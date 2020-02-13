Science
First patient from Munich clinic discharged healed
First coronavirus patient discharged from Schwabing Clinic in Munich
As the hospital reports on Twitter, the patient is healthy and fulfills all discharge criteria.
No significant change in the course of the epidemic
Despite the sharp increase in Coronavirus – Cases in China sees the World Health Organization (WHO) no “significant change” in the course of the epidemic. The increase was due to “a change in the way the cases are reported,” said WHO expert Michael Ryan on Thursday in Geneva, explaining the reason.
The number of people infected in China According to the authorities, was drastically over 14. 800 on almost 60. 000 gone up, also 242 further deaths reported. In mainland China, a total of 1355 deaths counted.
According to the authorities, the recent particularly significant increase in the number of deaths and infections is related to the fact that the virus in China no longer necessarily has to be detected by a nucleic acid test, but also the diagnosis based on X-rays of the lungs can be made. This should give infected people quicker access to treatment. (AFP)
Cruise ship “Westerdam” may dock in Cambodia
After days of odyssey through Asian waters came for 2300 People on board the “Westerdam” literally land in sight: The cruise ship, which because of the fear of the introduction of the corona virus was not allowed to call several Asian ports, has arrived in Cambodia.
On Thursday evening (local time) the ship from Hong Kong landed in Sihanoukville, as confirmed by port director Lou Kimchhun. According to the Holland America Line shipping company, the passengers on board the ship included 57 German.
The total round 1500 guests and 800 Crew members of the “Westerdam” could not immediately disembark on Thursday. The port director explained that they would only be examined medically. Anyone who has symptoms such as fever will be checked for Sars-CoV-2. 20 suspected cases tested, however, were not confirmed, the Khmer Times reported, citing the Ministry of Health. “The sick passengers had acute flu, sore throat and diarrhea, but all tests for Covid – 19 or the new Coronavirus were negative Ministry spokesman Or Vandin said accordingly.
Meanwhile, the next odyssey of a cruise ship could already begin: The “Aidavita” of the Rostock shipping company Aida Cruises was able to open the Vietnamese port city of Cai Lan in the Halong Bay do not start. The local tourism authority has prohibited passengers and crew from going ashore, said an employee of the authority. According to the shipping company, there are around on the “Aidavita” mostly passengers coming from Germany and 400 Crew members. (AP)
Tests with Wuhan returnees in Berlin still negative
Also in the second test run the 20 China returnees in Berlin no new coronavirus has been demonstrated. The results were negative, the Senate Department for Health announced on Thursday at the request of the German Press Agency.
The Germans and their relatives had arrived in Berlin on Sunday and have been in quarantine in the Köpenick district since then , They had previously been in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which was severely affected by the Sars-CoV-2 virus.
Until the end of the 14 – day isolation, the returnees should be tested every four days for the pathogen. (AP)
Transmission of the virus from throat to throat
Current findings of the Charité researchers indicated that the Coronavirus behave differently than the Sars infection at the beginning of 2000 years. Sars had spread from lung to lung. The new corona virus, on the other hand, appears to be similar to conventional influenza from throat to throat to spread.
Christian Drosten from Charité said that intensive research was still required. The experts are “still quite far away” from the development of vaccines or medicines. Even the assessment that in one and a half years a vaccine can be used, be optimistic.
If it is in Germany by the Coronavirus give a wave of infection, it will be difficult to maintain normal care for the sick, said the Charité director. “Doctor's offices will be full, other patients will have to wait.” (AFP)
Can the coronavirus be contained in Europe?
The President of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Lothar Wieler, is confident to contain the coronavirus in Europe , In all previously affected nine countries in Europe is currently the phase in which the spread of the corona virus should be curbed, said Wieler on Thursday in Berlin.
This has so far been successful. Therefore there is “enough optimism” that this will continue to succeed – “but of course we cannot promise that.”
According to Wieler, the Mortality among people with coronavirus in China with 2.2 percent and with all sick people abroad with 0.2 percent . As Christian Drosten, Director of Virology at the Berlin Charité, said, the mortality rate of 0.2 percent is in the range of typical flu pandemics, as it has been around for years 1957 and 1968 (AFP)
EU wants to tighten entry controls
Due to the spread of the new type of corona virus, EU countries want to tighten entry controls and focus on Prepare bottlenecks with medicines and protective clothing . When entering or passing through from affected areas extensive surveys of travelers for personal contacts may be allowed, said Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU). He agreed on this at a special meeting with his EU colleagues in Brussels on Thursday.
In China would produce important active ingredients that are necessary for many drugs, said Spahn. The production stops due to the virus at manufacturing companies in the People's Republic could in lead to “delivery bottlenecks in Europe” in a few weeks. The same applies to protective clothing and masks: “The majority of the manufacturers of this equipment are located in China and now have no stocks themselves,” said French Health Minister Agnès Buzyn.
In their joint statement, the health ministers now asked the EU Commission to investigate the “security of supply chains “and explore the possibilities of” joint procurement “to” minimize potential bottlenecks “. China is a key country for drug manufacturing. Many companies there stopped production because of the virus. Spahn said that drug shortages could occur with a time delay. Containers from China are traveling to Europe for around four weeks. “That means something still matters,” he said. However, this could change soon.
Spahn's Finnish colleague Krista Kiuru said that actually “the EU pharmaceutical industry is heavily dependent on imports of active ingredients from China” . The French Academy of Pharmacy explained, 80 percent of the most important pharmaceutical ingredients would be produced outside of Europe , most of it in Asia. The Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) currently sees no bottlenecks, but says it is assessing the risk of medium-term restrictions. (AFP)
Cancellation of the mobile communications fair: high costs
The short-term cancellation of the world's largest Mobile phone fair MWC in Barcelona due to the corona virus causes high costs and has been regrettably received by industry representatives.
The cancellation costs would be around 100 million euros , it said on Thursday from organizer circles. This does not yet include losses for participating companies including hotels and other affected companies in the host city.
The German industry association Bitkom regretted the cancellation: ” The Mobile World Congress would have been particularly important this year, “said association president Achim Berg. “The 5G networks are in the pipeline worldwide. Technology and the market are extremely moving, it is about billions of dollars. The most important platform for this topic is now missing.”
The Catalan Minister of Health Alba Verges even misunderstood. “The epidemic here is an epidemic of fear,” she told AFP. There is “no health reason to cancel any event in Barcelona”.
Local hoteliers indicated that the trade fair week was a great one for them is the most important of the year and there is no chance to catch such short-term cancellations. Representatives of the entertainment industry in Barcelona and the taxi industry also spoke of economically “very important days”. City economist Angel Barbero called the cancellation “a disaster”. (AFP)
Discharged coronavirus patient completely healthy
The first of 16 Coronavirus patients in Germany have been discharged from a Bavarian clinic. The person was completely healthy again and no longer contagious, said the Bavarian Ministry of Health on Thursday. All discharge criteria were met, including several negative tests for the Sars-CoV-2 virus.
are in the Munich clinic eight other coronavirus patients. (dpa)
General criteria for discharge include, among other things, no # coronavirus detection in the respiratory secretions, freedom from symptoms and a sufficiently long isolation period. Those of us who are officially released can return to their everyday lives without having to block contacts.
Tokyo is looking for passengers of an infected taxi driver
In Tokyo a taxi driver was positive for the corona virus tested, as the broadcaster NHK reported in Japan. Citing insiders, it was said the Ministry of Health is currently trying to track the man's route . The man is older than 70 years. He said he had carried passengers who apparently came from China. Given the large number of passengers that taxi drivers carry around the city every day, this should fuel the fear of the disease spreading further. (Reuters)
First coronavirus patient in London takes Uber taxi to clinic
In London the coronavirus was diagnosed for the first time in a human. As the Guardian reports, the woman showed up unannounced in a hospital after falling ill – in an Uber taxi. The Chinese citizen had apparently been in her homeland shortly before. According to the report, two employees from Lewisham Hospital in south London are now at home in isolation after coming into contact with the woman
According to the “Guardian”, the clinic confirmed on Thursday that the unnamed patient did not comply with the requirements of the health authorities and “introduced myself” to the emergency room last Sunday afternoon. The woman came accordingly neither with an ambulance nor with their private vehicle and went straight to the emergency room to report their symptoms. Both are clear violations of the guidelines, which are intended to prevent the virus from spreading. However, the Chinese woman said that no other patients were at risk of infection, according to the hospital.
The woman was then sent home until the Results of their tests were available. It was then confirmed on Wednesday that the woman was infected with the coronavirus. She was reportedly taken to another London hospital. There are nine confirmed infections with Covid in the UK – 19.
Coronavirus massively affects air traffic in China
The outbreak of the new virus affects the air traffic in China. The number of international flights has been since the beginning the epidemic slumped by three quarters and that of domestic flights by half , reports the International Energy Agency (IEA). China will be in the first quarter of this year 14 percent less kerosene than originally expected and in the second quarter 15 percent, predicts the IEA. (Reuters)
First death in Japan
In Japan is For the first time a person died from the coronavirus. Minister of Health Katsunobu Kato said on Thursday that the death was more than 80 year old woman who lived in the prefect Kanagawa, which borders the capital Tokyo. He gave no further details. It is the third person to have died of the new lung disease outside of China.
German cruise ship “Aidavita” may not moor in Vietnam
The cruise ship “Aidavita” of the Rostock shipping company Aida Cruises was unable to call the Vietnamese port city of Cai Lan in Halong Bay. The local tourism authority has prohibited passengers and crew from going ashore, said an employee of the authority. A reason was not given, said a spokesman for Aida Cruises on Thursday of the German Press Agency in Rostock. Recently, several Asian countries had the cruise ship “Westerdam” out of concern for a possible Covid – 19 -Towing is prohibited. Only Cambodia agreed to land.
According to the shipping company, the “Aidavita” are around 1100 mostly passengers coming from Germany and 400 Crew members. The ship had last come from the Philippines and had previously not headed for a Chinese port. “There are no suspected cases or confirmed coronavirus diseases on board the” Aidavita “, said the Aida spokesman. No guest or crew member on board have been in China in the past few days.
Next stop of the “Aidavita” should now be the Thai port of Laem Chabang near Bangkok, it was said. The ship then heads for Koh Samui (Thailand) via the Malaysian destinations Port Kelang and Malacca to Singapore. End here the trip as planned on 23. February. The “Westerdam”, however, was not allowed to dock in Thailand. Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines and Guam had also refused to enter their ports. No Sars-CoV-2 infections were known on this ship either. (AP)
Woman in Russia escapes quarantine
A woman in St. Petersburg no longer wanted to be infected with Sars-CoV-2 in Quarantine remains and has escaped from a hospital. Now after the 32 – yearlings wanted. The chief physician of the clinic wants to obtain forced accommodation with the help of a court , announced the judiciary on Thursday in the northern Russian metropolis. According to media reports, the court dismissed the lawsuit because of a lack of jurisdiction.
The woman had broken the lock on a door last Friday and sneaked out of the clinic. This is now a hotly debated topic in the country. The woman also published her escape plan there.
According to the authorities, the 32 – year-olds committed an administrative offense when fleeing the hospital because it endangers the health of others. Experts say, however, that patients in Russia can only remain in quarantine with their own consent. As a precaution, the woman should stay in the clinic for two weeks to be sure that she is not using the Covid – 19 – Virus is infected. She told local media that the windows in her room could not be opened, meals had been pushed through a hatch.
The 32 – The year-old had returned from a trip to China a good two weeks ago and then complained that she had a sore throat. Although no Sars-CoV-2 was found, she should have stayed in the clinic against her will. The Russian authorities are nervous about the spread of the new disease in neighboring China. So far there have been two confirmed cases in Russia. (AP)
Japan provides significantly more money
The Japanese government also wants the equivalent of 86 million euros for the management and control of the corona virus. A decision on whether to tap the budgetary reserves will be made on Friday, as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced. Overall then 128 million provided by the government . (Reuters)
Direct flight connection Berlin-Beijing discontinued
The only direct flight connection between Berlin and Beijing is exposed to the corona virus until the end of March. The responsible airline Hainan did all flights between the 13. February and 28. Canceled in March, said an airport spokeswoman at the request of the German press agency. The reason is the corona virus, which now officially bears the name Sars-CoV-2. Affected passengers are asked to find out about their flights on the airline's website. Hainan Airlines flies in Germany only from Berlin Tegel Airport. (dpa)
Car market in China is slumping
worry about the effects of the corona virus the already weakening auto market in China. In January the manufacturers delivered to the car dealers with 1, 61 million vehicles compared to last year a good fifth less , as announced by the CAAM (China Association of Automobile Manufacturers) on Thursday in Beijing. That was the strongest slump since the beginning of the year 2012. Buyers increasingly avoided car dealerships in the face of the epidemic. The CAAM estimates that the outbreak of the corona virus could reduce car production by a million vehicles this year . 2019 were around in China 21 million cars have been sold.
It has been stagnating on the largest car market in the world for around a year and a half. The trigger was the trade dispute between the United States and China, now the uncertainty about customs duties and the Chinese economy are adding to the problems. The sharpest was the decline in January in sales of electric cars. These are mainly sold in the major cities of the country particularly affected by the virus.
China is the most important single market for Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, Volkswagen and Porsche. So far, the German manufacturers have been doing well due to the industry downturn. The premium suppliers Daimler and BMW in particular were largely able to avoid the weakness because their buyers' concerns about further economic development did not play as great a role as those of the mass manufacturers. (AP)
Japan stops at Olympia 2020 in Tokyo
Japan wants to host the Summer Olympics as planned. The head of the Japanese Olympic Committee, Yoshiro Mori, confirmed on Thursday at a meeting with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Tokyo that planning for the games was not due to the new lung disease Covid – 19 will be affected. “I want to make it clear once again that canceling or postponing the Tokyo games was not being considered,” said Mori at the start of a two-day preparatory meeting with the IOC. Mori said that they would work with the Japanese government and “calmly” deal with any problems resulting from the novel virus. Because of the epidemic, the Formula 1 race in China and the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, the world's largest mobile phone fair, were canceled. (with dpa)
You are in front of Yokohama
Here is a video about the fate of the “Diamond Princess”.
“Diamond Princess”: Elderly people are allowed to leave the ship
In addition to the “MS Westerdam”, the “Diamond Princess” is in need – however, there are infected passengers there. Japan now allows people over 80 years and people with pre-existing conditions the quarantine of the cruise ship prematurely to leave. Originally, all passengers and crew members should only be on 19. The Japanese broadcaster NHK reports that it will leave the board in February. According to the Minister of Health Katsunobu Kato are on the ship 44 New infections have been reported. (Reuters)