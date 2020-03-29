First township near Cape Town infected – virus reaches the poor parts of South Africa

State epidemic logos see positive development Sweden

In Sweden the number of dead on Sunday is on 110 increased, that's eight more than on Saturday. The region of the capital Stockholm is particularly affected. Alone there have died so far 68 patients. In total there are 3700 confirmed infections.

“The past three or four days we have had roughly the same number of cases. This is a positive development,” says state epidemic Anders Tegnell, who advises the government , in Stockholm. The number of intensive care patients is almost falling. So what is being done in the country is showing effects. “Because it looks very different from what we observed in the countries that got it really bad” , says Tegnell.



Sweden continues to drive a comparatively moderate course in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus. Meetings of more than 50 People prohibited. But kindergartens and primary schools up to the ninth grade – unlike high schools and universities – are still open. The same applies to restaurants, pubs and cafés, which have recently only been able to serve their guests at the table. The ski areas are also open further. Here is eagerly awaited what it will look like in the upcoming Easter holidays. However, the government repeatedly appeals to the Swedes to avoid unnecessary travel, reduce social contacts and protect older people in particular .

