football-fans-are-rehearsing-the-uprising

On Saturday afternoon, the outrage on the upward arousal scale reached new record values. There was general dismay at TV broadcaster Sky, and there was talk of a low point in the history of football. It hardly sounded any different on other channels.

What happened?

It wasn't about Heysel 1985 than before the European Cup final between Liverpool FC and Juventus 39 fans died in the stadium were. It was also not about the awarding of the World Cup 2022 to the autocratically governed Qatar. It was about the Bundesliga game between TSG Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich (0: 6), which had been interrupted twice by the referee because offensive banners against Dietmar Hopp could be seen in the Munich curve. Bayern players, coaches and managers spoke wildly gesticulating to the supporters. And after the second interruption, the almost 20 Minutes, both teams stopped the competition to protest the protest and pushed the balls towards each other.

Where does the hatred of Hopp come from?

The fan scenes of Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bayern Munich and 1. FC Köln don't even treat each other to the black under their fingernails. In her protest against Hopp, however, she was rarely seen over the past two weekends. This is because Hopp has become a symbol for many things that go wrong in the eyes of fully commercialized football.

The 79 Years old Hopp led the TSG from the Sinsheim district of Hoffenheim with a three-digit million amount from the district league to the Bundesliga. For the traditional fans, the march through the club represents a cultural break. Officially, the 50 + 1 regulation stipulates that a donor must not exert a decisive influence in an association. But Hopp did that from the start. And through a special regulation of the German Football Association (DFB), which was devised for Bayer Leverkusen and VfL Wolfsburg, this state has now been legalized. From the fans' point of view, Hopp, Hoffenheim and the DFB have opened a door through which even lawn ball sport Leipzig later slipped of his assets also used for social projects, according to his own information around 800 million euros. Hopp's social engagement is still being used by his defenders against his critics. “I don't know what's going on in these heads. Dietmar Hopp is a soul of a person who has given society so much, ”said Schalke sports director Jochen Schneider. DFB President Fritz Keller made a similar statement in the ZDF sports studio: “Mr. Hopp earned a lot of money, yes, through hard work. But he spends all his fortune on sports, on social projects, on medicine. And for that you will be pilloried in this country? ”

As is so often the case in the whole debate, various things are mixed up on this issue. What does Hopp's social engagement have to do with the support of a profit-oriented football club? Hopp himself – it seems – has never recognized the difference. He always reacted to the criticism from the opposing fan curves about himself with incomprehension, including the events on Saturday. “If I could even remotely know what these idiots want from me, it would all be easier for me to understand that,” he said “Sport1”. “I can't explain why they are so hostile to me. It is reminiscent of very dark times. ”

Hopp has always been more sensitive to insults than other protagonists from football. As Christian Heidel, then manager at Mainz 05, in the year 2007 expressed regret that a club like Hoffenheim “one of the 36 takes places in professional football, “Hopp responded with a letter to the DFB president, the managing director of the German Football League and the manager of the national team. It said: “We would like to see persecution of discrimination such as that practiced by Mr. Heidel followed. Because this infamous defamation of our club, which is supposed to consciously stir up the hatred of Hoffenheim, is also suitable to trigger violence against us. ”

What is it about the fans?

The paradox is that the current events have sparked a new debate, which is actually largely had gone out. Hopp and Hoffenheim had largely lost their horror – because the development had long since passed them and there was a new enemy image for the commercial-critical fan scenes with RB Leipzig.

The recent protests are only superficial against Hopp, what is meant is the DFB. The trigger was a verdict by the sports court against the supporters of Borussia Dortmund, who were punished for the constant insults Hopps by the BVB-Ultras with a two-year exclusion from fans for their club's games in Sinsheim. The DFB thus moved away from its 2017 announced departure from collective penalties. For the first time, the entire supporters of a club were punished for the misconduct of individuals. This also gave the impression that different standards apply to Hopp at the DFB.

The insult to Hopp is now being used to hit the DFB. That was a week ago when the fans of Borussia Mönchengladbach quasi quoted the incriminated Dortmund poster with Hopp in the crosshairs; it was the same on Saturday. The banner in the Bayern block said: “Everything is the same. The DFB breaks its word. Hopp remains a son of a bitch. ”In a statement, the Ultras explicitly made the connection to the reintroduction of the collective punishment:“ For us it is an affront that we cannot leave unanswered. ”

Who are the Ultras?

The Ultras are an important factor in modern football, because they are now almost alone in the stadium for them Mood in the stands are responsible. But they are also a nuisance to many. And sometimes more than that. Then the Ultras are put in the rank of a criminal organization that has to be dealt with with all the toughness of the law. “That is the ugly face of Bayern Munich,” said Bavaria's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge after the events in Sinsheim. “We don't want to have anything to do with these people in FC Bayern.”

However, it is the same people who sing bravely against the operetta mood in the Munich arena. Who critically question their association's cooperation with Qatar. And they have forgotten the club president Kurt Landauer, who was excluded during the Nazi era. There are no simple truths in this debate.

What are the consequences?

The events in Sinsheim will now be dealt with by the DFB sports court, Bayern face a fine – even though all those responsible for the club have positioned themselves against the protests. That was also the case in Mönchengladbach, when almost the entire stadium reacted with displeasure to the insulting banners on the curve and called “Ultras out!”.

Video 29. 02. 2020, 20: 01 Clock 02: 18 min. baiting, attacks: prank sees 'extremely dangerous development'

The so-called three-stage plan of the DFB provides for two interruptions in the event of discriminatory insults from the ranks before a game is stopped in a third incident. A precedent has been created with the referee's approach, first in Mönchengladbach, then in Sinsheim. And that the bar is now quite low was shown on Sunday in the Alte Försterei, when 1. FC Union played against Wolfsburg: One admittedly adult criticism of the DFB (see photo) was enough to support the first intervention of the Trigger arbitrator. It can already be seen that the Ultras make fun of provoking the association. On Sunday, not only at Union, but also at VfL Bochum in the second division, anti-hopp banners could be seen.

The DFB reacted with two standards ?

After the great excitement of Sinsheim, the question was asked what it was like when Hertha BSC's Jordan Torunarigha racially insulted at the cup game against Schalke has been. The game was not interrupted, Torunarigha, unlike now Hopp, was not protected by a large coalition of referees, players and officials – on the contrary: The 22 – Year-old later even saw red because he no longer had his nerves under control.

The comparison limps a little bit: because the racist insult was not noticeable in the stadium and it was not voiced to everyone on a banner. In such a case, of course, the referee would have intervened. Nevertheless, the question remains whether the DFB is just as decisive against racist, homophobic or sexist insult as it is against insults directed against one of its patrons like Hopp. The answer is probably not yet.