German soccer player Antonio Rüdiger from Chelsea has after the London derby against Tottenham Hotspur again complained of racism in football. “Racism has won! This shows that these people won because they can go back to the stadium. It doesn't have to be me, it can be anyone else. You will not be punished and at the end of the day I am the bogeyman, ”said Rüdiger to the TV station Sky Sport.

The defender finds the current situation very questionable. “It's a disaster. I had a child on Thursday. You think. As far as society is today, at the end of the day my child will most likely also suffer from it, “complained Rüdiger and added:” If there is no action, if the small children do not have a good education , no good education, no good education from home, then we lost. We have to be so honest. ”

Police open investigation

Rüdiger , who had scored an own goal in the 2-1 win against Tottenham, had repeatedly denounced racist incidents in the past. In the first leg against Tottenham, the 26 year-old reported racial insults from fans to the referee during the game, after which even the London police opened an investigation but found no evidence.

For Rüdiger , incidents such as the allegedly racist act of violence by Hanau are “the end product”. A 43 year old German shot nine people with foreign roots in Hanau on Wednesday evening. The marksman also killed his 72 year old mother and then himself. According to previous knowledge, the perpetrator had a racist outlook and was mentally ill. “First Torunarigha, then Kwadwo, then there are dead,” said Rüdiger . (AP)