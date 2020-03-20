World
Five more exits, five players still pending
It's quick with the team planning
In addition to captain André Rankel will also leave at least five other players the polar bears after the canceled season. Louis-Marc Aubry, Florian Kettemer and the three goalkeepers Sebastian Dahm, Marvin Cüpper and Justin Pogge say goodbye, as the polar bears announced on Friday. PC Labrie, Landon Ferraro, James Sheppard and Vincent Hessler currently have no ongoing contract with the Berliners, but there are still negotiations with the quartet about further cooperation. How the career of the 17 year old talent Lukas Reichel continued to develop, will decide at the earliest at the end of June with the NHL draft, it said. Most recently, the polar bears announced both the farewell of long-time leader Rankel and the signing of goalkeeper Mathias Niederberger from Düsseldorfer EG. (Dpa)
“Every single player gave everything for the polar bears,” says polar bear sports director Stéphane #Richer. “We would like to thank those who leave us for their dedication and passion in our jersey.” #ebb #DankeJungs To the whole article: https://t.co/R2tFUxAuwW
Niederberger: “I'm full of anticipation”
The polar bears showed clear interest early on and gave me a good feeling. I had great experiences when I was with the polar bears for the first time. Berlin is a traditional club that is successful and ambitious and therefore suits me very well. I am full of anticipation and look forward to what the future holds in Berlin for me.
Mathias Niederberger according to the polar bear press release
According to the association, the 27 year-old national goalkeeper signed a multi-year contract with the Berliners.
He will in future – as before his interlude in Düsseldorf – with the 35 on the jersey. The number had been reserved for Niederberger since he left, the club said. The native of Düsseldorf had in the season 2014 / 15 twelve Played DEL games for the polar bears before he switched to DEG.
Mathias is an absolute top goal in the DEL. He has grown steadily over the past five years and this season was not only the league's best goalkeeper.
Sports Director Stéphane Richer
It's official: Mathias Niederberger is a polar bear again!
Eisbären Berlin has managed to bring goalie Mathias Niederberger back to Berlin from the Düsseldorf EG. The 27 – year-old already played 2014 / 15 11 DEL games for the capital club. Niederberger signed a multi-year contract with #ebb. # WelcomeBack #MN 35
DEG announces farewell to Niederberger…
… and the polar bears want to report further personnel decisions today. Let's see what's coming.
Mirko Pantkowski is coming! Hendrik Hane stays, Mathias Niederberger leaves The Düsseldorfer EG will in season 2020 / 21 relocate to the goalkeeper position. All information and detailed statements are available here: https://t.co/oxhT6YnnsK
I had great years in Düsseldorf and will always carry this club in my heart (…). At some point, however, I needed planning security about my future. Unfortunately, the timing with DEG was not right. Now I'm looking forward to a new challenge and future games with my new club in Düsseldorf!
Mathias Niederberger on the DEG homepage
“The departure of Mathias Niederberger is of course a loss. Unfortunately, at the time when Mathias had to make a decision about his sporting future, we were able to no offer corresponding to its market value. Therefore he decided to switch despite being very close to DEG “, explained the sporting director Niki Mondt in a statement on the club's homepage.
Incidentally, the Rhinelander are now betting on a young German goalkeeper duo: U 20 – National keeper Hendrik Hane (19) and the freshly committed from Mannheim Mirko Pantkowski (21) form. Let's see if DEG is more lucky with the project than the polar bears last …
André Rankel about Hohenschönhausen:
“I am at home here”
A good three years ago, the native of Friedenau André Rankel told us why he likes being with the polar bears:
Even athletes have a very normal job. One they go to every morning. Where they experience joy and sometimes frustration. With whom they associate a lot. And that is the base camp for your career. In our series, Berlin athletes present their workplaces. André Rankel sits in the “Wellis”.
Daily mirror | Claus Vetter
Farewell to the number 24
An appreciation:
It is almost 18 years ago. Then Lorenz Funk rumbled as president of the then only third-class capital, a change of his best young striker to East Berlin to the polar bears was nonsense. The André Rankel was not yet ready, claimed Berlin's ice hockey idol and was therefore thoroughly wrong –
Daily mirror | Claus Vetter
André Rankel is no longer a polar bear
Incredible but true, the polar bears and the long-time captain André Rankel go their separate ways. It remains to be seen whether the paths cross again.
Captain @Ranks 247 leaves the #ebb. The 34 – year-old will not play for the capital club in the coming season. Rankel won 7 championships with the polar bears, took 2008 won the cup and won 2010 the European Trophy. To the entire article: https://t.co/WPHaYwEZUN #AR 24
We have the impression that you report past reality.
Now also play break in the NHL
This is particularly bitter for Leon Draisaitl, whose record season maybe now ends very bitterly.
Ice Hockey World Championship before cancellation
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ice Hockey World Championship is also at risk in the Switzerland canceled in May. The World Association IIHF has one for next week Convened session on the subject, but could be scheduled for Friday announced decision of the Swiss Federal Council in front of accomplished facts be put. “I don't expect a long discussion because of the facts and the Dimensions of this virus in the world are still dramatically turning negative become. That is my feeling, ”said the German association president Franz Reindl, who also sits on the IIHF Council.
The World Cup is from the 8th to 24. May in Zurich and Lausanne planned. At the current time and as long as there is none If the event is officially canceled, the German Ice Hockey Federation is preparing (DEB) still ahead of the tournament, said Reindl and sports director Stefan Schaidnagel on Friday. The players were “instructed to“ get fit and healthy to hold, ”said Schaidnagel. The German Ice Hockey League had because of Pandemic canceled their season before the start of the playoffs.
The Swiss Federal Council will decide on Friday whether measures such as a Ban on events to be continued or intensified. The decision will be “dramatic”, Reindl suspected. (dpa)
Every day after work
After the German Ice Hockey League, German ice hockey also ends -Bundes Playing prematurely in his leagues because of the corona virus. The shared DEB on Wednesday with. This affects the third-rate top leagues, the Women's Bundesliga and the youth leagues. Sporting decisions are made in suspended this year. The DEL and DEL2 already had theirs on Tuesday Seasons canceled prematurely. DEL managing director Gernot Tripcke therefore complained of considerable economic consequences and according to state Support called.
“With the complete setting of the We set our overall social obligation to play ice hockey for the common good and follow the political decisions Decision makers without restrictions, ”said DEB President Franz Reindl. “The Health of everyone involved and, last but not least, that of our many followers throughout Germany has absolute priority. ”
Reindl wants on Thursday from his point of view about the consequences for German ice hockey and the Inform the national team. The DEB selection is supposed to be in May at the Participate in the World Cup in Switzerland. However, this is on the Cant. Reindl is also a member of the Executive Committee of the IIHF World Association. (dpa)
What does the team planning do?
Sports director Stéphane Richer now has to rethink a little. After all, the important impressions from the playoff games are missing when it comes to extending expiring working papers. “They are always important to us: you can play an average preliminary round, but then you play great playoffs and you get a contract,” he said. Now the Canadian remains above all in the main round to make the necessary decisions.
We have 52 games played. We certainly have an idea in which direction we want to go. But without the playoffs, the planning has changed a bit. I thought that with the team we have, we would go a long way in the playoffs and have more time to make the final decisions. Now we have to start planning from today. I would have thought that we would have a month or two to analyze everything.
Stéphane Richer
And no: Richer was still unable to confirm Mathias Niederberger's commitment…
Aubin: “Had in the playoffs had a real chance “
Today the polar bears met for a team meeting in the Welli. As expected, the mood was limited – in addition to disappointment and a certain perplexity, there was also a certain pride to be felt in the achievements in the main round. Above all, coach Serge Aubin regretted that the team can no longer reward themselves for their progress.
We have been working for a long time to get to this point of the season. The emotions are particularly high in the playoffs, everyone is excited. But it's a league decision, we couldn't do anything about it. It all happened very quickly, we first have to digest it and learn to deal with it. We are disappointed that we now have no opportunity to go outside, show our talent and fight for the trophy. We would have had a real chance in the playoffs this year. We created an identity during the season: we are talented, but we also work hard and are difficult to play. So of course we want to continue.
Serge Aubin on Wednesday afternoon
“Economic catastrophe”
The German Ice Hockey League (DEL) hopes after the premature end of the season as Follow the corona virus to political financial aid. The DEL wanted that Ask the federal government for compensation payments, DEL managing director announced Gernot Tripcke in Cologne on Wednesday. “As soon as they're there, we'll do it. We hope that one of the packages will help us too, “said Tripcke.
That in As a result of the expansion of the corona virus and the cancellation of events with more as 1000 No playoffs will be held for participants DEL economically “a disaster”, as Tripcke said: “There is certainly one State asked in some way. “
For the DEL it is now about “Economic cleanup”. Tripcke was able to quantify the economic However, there are no consequences for the German clubs. Also on the TV contract with the Telekom “definitely” has an impact on the season break. Telekom as Rights holder noted “the decision of the DEL.”
on Tuesday the DEL was the first German professional league to end the season. The The decision was “almost” unanimous. “Today it would be unanimous,” said Tripcke. The main round winner Munich at the Green Table for German Master was explained was not an issue. (dpa)
Interview with Marcel Noebels
Today the team meets again in the Welli, but on Probably nobody goes ice anymore. We spoke to Marcel Noebels in advance about the sudden end of the season due to the corona virus. Here is the full length:
Mr. Noebels, how do you rate the cancellation of the play-offs in the German Ice Hockey League and the associated end of the season? In the past few days we have all noticed what is going on. After the games were suspended in Switzerland, we naturally feared that it would happen here.
Daily mirror | Jörg Leopold
What's next?
Of course you could still look forward to the Ice Hockey World Championship , but the cancellation for the tournament in Switzerland is probably only a matter of time. And the NHL? Wait and hope. Let's see what the polar bears will do in the next few days, but there should hardly be a big fan event – Corona makes this almost impossible.
Season in DEL2 also ended
The play-offs are also canceled here.