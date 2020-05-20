five-million-people-flee-from-“amphan”

A strong cyclone has hit the mainland in India and Bangladesh with a lot of wind and rain. TV pictures show how trees collapse. According to Indian authorities, more than three million people had previously been brought to emergency shelters. In Bangladesh, 2.2 million people had to leave their homes.

According to the Indian meteorological service, cyclone “Amphan” is one of the worst storms in the region of the past 20 years. There are wind speeds of up to 185 km / h and up to 15 Meter-high waves are to be expected.

Among other things, densely populated cities such as Kolkata with its 15 millions of inhabitants, coastal regions with many poorly built huts and the Rohingya refugee camp with more than one million inhabitants .

Heavy rains fell over Kolkata, causing floods. The violent wind uprooted trees, the telecommunications in the storm area was disrupted. Electricity was cut in parts of the city because the utilities had turned it off as a precaution. “I have never seen anything like this in my whole life,” Sriparna Bose, a university lecturer, described the storm scenes.

India and Bangladesh had been preparing for the storm under high pressure in the past few days. In the East Indian state of West Bengal alone, more than 32. 00 0 people from coastal villages brought to safety.

More than 20. 00 0 police, rescue workers and volunteers were involved in the evacuations by boat and bus, as the state prime minister Mamata Banerjee said. However, despite the danger, some people would not have wanted to leave their homes because they feared belongings.

Corona makes evacuation difficult

Corona does the great evacuation was even more difficult than usual. To ensure distance, authorities in both countries said they provided more emergency shelters than usual in such storms. Empty schools are currently being used. But finding more buildings was difficult, as some emergency shelters were currently used as quarantine buildings or temporary accommodations for stranded migrant workers. Sometimes masks or disinfectants would be distributed in the accommodations.

“Normally, hundreds of people get on buses in front of such a mega-cyclone and evacuated by truck to large public buildings such as schools or gyms, ”said Felix Neuhaus, aid coordinator at AWO International. “If the distance rules are adhered to, this can hardly be implemented now.”

The aid organization Save the Children wrote before the arrival of the cyclone in a message that people would not think primarily of social distancing when it came to getting to safety.

Some organizations see the situation in the Rohingya refugee camp as particularly devastating. “Without quick international help, the virus will spread unhindered in the camps – and further storms will come,” said Ambia Parveen, Vice President of the European Rohingya Council.

Climate change intensifies storms

Both countries are struggling with more and more corona infections. In India there are now more than 106. 00 0 known cases and more than 3000 dead. Despite a strict curfew, the curve in the world's second most populous country has not flattened after China. The first corona cases were recently confirmed in the Rohingya refugee camp.

Hurricanes keep coming in the Bay of Bengal in front. In Bangladesh, the authorities fear that “Amphan” is the worst cyclone since “Sidr” in the year 2007 – around then died 3500 people. One large cyclone per year 1999 died around 10. 00 0 people. 1991 were almost in Bangladesh 140. 00 0 people due to cyclone-induced storms and floods

Experts assume that the wind strength has tended to increase in recent years, partly due to climate change. However, the number of victims has generally been smaller in recent years, as there are now more good emergency shelters and evacuation plans. (dpa, AFP)