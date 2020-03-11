World
First German soccer professional infected – all Bundesliga games without spectators
For the first time in German professional football, a player has tested positive for the corona virus. Second division Hannover 96 announced on Wednesday that the 23 year old defender Timo Hübers in domestic quarantine
The association assumes that Hübers infected on Saturday evening at an event in Hildesheim. The time and place of his contagion are “precisely delimitable”. Since he has had “no contact with his teammates since, it cannot be assumed that teammates will be involved in infected him. Nevertheless, “the entire professional squad as well as the trainer team and staff will be tested as a precautionary measure for the virus”, it says in a Explanation.
“Timo behaved absolutely exemplary,” said Hannovers sports director Gerhard Zuber. “So far, he has shown no symptoms. When he learned beforehand that a person who had been with him at the event , was tested positive, he reported directly to the doctor and went to provisionally in domestic quarantine. “
The second division home game of Hannover 96 against Dynamo Dresden should this Sunday like most other professional games in football 13. 30 clock without viewers take place. (dpa)
Basketball: Milan against Piraeus in Berlin
A first transfer in the basketball Euroleague is now officially. The game between Olimpia Milan and Olympiakos Piraeus will be on Friday at 20. 45 Hours in the Berlin Arena at Ostbahnhof, spectators are not allowed. The Euroleague announced today that due to the spread of the corona virus, no games will take place in Italy for the time being.
After President Dirk Zingler and Union announced yesterday that the game against Bayern could be played in front of spectators on Saturday, it is after the opposite decision the district council is now very calm. In any case, the club has not given a good picture of the matter.
No more Euroleague games in Italy
The basketball Euroleague has again spread des Coronavirus reacts and reschedules all home games of Italian teams abroad for the Euroleague and the Eurocup. The exact venues are not yet known, but it affects the following headings:
- Olimpia Milan – Olympiacos Piraeus (EL, 12. March)
- Olimpia Milan – Asvel Villeurbanne (EL, 27. March)
- Olimpia Milan – CSKA Moscow (EL, April 9)
- Virtus Bologna – AS Monaco (EC, 20. March)
- Venice – Malaga (EC, 20. March)
France: League Cup final postponed
Because of the corona virus, the final in the League Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon is indefinite been postponed. The game was supposed to take place on April 4th at the Stade de France in Paris. The French professional football league LFP announced on Wednesday that the date had now been postponed to an unknown date. Media reported that the two clubs did not want a game without spectators. The professional football league announced on Tuesday that all games in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 bis 15. April will take place without spectators. The French government recently had major events in the fight against the corona virus with more than 1000 spectators prohibited. The Ligue 1 games PSG against Metz and Lyon against Nimes will now take place on the weekend of April 4th and 5th without spectators, according to the French LFP. (dpa)
Games in the Czech Republic without spectators
The corona virus now has a serious impact on professional sports in the Czech Republic. The games of the men's first and second soccer leagues must take place without spectators, but will not be postponed or canceled for the time being. This is “the best of all bad solutions,” said league chairman Dusan Svoboda after a crisis meeting on Wednesday. This decision will be reviewed after two rounds. The Czech government has officially announced all sporting events with more than 100 participants prohibited to prevent the virus from spreading further. The health authorities can take harder measures in individual cases. This has now been felt by the Euroleague Women, the highest European basketball professional league for women. The quarter-final game between USK Prague and the Italian club Familia Schio, scheduled for Wednesday, may not take place. This was ordered by the Czech Ministry of Health, as the hosts announced on Wednesday. Before the ban, it was planned to hold the game without spectators, but the Czech Masters golf tournament, which is part of the European Tour, was canceled with a large lead. The organizers announced. The tournament should be from 20. to 23. August at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague. (dpa)
Rainer Koch does not believe in the termination of the Bundesliga
DFB Vice President Rainer Koch does not believe that the Bundesliga season is due to the corona virus -Epidemic will end prematurely. He said this on Bavarian radio and, in comparison to ice hockey, where the DEL was canceled before the start of the playoffs: “The situation is completely different.” For one thing, the DEL had continued in the season. On the other hand, there is no promotion and relegation in ice hockey, which is why the Bundesliga has “a completely different economic meaning” for the clubs. The head of the Bavarian Football Association (BFV) thinks it is important “that we have to be clear about the new season and have to get things done in the clubs as soon as possible.” It is “a huge difference whether I am with Look at the television money in the second division or in the Bundesliga or in the third division, “he said on Wednesday, according to a BR announcement. In general, Koch said that the authorities' instructions should be followed absolutely when it comes to fighting the spread of the corona virus. “On the other hand, we must not on our own (…) bring life to a standstill, (…) we must not destroy civil society or ignore all the economic consequences,” he said. Because of the risk of lung disease Covid – 19 all Bundesliga games will take place this weekend without spectators. (dpa)
Hertha BSC would lose around three million euros in revenue if the derby against Union takes place without spectators. Read for yourself:
Ghost game at the BR Volleys
The BR Volleys are also reacting to the new precautionary measures regarding the health risk from the corona virus. The home game against VfB Friedrichshafen on Sunday (15. Mar at 16. 30 o'clock) in the Max-Schmeling-Halle will take place in front of empty stands.
professional from Hanover 96 sick
96 – Professional Timo Hübers is positive on that Corona virus has been tested. The central defender initially remains in quarantine at home. Teammates are tested as a precaution It is assumed that Hübers got infected at an event in Hildesheim on Saturday evening. Since the 23 – Year-olds since the contagion, which can be pinpointed, has had no contact with his teammates, is not one of them assume that other players have infected him.
Hanover 96
All Bundesliga games on 26. Matchday without spectators
Also Leipzig against Freiburg becomes a ghost game, so the 26. a ghost game day. And so it could go a little further.
Ghost games for BBL “not feasible”
The President of Telekom Baskets Bonn endures league games without spectators for financial reasons excluded. “I once say that none Non-soccer club economically survives the rest of the Bundesliga season without contesting ticket revenue, ”said Wolfgang Wiedlich to“ Bonner Generalanzeiger ”.
Because of the ever-spreading corona virus the clubs of the Basketball Bundesliga will become one on Thursday extraordinary meeting to discuss how to proceed. “But Ghost games, I agree, are not economical in basketball feasible, ”said Wiedlich.
Official: Union against Bayern without spectators
Also Frankfurt against Gladbach without spectators
During the Europa League match of Eintracht on The stands against Gladbach will be empty on Sunday against Basel in front of spectators. “A game for which fans come from an area in which the number of infected people is many times higher must be re-examined. This game will take place without spectators, “said Frankfurt Health Director Stefan Majer. Leipzig against Freiburg is the only game on the next match day that – as of now – is still taking place with spectators.
The measures of the basketball Euroleague
International basketball is also spreading from the corona virus naturally affected. The Euroleague, in the Alba Berlin according to current information on Thursday (18 o'clock) regularly in front of viewers CSKA Moscow has published the measures for this matchday on Thursday and Friday as well as some general rules for protection against the spread of the corona virus. Four of the nine scheduled games – Real Madrid vs. Red Star Belgrade, Olimpia Milan vs. Olympiacos Piraeus, ASVEL Villeurbanne vs. Zenit St. Petersburg and FC Barcelona vs. Zalgiris Kaunas – will take place without an audience. At Maccabi Tel Aviv against Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz are only 5000 Spectators admitted. There will also be no mixed zone after the games, i.e. an area where journalists can talk to the players until further notice. At the press conferences, a minimum distance of 1, 50 meters are observed.
Union – Bayern probably without viewers
With viewers, without viewers. It is still not entirely clear in what context the 1. FC Union game will be played against Bayern on Saturday. After Union announced yesterday that the game was taking place in front of spectators, the Treptow-Köpenick health department was forced to clarify yesterday evening. A decision had not yet been made. Now the health senator has also spoken. “With high probability” the game will take place without spectators, says Dilek Kalayci. In our Union blog we keep you up to date on all developments.
Three suspected cases in Formula 1
The first cases of suspected coronavirus occurred in the Formula 1 paddock in Melbourne. These are at least three employees from racing teams. One is employed by McLaren, two by Haas. They are currently isolated in their hotel rooms. This was confirmed by the two racing teams. These are precautionary measures, and you are now waiting for the results of the tests. The aim is to find out whether the employees have been infected with Sars-CoV-2. It can be the lung disease Covid – 19 cause. Formula 1 plans to hold the first Grand Prix of the year on Sunday. (dpa)
Coronavirus and stages
From an infectious point of view, stages are hotspots: 50. 00 0 people or more in confined spaces, who hug and roar: This is actually all that we want to avoid. The special hygiene that we recommend because of the virus simply cannot be implemented in the stadium. From the point of view of epidemic protection, it would be desirable to have such major events held at least without an audience.
Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit, Head of Virus Diagnostics at the Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine in Hamburg, at “Zeit.de”.
European Football Championship in summer?
Irresponsible and not in the spirit of sport, says Stefan Hermanns in his comment:
The further professional football has moved from the base in recent years, the more it emphasizes its social responsibility. Of course, he does not see himself as a hunter for maximum profit, but rather as a fighter for peace and against everything bad in the world: against violence, racism, sexism, discrimination of all kinds.
Player unions call for game cancellations from Uefa
The football Player unions of Italy and Spain have called for the cancellation of several European Cup games in a joint message. The situation in both countries is constantly worsening and it is therefore currently unreasonable to host games in Milan. The player unions refer in particular to the Italian-Spanish duels of this match day in Champions and Europa League, but also make a general appeal to the UEFA. “The corona virus is increasingly becoming a European topic and not just an Italian one. We trust that the entire schedule of European competitions will be discussed in detail, especially in view of the worsening situation by the hour, “says the letter.
Getafe does not want to travel to Milan
The Spanish first division football team refuses to Europa League game on Thursday against Inter to travel to Milan. According to “Onda Cero”, the club president has asked Uefa to find an alternative venue. The team will not travel to the epicenter of the coronavirus. “If we lose the game, we will lose. But I will not be the one who takes any kind of risk,” said Angel Torres. The game is slated to take place on Thursday evening at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan. The Italian government has stopped all sporting events in the country until April 3. However, this expressly does not apply to international competitions.