football-ultras-become-helpers-in-need

Errands, shopping aids, sidekicks – soccer Germany is experiencing a wave of solidarity. Especially the protests against club investors such as Hoffenheim's Dietmar Hopp and the DFL, which were sometimes violent just a few weeks ago, prove to be helpful in the Corona crisis. Sig Zelt from the organization ProFans is in good spirits that the numerous actions change the image of the fans. “I hope that this also improves the reputation of the Ultras a little,” he told the German Press Agency.

Nationwide via 20 Initiatives offer football fans, among other things, errands or shopping help. “Solidarity is what counts in this crisis. It is our duty not only as football fans, but also as citizens to try to get through this crisis as well as possible, ”said André Golinski from a group in Hanover – 96 – Fans who are just starting a fan department.

For Union Berlin supporters tent, the engagement of many fan groups comes as no surprise: “This corresponds to the self-image of many Ultras that they want to do something good for society. According to the motto: If you accept our fan culture, we will give you something back. “

After a slow start, the demand increases. This has to do not only with the increasing number of infected, but also with more intensive public relations work of the helpers. “So far we have only promoted the campaign on the Internet. Now we are distributing flyers in supermarkets, pharmacies and at doctors, ”said a spokesman for the fans organized in the“ Südtribüne Dortmund ”alliance. To the round 90 volunteer Dortmund helpers also include the former international and BVB professional Kevin Großkreutz, who is currently under contract with the third division club KFC Uerdingen.

The greatest need so far is for shopping for people in quarantine or for the elderly and needy who belong to the risk group. “We pay attention to hygienically and medically safe implementation, which is why the number of our shopping assistants is limited to a very small group and they act with face masks and gloves. We also get advice from medical experts, ”it said in a statement by Nuremberg club employees and fan groups.

Ultras thank you with messages or pack your own to

Ultras from Gelsenkirchen pack with the support of FC Schalke 04 and financial help from the club's own foundation, so-called “sidekicks”. They are delivered and sold to people in the urban area who are in quarantine, who belong to a risk group or who work in the medical sector. “The products it contains ensure basic food supplies,” said the district club. Other fan groups such as the “Südkurve München” called for blood donations or even offered dog walks.

The hospital workers who are particularly affected by the Corona crisis also experience solidarity. “If you go to your limits, remember that this city is behind you!” Is written on banners that Ultra groups and the alliance “Südtribüne Darmstadt” attached to local clinics.

In Letters that can be read in front of supermarkets are thanked to the employees there: “You are racking up to fill the shelves for us, you are sitting at the cash register with gloves to keep things running for us, may soon also open on Sundays and have to take care of families and children at home. You are now – along with some other professional groups – the figureheads of our city! ”

The question of whether the relief campaigns contribute to a better reputation of the Ultras and a lasting peace to the tense relationship between parts of the fans and the DFL plays only a minor role for many Ultras, says Hanover fan Golinski: ” I think that doesn't really matter to the Ultras. It is still an uncomfortable youth subculture. The Ultras didn't care what their reputation was before, they don't care now, and they won't care in the future. It is simply not relevant what people from other social classes think about ultras. “ (dpa)