rest of the team due to a positive finding Coronavirus professional in home quarantine. Time enough to devote yourself to things that are otherwise neglected – like the family. “Because of football, I can't always spend so much time with them. Of course I'm enjoying it very intensely now, ”said the striker.
The triple family man usually played football in the garden with his son Ismail. “In any case, at eight he is already better than I was then,” reports the former national team player of Bosnia-Herzegovina, who also fights boredom in his own four walls with gardening.
Ibisevic is particularly worried about the elderly like his parents during the difficult times. “We now have to protect the elderly and people with a pre-existing condition – and if that means that we simply don't leave the house for this, then we just stay at home,” the family man warned. (dpa)
Image: Friedrich is to be promoted to sports director
Bundesliga club Hertha BSC wants to continue working with Arne Friedrich in the future. According to the “Bild” newspaper, the 40 – Year-olds with the Berliners rise to sports director. “We will be talking to Arne soon about the expiring agreement. We are very satisfied with his work, we would like to continue with Arne and move him to a different position, ”said Herthas sports director Michael Preetz of“ Bild ”.
Ex-national player Friedrich was late in November of later resigned trainer Jürgen Klinsmann was installed as a performance manager. The job for the former Hertha captain was created especially at the urging of Klinsmann. “I have a very close exchange with Arne. He is at the training ground with us every day and should act as a link between the team cabin and the club management, ”said Manager Preetz. (dpa)
Nouri: “Open and transparent”
Coach Alexander Nouri sees his position among the players of Hertha BSC also through the announced Farewell after this season was not affected. The coach told “Bild” (Thursday) that he “was not at all worried about the fact that manager Michael Preetz had announced that he would fill the post for the coming season as a so-called“ lame duck ” ). “I am one hundred percent sure that every player can correctly assess how serious the situation for the club is and will therefore give everything.”
A good week ago, Managing Director Preetz had publicly stated that the current The coaching team knew that the club would bet on a new team for next season. “Our exchange is very open and transparent. Everything is fine, ”said Nouri, who came to the Berliners as Jürgen Klinsmann's assistant. “It is important that we achieve our goals together – to keep the class.”
During the interruption due to the coronavirus crisis, Hertha is six points ahead to the relegation zone on place 13. The Presidium of the German Football League had another game break on Tuesday until at least 30. April recommended. (dpa)
Wolfs Revier
Quarantine currently looks like this at Hertha BSC:
Herthas professionals have not been allowed to use their apartments for a week leave. Marius Wolf does sport anyway – to the neighbors' sorrow not just virtual.
Daily mirror | Christoph Dach
Stay fit with Hertha
Special T-Shirt:
“We just don't go outside”
Hertha BSC wants to wear a special shirt in the Corona Help crisis. Half of the selling price of the shirts with the slogan “We just don't go outside” should go to the Corona Emergency Aid Fund of the German Red Cross, the club said on Tuesday. Hertha had previously launched a Facebook group called “Herthaner Help”. Singer Frank Zander had redrafted his Hertha anthem at the weekend because of the restrictions caused by the new corona virus: Instead of “Just go home …”, the Berliner now sings “We just don't go outside”. (dpa)
Vice-Captain Stark cooks in quarantine
Hertha's Vice-Captain defender Niklas Stark has on responsibility for people in times of the corona crisis pointed out. “I have grandparents myself, but I also have a friend who has one Had previous illness. I don't want to be responsible for the virus transmitted unnoticed, “said the 24 – year-olds in an interview on the Club homepage.
The team has been there for almost a week now including trainer and supervisor team based on a positive result at one Coronavirus professional in home quarantine. Stark has now got used to the situation. “Even if they don't, of course is nice because I feel a little locked up, ”he admitted. The time in his own four walls he spends doing sports, watching films or cooking. “I definitely cook more if you do what I do in the kitchen can call cooking, ”said the international. (with dpa)
Marius Wolf “somehow keeps himself in a good mood”
Marius Wolf is currently in domestic quarantine like the entire Hertha BSC team – and also fights against monotony. “You just keep yourself in a good mood,” said the defender in an Instagram video by Sky moderator Riccardo Basile on Saturday evening and said to a question: “The day before yesterday I was almost ten hours on the PlayStation.” His day is Currently mainly doing sports, playing on the video console and watching films.
After a positive finding of the corona virus in a player of the professional team of Hertha, all players of the license player squad as well as the coaching and function team were 14 – arranged daily quarantine at home. This will be maintained even after all tests by the other professional team have been negative. Among other things, the players keep fit on spinning bikes. (dpa)
Marcelinho raves about Hertha
Even with more than two dozen stations in his football career, Hertha BSC will always have a special place in the heart for club legend Marcelinho. “For me, Berlin is like a second home and Hertha is the club that I appreciate most in my career. That was a fantastic five years, ”said the Brazilian, who a week ago was just 44 years had stopped, the “picture on Sunday”. “I always look at the results and in the table how Hertha played. I empathize when the team loses and am happy when they win. ” (dpa)
“We just don't go outside”
Hertha's players call #stayathome under the hashtag At the moment, to avoid leaving your home to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. Frank Zander agrees on the right song.
No other Hertha player infected
The Berliners report this on Twitter. However, the domestic quarantine still applies:
Only stay at home
Creativity is not necessarily one of the most important virtues in the football business. These days, however, many professionals are forced to rely on it, like so many people. It's about such important questions as how to manage the day well if you have to or want to stay at home.
Daily mirror | Katrin Schulze
Annual closing until April 3
Ingo Schiller on the situation at the office:
“The operation at Hertha BSC is natural upkeep, however, the first measure is that until April 3 inclusive 2020 have ordered company holidays, we have also arranged an investment and spending stop in addition to a travel and contact stop, even if we do not currently give any operational layoffs we think about measures such as short-time work. All departments are also called upon to highlight potential savings. “
Schiller on the financial situation:
“Our situation at Hertha BSC is due to the entry of the strategic partner Tennor last summer regarding the liquidity much better than at many other clubs. “
” There are still nine games left, including four home games. There are two aspects: The TV – Funds for these nine games as a whole and the revenue in the areas of spectators and hospitality. Alone in the area of TV revenue, these nine games make up for Hertha BSC 18 million euros, to give an example of a magnitude, the lost viewer and hospitality revenues would be there Although there are savings in renting the stadium, it is clear that this also results in a significant negative amount. “
Preetz about a possible salary waiver of the professionals:
“The fact that the players are all in quarantine at home does not make the exchange of information easier, but it is clear that we are internal already talk about it. “
Preetz about the quarantine of the players:
“All players are supplied with spinning bikes, have their heart rate monitors and are provided with individual training plans by our athletic trainer. There are also programs for stabilization. But it is also clear that this is primarily about measures to maintain fitness. “
“It is currently planned that the players after the two-week quarantine get back together for team training. According to the current status that would be on 31. March 2020. The training sessions would then initially be carried out in camera. But as I said, that is the current status. We can not all 100 percent estimate how to the situation developed by then. “