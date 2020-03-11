World
First German soccer professional infected – third division match days postponed
Bochum sells “Geisterspieltickets”
Despite the viewer exclusion for that Home game against 1. FC Heidenheim on Saturday (13. 00 Uhr / Sky) VfL Bochum sells tickets for the game – but only symbolic. Fans can use virtual tickets as a donation measure to buy. They do not entitle to visit the stadium, but they do help the club financially. The Bochumers expect losses in the 2nd Bundesliga 500 00 0 euros for every home game without spectators, because of the risk of Corona virus should not be allowed to spread into the stadium. They cost in the online shop “Ghost game tickets” between five euros and 18, 48 Euro.
“The VfL Bochum has registered the wish of many of his fans to support the club and so on to purchase the so-called 'ghost game tickets'. VfL is very happy about this Approval and is ready to comply, ”said the club on Wednesday With.
The idea has so far been unique in the coronavirus crisis, but not New. 2011 had thousands of fans of the then second division club FC Hansa Rostock bought virtual tickets for the game against Dynamo Dresden. Rostock was after Riots have been punished with a ghost game by the DFB sports court. And Dynamo Dresden sold 2012 for the game against FC Ingolstadt after Riots also took place without a spectator, via 32 00 0 symbolic Tickets. (dpa)
Information about the refund of tickets for #BOCFCH
– VfL Bochum 1848
Fed Cup final in tennis is being postponed
Because of the spreading corona virus, the tennis world association ITF has the Fed Cup finals relocated to Budapest. The ITF announced on Wednesday. The Final round should actually be from 14. to 19. April in the Hungarian capital occur. The German team also had a win in Brazil qualified for the first finals.
When the Final round can be made up, is not yet certain. Also the Relegation games on 17. and 18. April in eight participating countries were to be held on an initially unknown date postponed. Fed Cup games are also a requirement to participate in the Olympics that are taking place in Japan this summer should. (dpa)
Final Four of the handball players probably in front of empty ranks
According to the city's decision announced on Wednesday Hamburg, because of the spread of the novel corona virus initially until 30. April Events with more than 1000 to ban visitors also threatens the Final tournament for the German Handball Cup empty spectator ranks. The
traditional Four-man tournament for which record champions and cup winners THW Kiel, TSV Hannover-Burgdorf, MT Melsungen and the TBV Lemgo should be held on April 4th and 5th in the Hanseatic City become.
In a press release published on Wednesday by
Hamburg health authority states that the regulation “initially until 30. April 2020 should be limited. ”
“I have to make this decision first ”, said Frank Bohmann, Managing Director of the Handball Bundesliga, of the German Press Agency. HBL as the umbrella organization for the first and second League wants on Monday at an extraordinary general meeting about the
advise further procedures for the game operation. Frank Bohmann announced that the cup tournament would also be discussed. (dpa)
Frankfurt – Basel now without a spectator
It can be that fast, say it for a long time looks like it's the last game with fans in Germany in the long run. Now the topic is done.
The health office in Frankfurt informed Eintracht Frankfurt in the afternoon about a new infection situation of the coronavirus. The @ EuropaLeague game against @FCBasel 1893 is therefore held without a spectator.
– Eintracht Frankfurt
In amateur football you can play
The ban on events with more than a thousand spectators is only of limited relevance for Berlin amateur football, since hardly a game exceeds this threshold. That is why there are no restrictions for playing games on the amateur courts in the city. The Berlin Football Association (BFV) currently sees “no reason to generally stop the game operations”, says a message. “A decision on so-called 'ghost games' is currently not pending at the BFV.” However, the association recommends “as a precautionary measure, to give clubs and referees no compulsory shake hands for the games”.
For the time being no spectators at Volleys and Alba
Also Alba Berlin and the BR Volleys will be for the time being play in front of empty ranks (see below).
Also basketball Bundesliga club Alba Berlin follows the order of the Berlin health administration and will host the home games in camera until the end of the Easter holidays. “The authorities have made a clear decision, which we will of course comply with,” said Alba managing director Marco Baldi on Wednesday on the association's website.
Daily mirror
Coronavirus also affects top sports. Games are postponed or canceled and fans have to stay away. It has now been particularly bitter for the BR Volleys. The schedule wanted the current German volleyball champions to play a home game against VfB Friedrichshafen this Sunday.
Daily mirror | Martin Einsiedler
The third division misses
The next two games of the third division will be postponed. The DFB announced on Wednesday. The games should be rescheduled after Easter.
Basketball: Milan against Piraeus in Berlin
A first transfer in the basketball Euroleague is now officially. The game between Olimpia Milan and Olympiakos Piraeus will be on Friday at 20. 45 o'clock in the Berlin arena at Ostbahnhof, spectators are not allowed. The Euroleague announced today that due to the spread of the corona virus, no games will take place in Italy for the time being.
And Union?
After President Dirk Zingler and Union announced yesterday that the game against Bayern could be played in front of spectators on Saturday, it is after the opposite decision the district council is now very calm. In any case, the club has not given a good picture of the matter.
Daily mirror | Julian Graeber
No more Euroleague games in Italy
The basketball Euroleague has again spread des Coronavirus reacts and reschedules all home games of Italian teams abroad for the Euroleague and the Eurocup. The exact venues are not yet known, but it affects the following headings:
- Olimpia Milan – Olympiacos Piraeus (EL, 12. March)
- Olimpia Milan – Asvel Villeurbanne (EL, 27. March)
- Olimpia Milan – CSKA Moscow (EL, April 9)
- Virtus Bologna – AS Monaco (EC, 20. March)
- Venice – Malaga (EC, 20. March)
France: League Cup final postponed
Because of the corona virus, the final in the League Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon is indefinite been postponed. The game was supposed to take place on April 4th at the Stade de France in Paris. The French professional football league LFP announced on Wednesday that the date had now been postponed to an unknown date. Media reported that the two clubs did not want a game without spectators. The professional football league announced on Tuesday that all games in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 bis 15. April will take place without spectators. The French government recently had major events in the fight against the corona virus with more than 1000 spectators prohibited. The Ligue 1 games PSG against Metz and Lyon against Nimes will now take place on the weekend of April 4th and 5th without spectators, according to the French LFP. (dpa)
Games in the Czech Republic without spectators
The corona virus now has a serious impact on professional sports in the Czech Republic. The games of the men's first and second soccer leagues must take place without spectators, but will not be postponed or canceled for the time being. This is “the best of all bad solutions,” said league chairman Dusan Svoboda after a crisis meeting on Wednesday. This decision will be reviewed after two rounds. The Czech government has officially announced all sporting events with more than 100 Participants are prohibited to prevent the virus from spreading further. The health authorities can take harder measures in individual cases. This has now been felt by the Euroleague Women, the highest European basketball professional league for women. The quarter-final game between USK Prague and the Italian club Familia Schio, scheduled for Wednesday, may not take place. This was ordered by the Czech Ministry of Health, as the hosts announced on Wednesday. Before the ban, it was planned to hold the game without spectators, but the Czech Masters golf tournament, which is part of the European Tour, was canceled with a large lead. The organizers announced. The tournament should be from 20. to 23. August at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague. (dpa)
Rainer Koch does not believe in the termination of the Bundesliga
DFB Vice President Rainer Koch does not believe that the Bundesliga season is due to the corona virus -Epidemic will end prematurely. He said this on Bavarian radio and, in comparison to ice hockey, where the DEL was canceled before the start of the playoffs: “The situation is completely different.” For one thing, the DEL had continued in the season. On the other hand, there is no promotion and relegation in ice hockey, which is why the Bundesliga has “a completely different economic meaning” for the clubs. The head of the Bavarian Football Association (BFV) thinks it is important “that we have to be clear about the new season and have to get things done in the clubs as soon as possible.” It is “a huge difference whether I am with Look at the television money in the second division or in the Bundesliga or in the third division, “he said on Wednesday, according to a BR announcement. In general, Koch said that the authorities' instructions should be followed absolutely when it comes to fighting the spread of the corona virus. “On the other hand, we must not on our own (…) bring life to a standstill, (…) we must not destroy civil society or ignore all the economic consequences,” he said. Because of the risk of lung disease Covid – 19 all Bundesliga matches will take place this weekend without spectators. (dpa)
And Hertha?
Hertha BSC would lose around three million euros in revenue if the derby against Union takes place without spectators. Read for yourself:
Dedryck Boyata followed his reflex. But that doesn't have to be the best decision in times of coronavirus. The central defender of Hertha BSC was back on the training field for the first time after his muscle injury on Wednesday, and when he wanted to leave the premises after the individual session with fitness trainer Hendrik Vieth, a fan held out his hand beyond the barrier.
Daily mirror | Stefan Hermanns
More about the Corona case near Hanover 96
For the first time in German professional football, a player is positive about the Coronavirus has been tested. Second division Hannover 96 announced on Wednesday that the 23 year old defense lawyer Timo Hübers is in quarantine at home.
The association assumes that Hübers infected on Saturday evening at an event in Hildesheim. Time and place of his Contagion are “exactly delimitable”. Since then he has “no contact with his teammates, it is not to be assumed that teammates with infected him. Nevertheless, “the complete professional team and coaching team and Staff have been tested for the virus as a precaution, “says one Explanation.
“Timo behaved absolutely exemplary,” said Hannovers sports director Gerhard Zuber. “So far, he has shown no symptoms. As He previously learned that a person who had been with him at the event , was tested positive, he reported directly to the doctor and went to temporarily in domestic quarantine. “
The second division home game of Hannover 96 against Dynamo Dresden this Sunday should be like most other professional games in football 13. 30 clock without viewers take place. (dpa)
Ghost game at the BR Volleys
The BR Volleys are also reacting to the new precautionary measures regarding the health risk from the corona virus. The home game against VfB Friedrichshafen on Sunday (15. . 30 o'clock) in the Max-Schmeling-Halle will take place in front of empty stands.
professional from Hanover 96 sick
96 – Professional Timo Hübers has been tested positive for the corona virus. The central defender initially remains in domestic quarantine. Teammates are tested as a precaution It is assumed that Hübers got infected at an event in Hildesheim on Saturday evening. Since the 23 – year-olds since the infection, which can be pinpointed, had no contact with his teammates is not to be assumed that teammates have infected him.
Hanover 96
All Bundesliga games on 26. Matchday without spectators
Also Leipzig against Freiburg becomes a ghost game, so the 26. a ghost game day. And so it could go a little further.
Ghost games for BBL “not feasible”
The President of Telekom Baskets Bonn endures league games without spectators for financial reasons excluded. “I once say that none Non-soccer club economically survives the rest of the Bundesliga season without contesting ticket revenue, ”said Wolfgang Wiedlich to“ Bonner Generalanzeiger ”.
Because of the ever-expanding corona virus the clubs of the Basketball Bundesliga will become one on Thursday extraordinary meeting to discuss how to proceed. “But Ghost games, I agree, are not economical in basketball feasible, ”said Wiedlich.
Official: Union against Bayern without spectators
Daily mirror | Julian Graeber