First German soccer professional infected – Nuremberg tests players
Juventus player Rugani tested positive for coronavirus
The Italian Daniele Rugani from Juventus is positive for the corona virus been tested. This was announced by the Italian football champions and league leaders Known Wednesday evening. The 25 – year-olds therefore currently shows no symptoms of Lung disease Covid – 19. Juventus “currently sets everyone by law prescribed “requirements for quarantine, announced the record master. The also concern the people who had contact with Rugani. In which Serie A club is also under ex-international Sami Khedira Treaty.
Italy is considered the epicenter of the pandemic in Europe. Due to the Spread of the corona virus, the government has held all sporting events in the Land suspended until April 3rd. This also affects the game operations of the series A. Juventus had their last competitive game against Inter last Sunday Milan graduated. At the Turin 2-0 in the Derby d'Italia, Rugani sat on the Bank.
For the coming Tuesday (21 o'clock) Juve's round of 16 second leg in the Champions League against Olympique Lyon is scheduled – However, due to the corona crisis, it is questionable whether the game can take place. (dpa)
International football matches for Heldt currently “madness”
Cologne manager Horst Heldt has become clear against international football matches in the current situation characterized by the effects of the new corona virus positioned. He currently considers international games to be “absolute madness”, said Heldt after the 1-2 defeat of Cologne in the Rhenish derby near Borussia Mönchengladbach on Wednesday evening. “I think that FIFA and UEFA are slowly should also come from their cover and should not hide. ”The Bundesliga sets after the 27. Matchday on 22. March ends, a international break.
Heldt said: “I think it is questionable what framework conditions we have to deal with regarding the international matches that we have players who travel around the world. ”By hear and see the international associations currently nothing. “We have to think that the players will be blocked if we don't send them ”, he said 50 – year-olds. For him that was “the top joke par excellence”.
For further dealing with the epidemic and the Effects on the Bundesliga schedule said Heldt: “I see it similar to most Colleagues that we should definitely play to the end. “The season to abort, “I would be the least able to start with. Whether she played in May we will see. Maybe we just don't play the European Championship this year but next year. That would give us all air . “ (dpa)
This is how the first Bundesliga ghost game went
Our reporter Andreas Morbach was one of the few People in Borussia Park on site and sent us the following mood report. Whereby the mood is of course something in an empty stadium …
Horst Heldt knows exactly what to do. As the sports director of 1. FC Köln 35 Minutes before the start of the game when he meets four club employees in the stairwell of Borussia Park, he just presses one of them against his forearm as he walks past the elbow. Shaking hands is taboo due to the corona virus in times of large canceled events.
First ghost game in the NBA
In the North American professional basketball league NBA this will now also be first game held without spectators. In the game of the Golden State Warriors against the Brooklyn Nets are not allowed to enter the San Francisco arena on Thursday. The announced the Warriors on Wednesday. Previously, the league had made the arrangements in Fight against the spread of the novel corona virus intensified. So had the NBA officials recommended that players refrain from clapping, Only write autographs with your own pens or bring your own No longer accept items. (dpa)
1. FC Nürnberg tests players
After a finding has been made known about the new corona virus in a professional from Hanover 96 1. FC Nürnberg has its own team tested. At the Hanover announced on Wednesday that Timo Hübers tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 was on Friday before the defender 90 minutes against Nuremberg in the 2nd Bundesliga. The Lower Saxony assume that Hübers got infected at an event on Saturday evening.
Still the “Club” also wants to be on the safe side. “After an exchange with the 1. FC Nürnberg has the responsible doctors and the health authority decided to act responsibly in turn, following Hanover's example follow and also test players, coaches and staff as a precaution let, ”said Nuremberg. (dpa)
Ghost game for handball players in Magdeburg
The ghost game for the debut of national handball coach Alfred Gislason is Perfect. The DHB selection will be the international match against the Netherlands on Friday (18. 00 Uhr / ARD) in Magdeburg in front of empty ranks. This was shared by the Association on Wednesday evening with. “The situation is challenging for everyone, but we need to face the serious situation and all of our health responsibilities do justice to draw a clear line. The game must be without an audience take place, ”said CEO Mark Schober. The DHB will provide all ticket holders with the Reimburse costs minus fees. Please “be patient”, so Schober. (dpa)
Federica Brignone wins Apin World Cup
Why? Of course, because there are no more races. The World Cup season of alpine ski racers is because of the spread of the novel corona virus has also been terminated prematurely. Like the World Ski Federation FIS on Wednesday announced that there are no more runs in Are, Sweden. Actually, should on Thursday the parallel slalom, on Friday the giant slalom and on Saturday the slalom will be held. Federica Brignone is the first Italian as overall World Cup winner.
The virus already had made sure that the World Cup final in Cortina d'Ampezzo was canceled. That is why Are was the last stop in this World Cup winter intended. (dpa)
Bochum sells “Geisterspieltickets”
Despite the viewer exclusion for that Home game against 1. FC Heidenheim on Saturday (13. 00 Uhr / Sky) VfL Bochum sells tickets for the game – but only symbolic. Fans can use virtual tickets as a donation measure to buy. They do not entitle to visit the stadium, but they do help the club financially. The Bochumers expect losses in the 2nd Bundesliga 500 00 0 euros for every home game without spectators, because of the risk of Corona virus should not be allowed to spread into the stadium. They cost in the online shop “Ghost game tickets” between five euros and 18, 48 Euro.
“The VfL Bochum has registered the wish of many of his fans to support the club and so on to purchase the so-called 'ghost game tickets'. VfL is very happy about this Approval and is ready to comply, ”said the club on Wednesday With.
The idea has so far been unique in the coronavirus crisis, but not New. 2011 had thousands of fans of the then second division club FC Hansa Rostock bought virtual tickets for the game against Dynamo Dresden. Rostock was after Riots have been punished with a ghost game by the DFB sports court. And Dynamo Dresden sold 2012 for the game against FC Ingolstadt who after Riots also took place without a spectator, via 32 00 0 symbolic Tickets. (dpa)
Fed Cup final in tennis is being postponed
Because of the spreading corona virus, the tennis world association ITF has the Fed Cup finals relocated to Budapest. The ITF announced on Wednesday. The Final round should actually be from 14. to 19. April in the Hungarian capital occur. The German team also had a win in Brazil qualified for the first finals.
When the Final round can be made up, is not yet certain. Also the Relegation games on 17. and 18. April in eight participating countries were to be held on an initially unknown date postponed. Fed Cup games are also a requirement to participate in the Olympics that are taking place in Japan this summer should. (dpa)
Final Four of the handball players probably in front of empty ranks
After the city's announcement on Wednesday Hamburg, because of the spread of the novel coronavirus initially until 30. April Events with more than 1000 to ban visitors also threatens the final tournament for the German handball Cup empty spectator ranks. The
traditional four-man tournament, for the record champion and cup winner THW Kiel, TSV Hannover-Burgdorf, MT Melsungen and TBV Lemgo should have on April 4th and 5th in the Hanseatic city carried out .
In a press release published on Wednesday by
Hamburg health authority states that the regulation “initially until 30. April 2020 should be limited.
“I have to have this order available,” said Frank Bohmann, Managing Director the Handball Bundesliga, of the Germans Press agency. HBL as the umbrella organization for the first and second Liga wants on Monday at an extraordinary general meeting about the
advise further procedures for the game operation. Frank Bohmann announced that the cup tournament would also be discussed. (dpa)
Frankfurt – Basel now without a spectator
It can be that fast, say it for a long time looks like it's the last game with fans in Germany in the long run. Now the topic is done.
The game is played in amateur football
The ban on events with more than a thousand spectators is only of limited relevance for Berlin amateur football, since hardly a game crosses this threshold. That is why there are no restrictions for playing games on the amateur courts in the city. The Berlin Football Association (BFV) currently sees “no reason to generally stop the game operations”, says a message. “A decision on so-called 'ghost games' is currently not pending at the BFV.” However, the association recommends “as a precautionary measure, to give clubs and referees no compulsory shake hands for the games”.
For the time being no spectators at Volleys and Alba
Also Alba Berlin and the BR Volleys will be for the time being play in front of empty ranks (see below).
Also basketball Bundesliga club Alba Berlin follows the order of the Berlin health administration and will host the home games in camera until the end of the Easter holidays. “The authorities have made a clear decision, which we will of course comply with,” said Alba managing director Marco Baldi on Wednesday on the association's website.
Coronavirus also affects top sports. Games are postponed or canceled and fans have to stay away. It has now been particularly bitter for the BR Volleys. The schedule wanted the current German volleyball champions to play a home game against VfB Friedrichshafen this Sunday.
Daily mirror | Martin Einsiedler
The third division misses
The next two games of the third division will be postponed. The DFB announced on Wednesday. The games should be rescheduled after Easter.
Basketball: Milan against Piraeus in Berlin
A first transfer in the basketball Euroleague is now officially. The game between Olimpia Milan and Olympiakos Piraeus will be on Friday at 20. 45 Held in the Berlin arena at Ostbahnhof, spectators are not allowed. The Euroleague announced today that due to the spread of the corona virus, no games will take place in Italy for the time being.
And Union?
After President Dirk Zingler and Union announced yesterday that the game against Bayern could be played in front of spectators on Saturday, it is after the opposite decision of the district now very r uhig. In any case, the club has not given a good picture of the matter.
Daily mirror | Julian Graeber
No more Euroleague games in Italy
The basketball Euroleague has again spread des Coronavirus reacts and reschedules all home games of Italian teams abroad for the Euroleague and the Eurocup. The exact venues are not yet known, but it affects the following headings:
- Olimpia Milan – Olympiakos Piraeus (EL, 12. March)
- Olimpia Milan – Asvel Villeurbanne (EL , 27. March)
- Olimpia Milan – CSKA Moscow (EL, April 9)
- Virtus Bologna – AS Monaco (EC, 20. March)
- Venice – Malaga (EC, 20. March)
France: League Cup final postponed
Because of the corona virus, the final in the League Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon is indefinite been postponed. The game was supposed to take place on April 4th at the Stade de France in Paris. The French professional football league LFP announced on Wednesday that the date had now been postponed to an unknown date. Media reported that the two clubs did not want a game without spectators. The professional football league announced on Tuesday that all games in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 bis 15. April will take place without spectators. The French government recently had major events in the fight against the corona virus with more than 1000 spectators prohibited. The Ligue 1 games PSG against Metz and Lyon against Nimes will now take place on the weekend of April 4th and 5th without spectators, according to the French LFP. (dpa)
Games in the Czech Republic without spectators
The corona virus now has a serious impact on professional sports in the Czech Republic. The games of the men's first and second soccer leagues must take place without spectators, but will not be postponed or canceled for the time being. This is “the best of all bad solutions,” said league chairman Dusan Svoboda after a crisis meeting on Wednesday. After two rounds, this decision will be reviewed. The Czech government officially announced all sporting events with more than 100 participants prohibited to prevent the virus from spreading further. The health authorities can take harder measures in individual cases. This has now been felt by the Euroleague Women, the highest European basketball professional league for women. The quarter-final game between USK Prague and the Italian club Familia Schio, scheduled for Wednesday, may not take place. This was ordered by the Czech Ministry of Health, as the hosts announced on Wednesday. Before the ban, it was planned to hold the game without spectators, but the Czech Masters golf tournament, which is part of the European Tour, was canceled with a large lead. The organizers announced. The tournament should be from 20. to 23. August at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague. (dpa)
Rainer Koch does not believe in the termination of the Bundesliga
DFB Vice President Rainer Koch does not believe that the Bundesliga season is due to the corona virus -Epidemic will end prematurely. He said this on Bavarian radio and, in comparison to ice hockey, where the DEL was canceled before the start of the playoffs: “The situation is completely different.” For one thing, the DEL had continued in the season. On the other hand, there is no promotion and relegation in ice hockey, which is why the Bundesliga has “a completely different economic meaning” for the clubs. The head of the Bavarian Football Association (BFV) thinks it is important “that we have to be clear about the new season and have to get things done in the clubs as soon as possible.” It is “a huge difference whether I am with Look at the television money in the second division or in the Bundesliga or in the third division, “he said on Wednesday, according to a BR announcement. In general, Koch said that the authorities' instructions should be followed absolutely when it comes to fighting the spread of the corona virus. “On the other hand, we must not on our own (…) bring life to a standstill, (…) we must not destroy civil society or ignore all the economic consequences,” he said. Because of the risk of lung disease Covid – 19 all Bundesliga games will take place this weekend without spectators. (dpa)