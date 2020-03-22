football-is-slowly-fulfilling-its-social-responsibility

In times of need, people rediscover long-forgotten cultural techniques. Making calls, for example. Talking on his cell phone instead of typing has become a little out of fashion in recent years. But if you are no longer allowed to visit each other to protect against the corona virus, then you want to talk to each other at least occasionally.

Football professionals also have more time than usual, and Manuel Neuer also has a part this time this week used for phone calls with his national team colleagues. It was a sign of solidarity and apparently it was a very short conversation. “It came quickly,” said Oliver Bierhoff, the manager of the national team.

The national team has taken the first step

Bierhoff was on Telephoned Tuesday with the main players of the national team. Manuel Neuer was there, Ilkay Gündogan, Marc-André ter Stegen and Joshua Kimmich. It was quickly agreed that “as a team we want and can set an example”. Neuer declared himself ready to take over the organization as captain, and by the end of his phone chain he had collected 2.5 million euros for a good cause. The national team is making the money available to the wirhelfen.eu platform, which is used to support neighborhood aid nationwide.

German football took a little time to remember its social responsibility in the corona crisis. Other professional athletes, for example the basketball players from the American NBA, were significantly faster. But since the national team has taken the first step, there have also been a number of imitators among the footballers.

The players from Borussia Mönchengladbach and the second division club Karlsruher SC have agreed to waive part of their salaries – above all to alleviate the impending financial difficulties of their employers. The clubs are painting a bleak picture of their future. “It's about survival,” said Christian Seifert, the managing director of the German Football League, and warned of possible bankruptcies. Many clubs expect the worst without income from gaming operations and especially from television marketing.

Mats Hummels wants to show solidarity

It is no different with them than most people in Germany who either cannot produce or cannot sell their product. “We don't need populism,” said Stefan Hofmann, the chairman of the Bundesliga club Mainz 05, this week. “Please don't point your finger at the football millionaires!” But many football millionaires have recognized that they are still really well and that the possible hardship of their employers is not least due to the amount of their salaries.

“At this time in particular, we as footballers want to try to act as role models and to show how we understand solidarity,” announced the former international Mats Hummels from Borussia Dortmund. He joins an initiative of his former colleagues Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich.

The two internationals of FC Bayern Munich have founded a private donation initiative called We kick Corona and have made available one million euros. In addition to Mats Hummels, Leroy Sané also joined the initiative. He may not have been the last professional soccer player.

