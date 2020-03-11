First German soccer professional infected – all Bundesliga games without spectators

Rainer Koch does not believe in the termination of the Bundesliga

DFB Vice President Rainer Koch does not believe that the Bundesliga season is due to the corona virus -Epidemic will end prematurely. He said this on Bavarian radio and, in comparison to ice hockey, where the DEL was canceled before the start of the playoffs: “The situation is completely different.” For one thing, the DEL had continued in the season. On the other hand, there is no promotion and relegation in ice hockey, which is why the Bundesliga has “a completely different economic meaning” for the clubs. The head of the Bavarian Football Association (BFV) thinks it is important “that we have to be clear about the new season and have to get things done in the clubs as soon as possible.” It is “a huge difference whether I am with Look at the television money in the second division or in the Bundesliga or in the third division, “he said on Wednesday, according to a BR announcement. In general, Koch said that the authorities' instructions should be followed absolutely when it comes to fighting the spread of the corona virus. “On the other hand, we must not on our own (…) bring life to a standstill, (…) we must not destroy civil society or ignore all the economic consequences,” he said. Because of the risk of lung disease Covid – 19 all Bundesliga games will take place this weekend without spectators. (dpa)