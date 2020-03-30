Food – Drink Packaging Market 2020 is Booming Worldwide. Top Growing Companies are WestRock Company, Sealed Air, Silgan Holdings Inc., Tetra Pak International S.A., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., Parksons Packaging Ltd.

�

Market Analysis: Global Food & Drink Packaging Market

Global Food & Drink Packaging Market is expected to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand for ready to eat food.

Market Definition: Global Food & Drink Packaging Market

Food and drink packaging is used to provide protection and safety to the food and drinks from temperature, bacteria etc. These packaging also extends the shelf life of the food. The packaging also contains information about the product like manufacturing date, recipe, nutritional value etc. Today, due to the hectic schedule people prefer ready to eat meal which is the major factor fuelling the market.

Food – Drink Packaging Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for ready to eat meal among consumer is driving the market.

Increasing awareness for healthy and fresh food among consumer is driving the growth of this market.

Food – Drink Packaging Market Restraints:

High cost of the raw material used in packaging is restraining the growth of this market

Strict government rules related to plastic packaging is restraining the market.

Segmentation: Global Food & Drink Packaging Market

Food – Drink Packaging Market : By Packaging Materials

Rigid Plastic Materials Semi-Rigid Packaging Flexible Plastic Packaging Paperboard Packaging Leather Packaging Wood Packaging Earthenware Packaging Vegetable Fibers & Textile Packaging Metal Packaging Beverages Cans Aerosol Glass



Food – Drink Packaging Market : By Application

Beer Packaging Carbonated Soft Drinks Packaging Energy Drink Packaging Ready to Drink Ice Tea Packaging Alcoholic Drink Packaging Dairy Products Bakery & Confectionery Convenience Foods Fruits & Vegetables Meat, Fish, & Poultry Sauces, Dressings & Condiments Other Food Products



Food – Drink Packaging Market : By Technology

Shrink Wrapping Shrink Sleeve Wrapping Modified Atmosphere Packaging Sealed Tray Food Packaging Fin Seal/Flow Wrap Packaging Vertical Foam Fill Seal Packaging Folding Carton Packaging Corrugated Tray & Case Packaging



Food – Drink Packaging Market : By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Spain Russia Switzerland Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Food – Drink Packaging Market:

In April 2019, The UK Government’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee announced that to check the progress of the packaging manufacturer, retailer and producer they will inquire plastic food and drink packaging. The main aim is to find whether some food requires plastic packaging or alternatives can be used as well. They want to find some alternative that is more environment friendly than plastic.

In March 2019, Klöckner Pentaplast announced the launch of their new Jewel food-to-go packaging line which uses polyethylene terephthalate. They will be available in different sizes as per the need and requirement of the consumer. They are flexible packaging and can be used in industries like pharmaceutical, medical device, card markets and food.

Competitive Analysis:Food – Drink Packaging Market

Global food & drink packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of food & drink packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the food & drink packaging market are Amcor Limited, BALL CORPORATION, Crown, WestRock Company, Sealed Air, Silgan Holdings Inc., Tetra Pak International S.A., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd., Parksons Packaging Ltd., Cellpack AG Packaging, CLONDALKIN GROUP, Bemis Company, Inc., CONSTANTIA, AR Packaging Group AB, Huhtamaki, Mondi, Sealed Air, Sonoco Products Company.

Research Methodology: Global Food & Drink Packaging Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete Market analysis and forecasting

Market Definition, understanding the concept of food & drink packaging

Market Drivers and Restraints of the industry

Market Segmentations and market share divided amongst them

Key Players in the market and their analysis

