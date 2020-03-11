Science
First member of the Bundestag is infected
Coronavirus reaches the Bundestag
Der Bundestag has its first corona case . According to the FDP faction , the virus was found on Wednesday by one of her MPs. In consultation with the parliamentary doctor and the district office in Berlin-Mitte, all necessary measures were taken immediately, it said in a message. The affected MP Hagen Reinhold from Rostock told the editorial network Germany that the first symptoms occurred after a skiing holiday in Austria . “After my return I coughed lightly and had the Bundestag doctor examine me on Monday.” He has now overcome the illness. He is fine.
The FDP faction announced that the MP's employees were already in precautionary quarantine at home. A list of contact persons will be drawn up, who should also go into quarantine as a precaution. “In addition, the FDP parliamentary group is examining possible effects on parliamentary operations with the Bundestag administration.”
There are several MPs and employees in the SPD parliamentary group because of contact with a person infected with the coronavirus as a precautionary measure in domestic quarantine. These include the health politician Karl Lauterbach, the SPD parliamentary group leader Eva Högl and the legal policy spokesman Johannes Fechner, as a group spokesman said in Berlin on Wednesday.
The reason is a meeting of the parliamentary group on law on March 2, in which a person from the Federal Ministry of Justice, who has meanwhile been tested positive for the coronavirus, took part have. The participants in the meeting, Members and staff, were informed. The infected person's direct neighbors are at home, as are the other people who have been in the room. Are affected around 15 People.
Lauterbach told the “Bild” newspaper: “I do not assume that I have infected myself, but still go to Sunday in home quarantine. ”It became normal for people to become infected. “The Bundestag is a high-risk area because many people come together and have previously had contact with many people,” said Lauterbach, who is a medical doctor himself.
Infections by members of parliament can have a serious impact on the operation of the parliament – right up to the cancellation of session weeks. The 709 MPs don't just come in Plenary hall closely together, but also, for example, in the meetings of the specialist committees. The FDP deputy Reinhold belongs to the building committee.
As a further precautionary measure, Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) and the parliamentary managers of the parliamentary groups agreed on Wednesday not to vote by name this week. With these, voting cards are thrown into a kind of urn, which regularly leads to large crowds of people in these boxes. The risk of infection is too great, it was said to justify the waiver.
The Bundestag wants to maintain its normal operation as long as possible. The political groups also agreed that there should be no distortion of the majority if, for example, several parliamentarians from one parliamentary group could no longer attend the plenary sessions. Then MEPs from the other groups might not vote.
Schäuble had already ordered in the past few days that the dome and roof terrace of the Reichstag building be closed to visitors from now on. In addition, visitor groups will no longer be admitted to the Bundestag until the end of April. The MPs were asked to adhere to hygiene measures and to reduce business trips to the absolute minimum. (dpa)
Böhmermann calls for help for the culture
Austria closes schools until Easter
In Austria Due to the spread of the coronavirus the schools will be closed until Easter . For children in upper grades from 14 Years will be canceled from Monday next week, said Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Wednesday afternoon after a summit lasting several hours at the Chancellery. All other classes should follow two days later. Kindergarten children should also stay at home if possible. The lessons should be continued digitally .
The aim of the measure, of which more than a million students are affected , be it to reduce personal contacts, said Kurz. For the lower level, i.e. children under 14 years, but there should be the possibility of care in schools. “This means that everyone who can be looked after at home should also be looked after at home,” the Chancellor appealed to the population. In any case, the grandparents should not be involved in childcare. “Children should never be brought to grandparents, these are the people we want to protect as best we can.” The possibility of childcare at school should ensure that especially those parents who work in systemically relevant professions can continue to perform their duties. In short, health workers, police officers, bus drivers or even sales people in the supermarkets were mentioned as examples.
The neighboring country Germany is taking a different route. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn described the demand for a comprehensive closure of schools and kindergartens as “lighthearted”. It is right to temporarily and occasionally close facilities in suspected cases, said the CDU politician. “I am very reserved across the board.” If children had to stay at home and need care, this affects nursing staff, doctors, police officers or bus drivers who are important for the maintenance of public life. Spahn also doubted that the most vulnerable group, namely the elderly, would be better protected by comprehensive school closings. In the past few days, it had emerged that children rarely contract the virus, but they can spread it further. He was not sure that all the consequences would be considered, Spahn said.
In Austria there is now according to the Ministry of Health 246) Coronavirus cases. No deaths have been reported so far. The government had already decided on a number of measures on Tuesday. Operations at universities and colleges will also cease on Monday. The country also imposes an entry ban on people from Italy, making Austria the first EU country to suspend the Schengen rule in the crisis. In addition, train and air travel with Italy was discontinued for travelers. (Reuters)
Virologist Drosten warns of arrogance
The Berliner Virologist Christian Drosten warns in a tweet about problems with the corona virus as in Italy – “if we continue to think that 'Germany does it better' and therefore do nothing.”
He refers to the description of an Italian doctor who in the “Tagesspiegel” described the situation in his country with a Tsunami compares. (Tsp)
RKI reports 1567 Cases in Germany
The Robert Koch Institute lists the status of 18: 10 on Wednesday nationwide 1567 cases of infection with the coronavirus . Accordingly, three people have died. The focus of the cases is still North Rhine-Westphalia (484) with the particularly affected district of Heinsberg followed by Bavaria (366) and Baden-Württemberg (277). (Tsp)
Majority of Germans are satisfied with Spahn
According to a survey, a majority of Germans are with the previous crisis management by Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) in the course of the Covid – 19 – epidemic satisfied. 55 percent find it very good or good . This is the result of a Forsa survey published on Wednesday on behalf of RTL and n-tv. 37 percent rate Spahn's crisis management as less good or bad. In contrast, fewer people are satisfied with the crisis management of the entire federal government. 43 percent rate it as “very good” or “good”, 52 percent find the government is doing less good or bad work. (dpa)
Figures in Italy continue to rise significantly
In the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, the Number of infected and dead in Italy n continues. 12 . 462 Evidence of the virus was reported until Wednesday, just under 2300 more than the previous day as the civil defense announced. There had never been such a high increase before – but this also has to do with missing data from the previous day. The number of dead increased from 631 on 827 . According to experts, there is likely to be a high number of unreported infections. (dpa)
WHO ranks Covid – 19 – Spread as a pandemic
The World Health Organization classifies the spread of the new Coronavirus now as a pandemic . That said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva on Wednesday. Tedros criticized the lack of action by states around the world. “We rang the alarm bells loud and clear,” said the WHO chief.
According to the WHO, the virus has now in 115 countries spread, almost 4300 people have died . “We expect the numbers to continue to increase in the coming days and weeks,” said Tedros. In the past two weeks, the number of cases outside of China has tripled and the number of countries affected tripled. “All countries can change the course of this pandemic,” said the 55 – year-olds. “Finds, isolates, tests and treats every case and investigates every trace.”
“That we now call the situation a pandemic, does not change WHO’s assessment of the threat posed by this virus, ”said Tedros. “It doesn't change what WHO does. And it doesn't change what countries should do. ”
There are no official WHO criteria as to when a disease occurs as Pandemic is classified. It is commonly understood to mean a disease that spreads unchecked across continents.
The new coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 was first discovered in China in December and has since spread across the globe. In Europe, Italy is particularly affected by the outbreak. In Germany there are now more than 1800 People have been shown to be infected with the virus and three patients died from it. (dpa)
Countries should use unused billions from the EU
The European Commission wants to draw on your billion-euro program against the effects of the virus crisis on the European economy from unused structural funds. These funds would be available relatively quickly, says Commission spokesman Eric Mamer in Brussels. He clarifies an announcement by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after the video conference of the European heads of state and government, who had discussed yesterday evening about a joint action against the coronavirus epidemic.
It is about 7.5 billion euros, which the Member States did not do as planned for Structural fund projects were issued and should actually have to be repaid , says Mamer. Those countries for which this should apply should keep the money and use it as own funds for the co-financing of new EU programs. So the sum of 25 billion euros, from the Leyen had called: “This is not a magic trick. It is about the use of funds that are available. “ (dpa)
James Blunt sings in Hamburg in front of empty stands
The British singer James Blunt will perform his concert in the Hamburg Elbphilharmonie in the evening because of the corona virus before empty ranks. In view of the current situation, the decision was made to allow the concert to take place without a spectator , the sponsor's PR agency said . But the concert will be broadcast as a live stream for free on the Internet for everyone. “Health and the safety needs of the audience have top priority,” it said. The Hamburg health authority had previously announced that all events with more than 1000 to prohibit participants. In the large hall of the Elbphilharmonie you will find more than 2000 people place. (dpa)
Secondary school teachers demand blanket closings
The Association of German secondary school teachers demands that schools in Germany because of the risk of infection with the corona virus to be closed immediately across the board. “The comprehensive regulations for the closure of state cultural institutions or the exclusion of spectators from major sporting events only make sense if schools are closed at the same time,” said Federal Chairman Jürgen Böhm in Munich. “In view of the developments of the corona epidemic in other countries, it is almost irresponsible for the cultural authorities of the countries that the decision regarding school closures is still often being postponed to regional leaders. “Also the Greens education politician and former member of the Bundestag Özcan Mutlu speaks for a – initially 14 – day – closure of all schools in Germany. (dpa, Tsp)
Lufthansa also canceled thousands of flights in April
The corona virus is forcing Germany's largest airline Lufthansa to make drastic cuts again in April. The company deletes from 29. March to 24. April around 23. 000 Flights. “Further cancellations are expected in the next few weeks,” announces the company. Flight schedule adjustments from 25. April would announce later. The measures therefore primarily affect Europe, Asia and the Middle East. “The deletions take care of all destinations on all continents to be reached with a Lufthansa Group airline via the Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Vienna and Brussels hubs. ” Also the Austrian Airlines belonging to Lufthansa will be up to in March and April Delete percent of their entire flight offer. (Reuters)
Grocery trade reports decline in hamster purchases
The first big wave of hamster purchases in view of the spread of the coronavirus seems to have subsided. But there is still an increased demand for durable food and disinfectants . This was the result of a survey by the German Press Agency among companies and associations in the food trade.
The Federal Association of the German Food Trade (BVLH) said that nationwide there is currently “still a higher demand for longer-lasting products and hygiene articles”. Kaufland and Real made similar comments. However, Rewe emphasized that the days on which sales of toilet paper had doubled were over . The demand for canned goods, pasta and Co. is still increasing, but in addition to that z more and more fruits and vegetables are being bought .
The discounter Lidl even emphasized that after the stock purchases of the past few weeks in some regions the sales figures have now “largely normalized” again . Aldi Süd only reported higher demand for durable products “in individual branches”.
Neither the retail groups nor the industry associations see a risk of supply shortages in Germany. A spokesman for the German Retail Association (HDE) emphasized: “So far there are no restrictions on the availability of goods in retail in Germany ascertain. The supply situation is normal nationwide. ”(Dpa)
Thunberg calls for climate strikes online
Greta Thunberg calls her colleagues in the fight against climate change to publish the weekly rallies on the Internet. The climate crisis is the biggest crisis that humanity is facing, tweets the founder of the “Fridays for Future” movement. In view of the outbreak of the coronavirus, other ways without crowds of people would have to be found to attract attention. “Listen to the local authorities. ” She suggests joining the hashtag DigitalStrike and uploading appropriate strike photos there. (Reuters)
Ministry of Health receives 650 additional million euros
The Federal Ministry of Finance approves unscheduled expenditure by the Ministry of Health of up to 650 million euros to combat the corona virus. The Parliamentary State Secretary Bettina Hagedorn informed the Bundestag in the afternoon, according to a Reuters report. The budget would be needed to procure personal protective equipment such as protective masks. “Available stocks must be bought up immediately in order to prevent buyers abroad from being awarded the contract,” the letter said. For Germany a requirement of at least 50 millions of breathing masks of protection class FFP 2. (Reuters)
Budapest government announces crisis status
Hungary announces a national crisis. Entry from Italy, South Korea, Iran and China are prohibited until further notice, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, announced. Universities would be closed and public gatherings banned. The effects of the epidemic would last for months rather than weeks. (Reuters)
Google advises employees in Germany to home office
Google recommends its employees in Germany to work from home due to the risk of coronavirus infection. At the same time, the offices remain open, as the Internet company announced. Google has larger locations in Germany in Berlin, Hamburg and Munich. In North America, Google employees were called up, initially until 10 . April to switch to homework. Santa Clara County in California, which also houses Google's Mountain View headquarters, is one of the most severely affected areas in the United States. (dpa)
Austria's Chancellor In short: reduce social contacts
Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz appeals to his compatriots to reduce direct contacts with friends and family as much as possible. You have to do everything to flatten the curve of new infections, says shortly after a cabinet meeting in Vienna. “Therefore the big request to make a contribution to everyone. ” In the coming weeks, he would probably only talk to his parents by phone. Measures must also be in place in schools. Details will be given after an afternoon summit. (Reuters)
Spahn answers the questions of the deputies
Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU ) said in the Bundestag that events under 1000 Participants should not always take place. Here, too, it is important to weigh things up carefully. There is, for example, a difference between a dance event where people are close together or a law exam. Also for the NATO exercise “Defender 2020 “With 37. 000 Participants could Give consequences, says Spahn. A member of the Left had asked about that.
“Health comes before economic interests,” said Spahn. Nevertheless, it is important to take the economic consequences into account, for example in the tourism sector. “I don't believe in blanket border closings”, so Spahn. This helps nothing against the spread of the virus. In doing so, he answered the question of an FDP member who had asked for seasonal workers from Southeast Europe.
Norwegian army breaks off major international maneuvers
The large military exercise “Cold Response” in Northern Scandinavia will not take place as planned. The Norwegian military ended the maneuver due to the corona virus before the start of the main part. “Cold Response” is a leading winter exercise organized by the Norwegian military and is held every two years in Northern Norway. More than 15. 000 Soldiers expected in northern Norway. The majority of them should come from the host country, but soldiers from Germany, the USA, Great Britain and other NATO countries were also expected. The core of the exercise was for the 12. to 18. March scheduled.