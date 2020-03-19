Food Safety Testing Market 2020: Size, Share, Growth, Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025| SGS SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, ALS Limited, Intertek Group plc,

Food Safety Testing Industry 2020 Global Market Research report presents an in-depth analysis of the Food Safety Testing market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This report also focuses on key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, deployment models, future roadmap, revenue and 2027 forecast.The report consists of remarkable data, present market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry.

Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing Market is expected to reach USD 5,109.05 million by 2025 from USD 2,717.88 million in 2017, growing at the highest CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Food Safety Testing Market Synopsis 2020-2025: The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as rising outbreak of food borne illness, stringent regulations imposed in food industry, increased globalization of food trade, advancements in technology, rising demand of convenience and packaged food products and augmented incidences of outbreaks of chemical contamination in food processing. On the other hand, lack of infrastructure for food control may hinder the growth of the market.

List of the TOP KEY PLAYERS that are operating in the global Food Safety Testing Market are SGS SA is going to dominate the Asia-Pacific food safety testing market followed by Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and ALS Limited. Intertek Group plc, T?V S?D, T?V NORD GROUP, Intertek Group plc, AsureQuality, M?rieux NutriSciences, LabCorp, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Accugen Laboratories, Inc., ADPEN Laboratories Inc., Genetic ID NA, Inc. among others.

The pathogens segment is dominating the Asia-Pacific food safety testing market.

The Salmonella is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.