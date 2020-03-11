First German soccer professional infected – third division match days postponed

Despite the viewer exclusion for that Home game against 1. FC Heidenheim on Saturday (13. 00 Uhr / Sky) VfL Bochum sells tickets for the game – but only symbolic. Fans can use virtual tickets as a donation measure to buy. They do not entitle to visit the stadium, but they do help the club financially. The Bochumers expect losses in the 2nd Bundesliga 500 00 0 euros for every home game without spectators, because of the risk of Corona virus should not be allowed to spread into the stadium. They cost in the online shop “Ghost game tickets” between five euros and 18, 48 Euro.

“The VfL Bochum has registered the wish of many of his fans to support the club and so on to purchase the so-called 'ghost game tickets'. VfL is very happy about this Approval and is ready to comply, ”said the club on Wednesday With.

The idea has so far been unique in the coronavirus crisis, but not New. 2011 had thousands of fans of the then second division club FC Hansa Rostock bought virtual tickets for the game against Dynamo Dresden. Rostock was after Riots have been punished with a ghost game by the DFB sports court. And Dynamo Dresden sold 2012 for the game against FC Ingolstadt after Riots also took place without a spectator, via 32 00 0 symbolic Tickets. (dpa)