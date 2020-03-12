First German soccer professional infected – Nuremberg tests players

The Italian Daniele Rugani from Juventus is positive for the corona virus been tested. This was announced by the Italian football champions and league leaders Known Wednesday evening. The 25 – year-olds therefore currently shows no symptoms of Lung disease Covid – 19. Juventus “currently sets everyone by law prescribed “requirements for quarantine, announced the record master. The also concern the people who had contact with Rugani. In which Serie A club is also under ex-international Sami Khedira Treaty.

Italy is considered the epicenter of the pandemic in Europe. Due to the Spread of the corona virus, the government has held all sporting events in the Land suspended until April 3rd. This also affects the game operations of the series A. Juventus had their last competitive game against Inter last Sunday Milan graduated. At the Turin 2-0 in the Derby d'Italia, Rugani sat on the Bank.

For the coming Tuesday (21 o'clock) Juve's round of 16 second leg in the Champions League against Olympique Lyon is scheduled – However, due to the corona crisis, it is questionable whether the game can take place. (dpa)