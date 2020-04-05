first-second-division-club-is-openly-thinking-about-bankruptcy

DFB -Vice President Rainer Koch has requested state aid for amateur football in the wake of the coronavirus crisis . For him it was a priority that 25. 000 Clubs in Germany would be “assured of their existence”, said Koch of the ARD “Sports Show”. The DFB could not provide this help, so Koch: „25. 000 Football clubs in Germany : If our treasurer only each of these clubs 2000 would be sent, would that be 50 Millions . That would also not be tolerable for the DFB. ” To do this would be 2000 Euro permanently not enough.



Dagmar Freitag, the chairman of the sports committee of the Bundestag, such claims, such as the call of the German Olympic Sports Confederation for an emergency fund for sports with tax resources, rather reluctant towards. “When the umbrella organization of German sports calls for help , I do not know whether the taxpayer should always be the first to be addressed, ”Freitag told Deutschlandfu nk and added: “I would like to see self-help discovered within the large sports family.” Here Friday thinks about other institutions. “It would also be an idea to approach the international umbrella organization, namely the International Olympic Committee, where, as is well known, there are generally larger sums in the account.” The DOSB had At the beginning of the week, a solidarity fund was set up to promote the “diversity of club and association sports” in times of crisis with one million euros. (dpa)