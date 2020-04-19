five-companions-tell-who-bruno-labbadia-is-for-them

Bruno Labbadia has completed the first working week at Hertha BSC. So he already knows his new club a little. But who is the new trainer? Five companions told the authors Leonard Brandbeck, Christoph Dach, David Joram, Louis Richter and Sebastian Schlichting – of ugly tracksuits, great ambition and striving for harmony.

Bernhard Trares

I remember very well to our first trip together, that must be 1980 have been. We went to a tournament in France with the Hessen selection. It was excellently staffed, like at a European championship. The other teams all had smart training clothes. We, however, came in totally ugly tracksuits. But we won the tournament, actually unbelievable!

Bernhard Trares, 54, Has in Darmstadt, played at Werder Bremen and Karlsruher SC with Bruno Labbadia. From April 2015 … Photo: Imago / Nordphoto

Bruno was in front of me at Darmstadt 98, I am 1985 came into the second division team. At first, Udo Klug was our trainer. Very old school! After the preparation, we could hardly climb stairs before sore muscles. Eckhard Krautzun followed Klug, which was something completely different when it came to training. Both were great coaches. Bruno and I had a fantastic time in Darmstadt. Our relationship was very close, we often spent lunch breaks together and got something to eat in the city.

He already had an extraordinary energy on the square. If he had scored one goal, he wanted the second. And the third. He was brutally ambitious. Today, as a trainer, he also has the necessary ease. It is this mixture that makes him.

I was in midfield in Darmstadt, Bruno of course in the storm. We have always looked for each other. We still laugh about a story today: once he was extremely restless in the game, was always complaining. I thought what's going on? Shortly before the end I alluded to him and he scored his goal. Then maybe he was beaming. After the final whistle, he told me that manager Felix Magath had watched him for Hamburger SV. He then switched there. Bruno was always the more determined of us. We both finally made it to the Bundesliga – and we have been 40 friends for years.

Lorenz-Günther Köstner

When I was in October 2002 When coach came to Karlsruhe, there was not the greatest need yet, but the club was victorious in the second division table cellar after seven games. And Bruno was on the brink. The environment was irritated anyway, because promotion coach Stefan Kuntz had to go and it didn't look good financially. In conversations with manager Rolf Dohmen I found out that Bruno still had a million dollar contract with the KSC. “I think we have to sell Labbadia, people are getting restless,” Dohmen told me.

Lorenz-Günther Köstner, 68, was in season 2002 / 03 at Karlsruhe SC Bruno Labbadia's last coach. He has been … Photo: Imago / Hartenfelser

Bruno had not scored a goal until then, but got a red card in the first game of the season against Cologne. But who should have replaced him? The young Ivan Saenko? So I pushed for Bruno to stay – and prevailed. It was clear to me that he wanted to be successful again.

He struggled to stay in the class in training, he was very reliable, open and straightforward. I had a lot of conversations during the season, with Bruno, with Bernhard Trares, who passed on their experience to the younger players. Bruno was particularly easy to get on with. In the field he was an egoist, a thoroughbred, sometimes eaten up.

But then he took excellent care of the young Saenko, showed him what routes he had to take. Saenko went the way and Bruno could use the balls in the box. In the last six games he scored six goals, also on the last day against Fürth. We kept the league, he said goodbye as a celebrated hero.

Stefan Kuntz

Actually, we got to know each other in a rather unfavorable moment. When I was 1989 to sign the contract in Kaiserslautern , it was said that I would be brought in as Bruno 's successor. But then we had half an hour to talk and I immediately found him to be very personable. So I was very happy that we finally became a storm duo.

Stefan Kuntz, 57, played with Bruno Labbadia at 1. FC Kaiserslautern and was in Karlsruhe by 2001 to 2002 whose… Photo: Patrick Seeger / dpa

We were roommates and of course had a lot of fun, I don't know if all of them are already statute-barred is. And we harmonized great on the pitch. Bruno has always been very interested in harmony – if in doubt, he will take care of it himself because the team structure is very important to him.

Together we won the cup and the championship, then it is Bruno switched to Bayern. Of course that was hard for the fans. As a player, you see it a little looser. Later, as a coach, I brought him to Karlsruhe, for sporting as well as personal reasons. We talked a lot about the game idea because Bruno was already interested in becoming a coach.

He has developed extremely from station to station. He is very curious, he always puts the highest effort and demands it from everyone else. From Hertha's point of view, it is therefore only logical that it has now come to Bruno. He will make sure that train gets in.

Bruno, that was just my specialty. We meet again and again today – for example on Mallorca, our common holiday destination. And then we meet for a good dinner relatively straightforward.

Dennis Diekmeier

2015 Bruno Labbadia took us over at HSV in a very difficult situation. With us almost nothing came together, we were mentally as good as at the end. But he started with us full of positive energy. He managed to make us one unit again on the pitch. This ability distinguishes him.

Dennis Diekmeier, 30, played at HSV under coach Bruno Labbadia. He is currently under contract with SV Sandhausen. Photo: Imago / Sven Simon

Although it got so tight in the relegation against Karlsruher SC, we never had the feeling, especially in the second leg, that we would lose. The goal for extra time only came shortly before the end, but we always knew that we would still shoot it. Of course, this also had to do with Bruno Labbadia. It has a very good appearance on the sidelines. The daily work under him, as he also announced in Berlin, is really intense. He demands and demands a lot from the players.

What distinguishes him is that he was a good footballer himself. This is an advantage for a trainer. I was injured at the beginning of his term and had to fight my way back into the team. Still, when I was fourteen, I still felt I was needed. This communication is very important. The team celebrated it in Wolfsburg after reaching the Europa League. That shows something. If a team accepts its approach and moves with it, it can be very good.

Olaf Thon

Bruno and I are for the first time 1991, he came to Bayern from 1. FC Kaiserslautern. What I immediately noticed: he was a killer in front of the goal, a real center forward with a very good nose. Perhaps not the fastest of the prerequisites, but with very special endurance skills – not just physically, but above all mentally. He was always at the front of races and really long tours and was one of the very best. This is actually atypical for center strikers, but this ambition characterizes Bruno, which he has retained to this day.

Olaf Thon, 53, played by 1991 to 1994 together with Bruno Labbadia near Bayern Munich. He is currently the representative of FC … Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd / dpa

I remember Bruno not only as a great striker, but also as a very pleasant teammate and person. We quickly got in touch with each other and in our time in Munich went out in the evening, drinking a beer or eating a pizza. The contact never broke down later. For example, we regularly met Schalke in the arena when he was there, or at other events.

So I followed his coaching career attentively and have to say: He has grown with his tasks and the clubs for which he worked. This is a completely normal process: Jupp Heynckes, for example, has 40 Years as a trainer also changed. After all the theater around Jürgen Klinsmann, the investor and Michael Preetz, I keep my fingers crossed for the capital and Bruno that they can make it where they belong: into the top field of the Bundesliga. But it will be a long way.