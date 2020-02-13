first-patient-from-munich-clinic-discharged-healed

No significant change in the course of the epidemic

Despite the sharp increase in Coronavirus – Cases in China sees the World Health Organization (WHO) no “significant change” in the course of the epidemic. The increase was due to “a change in the way the cases are reported,” said WHO expert Michael Ryan on Thursday in Geneva, explaining the reason.

The number of people infected in China According to the authorities, was drastically over 14. 800 on almost 60. 000 gone up, also 242 further deaths reported. In mainland China, a total of 1355 deaths counted.

According to the authorities, the recent particularly significant increase in the number of deaths and infections is related to the fact that the virus in China no longer necessarily has to be detected by a nucleic acid test, but also the diagnosis based on X-rays of the lungs can be made. This should give infected people quicker access to treatment. (AFP)