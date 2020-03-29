Science
First township near Cape Town infected – virus reaches the poor parts of South Africa
First township in South Africa reports COVID – 19 infection
The corona virus has reached the poor neighborhoods of South Africa . As the South African media platform Eyewitness News reported, there is a first confirmed COVID – 19 Fall in Khayelitsha southeast of Cape Town. So far were in the province 310 reported corona infections known. Observers fear a rapid spread in the predominantly black populated areas.
Khayelitsha is one of South Africa's largest townships with almost 400. 000 residents. The poor areas created in times of apartheid are particularly vulnerable. The population density is high, sometimes up to ten people live together in a confined space. Many do not have access to medical care. The hygienic conditions are bad. (Tsp)
Also in Moscow there is now a curfew
In the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian capital Moscow is now imposing a Curfew . As of Monday, the inhabitants of the metropolis of millions are only allowed to leave their apartment under very specific circumstances, Mayor Sergej Sobjanin announced. This included going to work, the nearest supermarket, pharmacy and garbage can. So far, nine people have died of the virus in Russia. Have been confirmed 1534 infections.
Infection and death numbers in New York skyrocket
In the US state of New York, the Number of infections by 7195 on 59. 513 elevated. This is announced by the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo. The number of fatalities rose within 24 hours around 237 on 965 . In the United States, New York is particularly hard hit by the pandemic. The presidential primaries have therefore already been postponed to June. (Reuters)
In the US, the number of people with coronavirus is increasing dramatically, New York is particularly affected. Mayor de Blasio is urgently asking for help.
A malaria remedy for the coronavirus?
The Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis is looking for a remedy for the coronavirus high hopes for the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine. “Preclinical studies with animals and initial data from clinical studies show that it kills the coronavirus ,” Novartis boss Vasant Narasimhan told the “SonntagsZeitung”. Patients are currently being sought for clinical trials in Europe and the USA, and rapid approval approval is being examined in cooperation with the regulatory authorities in the USA and Switzerland. (dpa)
Nearly 10. 000 Infected in Turkey – 131 Dead
The death toll from Covid – 19 is in Turkey on 131 gone up. In one day 23 People died, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter on Sunday. In addition, be 1815 other people tested positive for the coronavirus , which increases the total number of officially recorded infections 9217. In 24 hours are around 10 000 Tests have been carried out, Koca wrote.
Ankara has taken numerous measures against the spread of the Virus adopted. Among other things, cafes and bars are closed and sports and cultural events are canceled. The number of customers in supermarkets has been limited. In addition, there is a curfew for people from 65 years and chronically ill. All international flights have now been discontinued. (Reuters)
Again several hundred deaths in Italy
In Italy the number of corona infections who died on Sunday rose again significantly . But the increase in new infections has slowed further.
As the civil defense announced in the evening, the number of corona deaths on Sunday increased by 756 on 10 779. This is the highest number worldwide.
The total number of infected since The beginning of the pandemic rose by 5217 on now 97 689. The daily increase is significantly less than on Saturday (5974) and corresponds to an increase of 5.6 percent. A week ago, the growth rates were still in the double-digit range.
The number of people healed increased by 646 on 13 0 30. (dpa)
Leibniz Institute – government aid package is enough for two months
The President of the Leibniz Institute for Economic Research in Halle, Reint Gropp , compared the economic situation in the course of the corona crisis with a war economy and a quick end to the shutdown. “At least in the short term, we find ourselves in a kind of war economy in which the state has to play a greater role in coordinating the economy than in normal times,” said Gropp to the “RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland”.
“The measures that were recently decided by the federal government and the Bundestag serve to preserve companies and not to go bankrupt so that the economy can can recover quickly after the shutdown. But the package will only last for maybe two months. “If the shutdown takes longer, another aid package would have to be put on Gropp said. (Reuters)
First corona deaths in Syria
In Syria, there was the first death from the corona virus given. The Ministry of Health announced that a woman who had come to the clinic as an emergency had been diagnosed with a corona infection after her death. According to official information, there have been five confirmed cases in Syria so far . According to doctors, the number is higher. A curfew was imposed to contain the situation. (Reuters)
Wife of Justin Trudeau has left Covid- 19 recovered
The wife of the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, has the lung disease Covid – 19 overcome . “I feel so much better and have received the all-clear from my doctor and the Ottawa Health Department,” she wrote on Facebook on Saturday. She urged her compatriots to stay at home to prevent the spread of the novel corona virus. Instead of meeting directly, one should use the social networks. (dpa)
Virologist Fauci anticipates millions of corona infections in the USA
The director of the National Institute for Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci , expects millions of corona infected people in the United States. Based on the current situation, there is the possibility that 100 000 to 200 000 People die as a result of the pandemic , Fauci told CNN on Sunday.
“We have a serious problem in New York, we have a serious problem in New Orleans and we will develop serious problems in other areas.”
Swiss Federal Railways cease passenger traffic with Italy
The Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) have cross-border travel to and from Italy Further set . The reasons were orders from the Italian authorities, the company said on Sunday with reference to the corona virus on Twitter. Freight traffic is not affected by the restrictions according to SBB information. (dpa)
BBC news melody becomes a rave video Social media hit
The exit restrictions due to the corona virus Pandemics seem to inspire more and more people to take creative action. Now a video with the news tune of the British broadcaster BBC has become a social media hit.
The clip was viewed a million times on the Tiktok network and other social media platforms until Sunday . In it, a young woman stages the melody of the BBC news program “BBC News” in her kitchen as a rave DJ. Utensils from the bathroom, such as vials and spray cans, serve as controls that move them to match the music. The highlight is when she lifts two large spray bottles and is enveloped in a mist of room fragrance. (dpa)
Out Concern about domestic violence: Greenland introduces alcohol ban
Greenland leads also because of fear of violence against children during the Corona crisis a temporary alcohol ban . According to the Kielsen regulations, no beverages with an alcohol content of more than 2, are allowed in the capital region percent will be served. It is also no longer possible to buy alcohol in the store. The measure applies immediately and until 15. April for the capital Nuuk and the nearby settlements Kapisillit and Qeqertarsuatsiaat, as the Greenland government announced at the weekend.
So far, according to the Danish health authority, in Greenland ten people tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus. Nobody has died there yet from Covid – 19. Greenland had its borders in parallel with Denmark on 14. March closed to foreigners, two days later the first case of infection became known. (dpa)
State epidemic logos see positive development Sweden
In Sweden the number of dead on Sunday is on 110 increased, that's eight more than on Saturday. The region of the capital Stockholm is particularly affected. Alone there have died so far 68 patients. In total there are 3700 confirmed infections.
“The past three or four days we have had roughly the same number of cases. This is a positive development,” says state epidemic Anders Tegnell, who advises the government , in Stockholm. The number of intensive care patients is almost falling. So what is being done in the country is showing effects. “Because it looks very different from what we observed in the countries that got it really bad” , says Tegnell.
Sweden continues to drive a comparatively moderate course in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus. Meetings of more than 50 People prohibited. But kindergartens and primary schools up to the ninth grade – unlike high schools and universities – are still open. The same applies to restaurants, pubs and cafés, which have recently only been able to serve their guests at the table. The ski areas are also open further. Here is eagerly awaited what it will look like in the upcoming Easter holidays. However, the government repeatedly appeals to the Swedes to avoid unnecessary travel, reduce social contacts and protect older people in particular .
Bavaria admitted ten Corona patients from Italy
The first two Italian corona patients are expected for medical treatment in Bavaria on Sunday. “In total, we will admit ten patients within the next few days as far as possible,” wrote Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) at the short message service Twitter. The Italian patients are to be distributed to various clinics across the country, with the exception of Munich. “It is important to help in an emergency” , Söder emphasized.
Because of the difficult situation in northern Italy and partly In France, the Bundeswehr has also been bringing Corona patients to Germany for treatment since Saturday. A total of several dozen foreign corona patients are to be treated in the Federal Republic. (dpa)
Bavaria helps Italy in the Corona crisis: Today the first two patients from Italy arrive in Bavaria. Overall, we take in the next few days 10 patients in Within our possibilities. They are distributed to clinics in Bavaria. It is important to help in an emergency.
BIS: Governments and central banks urgently need to help their economies
Governments and central banks must, according to , the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) urgently intensify their efforts to their economies given the Corona -Crisis support . There would be urgent solutions beyond those from the financial crisis 2008, BIS boss Agustin Carstens writes in a comment. The measures after the crash 2008 would have served to prevent the banks from overpaying financially. The concern today, however, is that the banks will not become active and lend money – and this in a situation in which many companies are not involved in the capital market Could supply money. (Reuters)
Lukashenko can't see viruses “flying around” anywhere – and plays ice hockey
The sports world is largely at rest because of the corona pandemic – but Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is completely unimpressed. In the capital Minsk he played ice hockey on Saturday, as reported by the State Agency Belta. He minimized the risk of infection: “There are no viruses here.” He didn't notice that they were flying around. “This is a refrigerator. (…) Sport, especially ice sport, is the best anti-virus medicine. ”
The President's team won the tournament. The pictures showed how spectators stood close together in the stands. (dpa)
Drama in two acts. +++ So far there are 3. 306 free & 5. 811 paid subscriptions. Many wanted to convert their subscription to a supporter subscription or donate it so that people who don't have any coal can read catapults for free. Cool community!
Chef of Vodafone Germany cooks for his children for the first time
The Germany boss of the telecommunications provider Vodafone, Hannes Ametsreiter , sees the Corona crisis as “the biggest boost for digitization in Germany of all time”. Calls had doubled in Germany, the Internet traffic was around 40 percent increased.
He himself has had completely new experiences since the rapid spread of the novel corona virus. At home he cooked the food for his children every lunchtime. “I've never done that before.” It was a great experience. (dpa)
RKI almost reports 4000 new cases since Saturday
According to the latest figures from Robert Koch There are institutes of Sunday in Germany 52. 547 Cases of infection with the coronavirus. Those were 3965 more than the day before . The RKI gives the number of deaths with 389 on.