Food Safety Testing Market 2020: Size, Share, Growth, Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025| SGS SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, ALS Limited, Intertek Group plc,
Food Safety Testing Industry 2020
Food Safety Testing Industry 2020 Global Market Research report presents an in-depth analysis of the Food Safety Testing market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This report also focuses on key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, deployment models, future roadmap, revenue and 2027 forecast.The report consists of remarkable data, present market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry.
Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing Market is expected to reach USD 5,109.05 million by 2025 from USD 2,717.88 million in 2017, growing at the highest CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
How will the report help new companies to plan their investments in the Food Safety Testing market?
The Food Safety Testing market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of.
The report also mentions about the details such as the overall remuneration, product sales figures, pricing trends, gross margins, etc.
Information about the sales & distribution area alongside the details of the company, such as company overview, buyer portfolio, product specifications, etc., are provided in the study.
Food Safety Testing Market Synopsis 2020-2025: The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as rising outbreak of food borne illness, stringent regulations imposed in food industry, increased globalization of food trade, advancements in technology, rising demand of convenience and packaged food products and augmented incidences of outbreaks of chemical contamination in food processing. On the other hand, lack of infrastructure for food control may hinder the growth of the market.
List of the TOP KEY PLAYERS that are operating in the global Food Safety Testing Market are SGS SA is going to dominate the Asia-Pacific food safety testing market followed by Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and ALS Limited. Intertek Group plc, T?V S?D, T?V NORD GROUP, Intertek Group plc, AsureQuality, M?rieux NutriSciences, LabCorp, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Accugen Laboratories, Inc., ADPEN Laboratories Inc., Genetic ID NA, Inc. among others.
The pathogens segment is dominating the Asia-Pacific food safety testing market.
The Salmonella is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
Global Food Safety Testing Market In-depth Segmentation:
By Testing Type (Pathogens, GMO, Toxins, Pesticides, Others), By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Immunoassay, Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Chromatography, Biochip/Biosensor, Microarrays, Rapid assay, Flow cytometry, Others)
By Contaminants (Salmonella, Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas, Bacillus, Moulds, Others)
The Food Safety Testing Market report highlights the key players and the latest strategies including company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve, segmentation in terms of region and industry competition, profit and loss ratio, and investment ideas.
Global Food Safety Testing Research Methodology
Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.
Market Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing Market
The Asia-Pacific food safety testing market is segmented based on testing type into five notable segments; pathogens, pesticides, GMO, toxins and others. Pathogens are sub segmented into E.coli, Salmonella, Campylobacter, Listeria and others. In 2018, pathogen segment is estimated to rule with 72.4% shares and will cross USD 3,686.48 million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 8.4%. However, GMO is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.0% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 705.11 million in 2025 from USD 359.54 million in 2017.
The Asia-Pacific food safety testing market is segmented based on technology into nine notable segments; polymerase chain reaction, immunoassay, chromatography, enzyme linked immunosorbent assay, biochip or biosensor, flow cytometry, microarrays, rapid assay and others. In 2018, polymerase chain reaction segment is expected to rule with 44.4% shares and will cross USD 2,370.54 million by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR of 9.1%. Chromatography is sub segmented into liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, thin layer chromatography, paper chromatography and column chromatography
The Asia-Pacific food safety testing market is segmented based on food categories into seven notable segments; processed foods, meat and poultry, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, grains and cereals, seafood and others. In 2018, meat and poultry segment is projected to rule with 33.4% shares and will cross USD 1,716.92 million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 8.5%. However, fruits and vegetables is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 1,195.47 million in 2025 from USD601.50 million in 2017.
The Asia-Pacific food safety testing market is segmented based on contaminants into six notable segments; Salmonella, Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas, Bacillus, moulds and others. In 2018, Salmonella segment is likely to rule with 32.2% shares and will cross USD 1,714.87 million by 2025, rising at the maximum CAGR of 9.1%. Each contaminant is sub segmented into different food category such as processed foods, meat and poultry, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, grains and cereals, seafood and others.
