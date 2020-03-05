football-is-bigger-than-the-absurd-power-game-between-fans-and-associations

So now they are over, the first games of this football week, which so many were afraid of. After the events of the weekend, the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup had been viewed with a lot of unease: would there be the next escalation? New abuse against Dietmar Hopp, against officials, against the German Football Association (DFB)? More game breaks? Even abandoned games?

Well, in the end the four quarter-finals went off relatively lightly. A few new provocative posters, a few noticeable insults, but all reasonably within the framework of the (bad) manners that you are used to from German football stadiums. It even spoke about sport again.

Nobody wanted the big escalation after all

This can be found astonishingly after the little edifying events of the weekend . After all, the parties to the conflict had done little to relax the situation before the games: the fan scenes had openly threatened further resistance, the DFB said in moralistic rigorism that further failures of the fans had to “be done with all their might” (National coach Joachim Löw) and “one block can also be cleared completely” (Vice President Rainer Koch).

Obviously nobody wanted to bring about a big escalation in this absurd power game. The fans tried their hand at creativity (“Dietmar Hopp, you son of a mother!”), Clubs and associations no longer looked very closely and let the more critical posters go through compared to the weekend.

Was now a new kind of reason? Or is it a form of bite inhibition? Hard to say. Of course, both sides know what they have in common. Some organize football, others fill it with life. They therefore do not want to do without each other.

In the end, the game is bigger than all bickering. And that is at least a romantic interim conclusion of a week that otherwise had little football romance. But just an interim conclusion. The Bundesliga matchday is still to follow.