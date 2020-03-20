FOOD INGREDIENT MARKET INSIGHT AND PROFESSIONAL SURVEY REPORT 2020: KONINKLIJKE DSM N.V.,, INGREDION INCORPORATED,, KERRY INC.,, GLANBIA PLC,, FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP, OTHERS

A comprehensive Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market Research on both global and regional sales of Food Ingredient Market which provides a better understanding of the present market Size, landscape, Development, status and Growth Opportunities during 2020 to 2026. The study is a mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the Food Ingredient Market key players Involved in the study are Koninklijke DSM N.V.,, Ingredion Incorporated,, Kerry Inc.,, Glanbia plc,, Fonterra Co-operative Group,, Givaudan,, Cargill, Incorporated,, Archer Daniels Midland Company,, Sensient Technologies Corporation,, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S,, AngelYeast Co., Ltd.,, Arla Foods amba,, Associated Milk Producers Inc.,, Bunge Limited,, others

Global food ingredient market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.58% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

In January 2019, Archer Daniels Midland Company announced that they had agreed to acquire Florida Chemical Company. This acquisition will add further division to their flavours and fragrances market providing complete solutions for citrus-based flavours. Together, these combined organisations will also enable them to innovate unique flavour offerings as it will provide ingredients expertise of Florida Chemical Company and innovations expertise of Archer Daniels Midland.

Global Food Ingredient Market By Product Type (Hydrocolloids, Anti-Caking Agents, Vegetable Oils & Fats, Sweeteners, Enzymes & Antioxidants, Natural Flavourings & Colours, Functional Ingredients, Others), Application (Bakery, Chocolates & Confectionery, RTE Foods, Meat, Frozen Foods, Beverages, Dairy Products, Functional Foods, Others), Function (Sweeteners, Stabilizers & Thickeners, Binders, Texturizers, Emulsifiers, Flavours & Colour Additives, Leavening Agents, pH Control Agents & Acidulants, Nutrients, Preservatives, Fat Replacers, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increase in the levels of adoption for convenience foods, is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing levels of urbanization which has resulted in a rise of purchasing power of individuals, is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing levels of trade activities of food & beverages, is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing concerns regarding extending the shelf-life of food products,,, this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Changes in lifestyles and adoption of natural food products,,, this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Presence of strict norms and regulations resulting in a difficult and lengthy approval process for the ingredients, is expected to restrain the growth of the market

