First German dies of Covid-19 – in Egypt

More than 1000 Coronavirus patients in France

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in France has risen to more than a thousand. Meanwhile, 1126 People with the novel Coronavirus infected , the French health authorities said on Sunday evening With. The death toll is therefore 19 .



France is the most affected country in the EU with Italy and Germany. President Emmanuel Macron has a crisis meeting for the evening convened in which, among others, Minister of Health Olivier Véran takes part. The French government is preparing to stage three of the protection program . Consideration is being given to nationwide closure of schools as in Italy or the restriction of public transport .

At the second stage, France had events with more than 5000 Participants are prohibited in a confined space. Most recently, trade fairs were canceled. The Paris marathon was postponed to October. (AFP)