first-member-of-the-bundestag-is-infected

Coronavirus reaches the Bundestag

Der Bundestag has its first corona case . According to the FDP faction , the virus was found on Wednesday by one of her MPs. In consultation with the parliamentary doctor and the district office in Berlin-Mitte, all necessary measures were taken immediately, it said in a message. The affected MP Hagen Reinhold from Rostock told the editorial network Germany that the first symptoms occurred after a skiing holiday in Austria . “After my return I coughed lightly and had the Bundestag doctor examine me on Monday.” He has now overcome the illness. He is fine.

The FDP faction announced that the MP's employees were already in precautionary quarantine at home. A list of contact persons will be drawn up, who should also go into quarantine as a precaution. “In addition, the FDP parliamentary group is examining possible effects on parliamentary operations with the Bundestag administration.”

There are several MPs and employees in the SPD parliamentary group because of contact with a person infected with the coronavirus as a precautionary measure in domestic quarantine. These include the health politician Karl Lauterbach, the SPD parliamentary group leader Eva Högl and the legal policy spokesman Johannes Fechner, as a group spokesman said in Berlin on Wednesday.

The reason is a meeting of the parliamentary group on law on March 2, in which a person from the Federal Ministry of Justice, who has meanwhile been tested positive for the coronavirus, took part have. The participants in the meeting, Members and staff, were informed. The infected person's direct neighbors are at home, as are the other people who have been in the room. Are affected around 15 People.

Lauterbach told the “Bild” newspaper: “I do not assume that I have infected myself, but still go to Sunday in home quarantine. ”It became normal for people to become infected. “The Bundestag is a high-risk area because many people come together and have previously had contact with many people,” said Lauterbach, who is a medical doctor himself.

Infections by members of parliament can have a serious impact on the operation of the parliament – right up to the cancellation of session weeks. The 709 MPs don't just come in Plenary hall closely together, but also, for example, in the meetings of the specialist committees. The FDP deputy Reinhold belongs to the building committee.

As a further precautionary measure, Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) and the parliamentary managers of the parliamentary groups agreed on Wednesday not to vote by name this week. With these, voting cards are thrown into a kind of urn, which regularly leads to large crowds of people in these boxes. The risk of infection is too great, it was said to justify the waiver.

The Bundestag wants to maintain its normal operation as long as possible. The political groups also agreed that there should be no distortion of the majority if, for example, several parliamentarians from one parliamentary group could no longer attend the plenary sessions. Then MEPs from the other groups might not vote.

Schäuble had already ordered in the past few days that the dome and roof terrace of the Reichstag building be closed to visitors from now on. In addition, visitor groups will no longer be admitted to the Bundestag until the end of April. The MPs were asked to adhere to hygiene measures and to reduce business trips to the absolute minimum. (dpa)