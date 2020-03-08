Science
First German dies of Covid-19 – in Egypt
For the first time, a German citizen can be proven to have died from the coronavirus . It is a 60 year old man , who entered Egypt a week ago , said the Egyptian Ministry of Health on Sunday. The man died on Sunday in the seaside resort of Hurghada on the Red Sea . He had come to the hospital with a fever on Friday and was then tested positive for the coronavirus . It is also the first known death related to Covid – 19 in Africa. (dpa / AFP)
Paris prohibits events with over 1000 People
In the fight against the Covid – 19 – France generally forbids epidemic Events with over 1000 People. The Minister of Health announced Olivier Véran on Sunday in Paris after a Security Council meeting at the was headed by Head of State Emmanuel Macron.
Véran indicated that there will be exceptions. He said that the authorities now have a list with Put together events that are “useful for the life of the nation”, this included, for example, demonstrations . So far, France had Events with more than 5000 people prohibited, especially in closed rooms. (dpa)
More than 1000 Coronavirus patients in France
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in France has risen to more than a thousand. Meanwhile, 1126 People with the novel Coronavirus infected , the French health authorities said on Sunday evening With. The death toll is therefore 19 .
France is the most affected country in the EU with Italy and Germany. President Emmanuel Macron has a crisis meeting for the evening convened in which, among others, Minister of Health Olivier Véran takes part. The French government is preparing to stage three of the protection program . Consideration is being given to nationwide closure of schools as in Italy or the restriction of public transport .
At the second stage, France had events with more than 5000 Participants are prohibited in a confined space. Most recently, trade fairs were canceled. The Paris marathon was postponed to October. (AFP)
First university in Germany closes campus due to coronavirus
An der WHU Business School – Otto Beisheim School of Management in Vallendar as a precautionary measure because of the corona virus initially no events instead of. The closure is valid from Monday, March 9th up to and including Friday, 13. March. This is the first time that a university in Germany has closed the entire campus due to the spread of coronavirus. The “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” reports. Accordingly, a student with Covid – 19 infected. The contact persons are currently being determined.
No public services throughout Italy
Go to For the first time in history public worship services are suspended all over Italy. As announced by the Italian Bishops' Conference on Sunday evening, the latest government decree on Sunday morning means that with immediate effect, masses and funeral ceremonies will no longer be celebrated publicly may be. This is one of the measures that the authorities are taking to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.
This “extremely severe restriction is used by pastoral workers Priests and believers accepted with pain and difficulty, ”said the statement of the Episcopal Conference. The government's measure was only accepted by the church in the will to do its part to protect public health. (KNA)
Unionsspitze advises on measures for the economy due to coronavirus
CDU) is on Sunday evening with the tops from CDU and CSU came together to set the course for that of 19. 00 at planned consultations in the coalition committee . Merkel was already against 17. 30 arrived at the Chancellery in Berlin. The black and red Coalition leaders wanted, among other things, to advise on measures that the Economy could help in the coronavirus crisis . One was considered possible Extension of the rules for short-time work and earlier partial abolition of the Solidarity surcharge .
In the Discussion were also so-called bridging loans to help companies financially in the short term, as well sureties or tax deferrals . The SPD also had its demand for more government investment in infrastructure renewed. (dpa)
SPD politician Lauterbach demands immediate cancellation of major events
The SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach demands an immediate cancellation of all major events in Germany. “Anyone who does not now ban such events must be asked in a few weeks whether they are not responsible for a new wave of infections and deaths is “, he says the” picture “. In addition, all schools urgently need to have regular and mass sample tests to find out how many children are infected. After all, the disease does not break out in younger infected people, but they are contagious. (Reuters)
133 new coronavirus deaths in Italy
In Italy the number of deaths is due to the Coronavirus skyrocketed . The number of fatalities rose within 24 hours around 133 on 366 , as announced by the Italian authorities on Sunday evening. The number of confirmed infections is now at 7375 , these are 1492 more than on Saturday. (AFP)
The previous coronavirus test takes four hours. A new rapid test from Taiwan only takes 15 minutes. It is unclear when it is ready for use.
Man from Norway probably got infected in Berlin
On Hospital employee from Norway apparently took a private trip to Berlin infected with the corona virus. This is reported by the Norwegian newspaper “NRK”. The man had returned from Berlin on Sunday a week ago and had resumed work on Wednesday. Accordingly, the man who works in the Sunnaas hospital in Nesodden had contact with colleagues several days after the infection. 39 Hospital staff were after the positive test result on Saturday quarantined. Six patients are currently being treated in isolation. According to the director of the hospital, he was in a Berlin pub, where a Covid – 19 – infected person have found.
Federal Foreign Office advises against traveling to other Italian regions
In view of the persistent coronavirus – epidemic in Italy advises the federal government not to travel to other areas of the country. Corresponding new travel and safety instructions were published on Sunday from Federal Foreign Office published . In them, significantly more regions than previously advised against traveling. Basically, citizens should “travel in and to Italy currently restrict it to what is absolutely necessary.
Federal government now “from trips to the regions of Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna, the provinces of Modena, Parma, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia and Rimini in the Emilia-Romagna, the provinces of Pesaro and Urbino in Marche, the provinces of Padua, Treviso and Venice in Veneto as well as Asti, Alessandria, Novara, Verbano-Cusio-Ossola and Vercelli in Piedmont “from.
from” not required trips to the autonomous province of Bolzano-South Tyrol “in the region Trentino-South Tyrol and in the other provinces of Emilia-Romagna (Bologna, Ferrara, Forli-Cesena and Ravenna) are also discouraged. (AFP)
Number of cases in Germany increases to more than 900
In Germany the number of infections is on 902 gone up. In North Rhine-Westphalia alone 398 Cases have been confirmed, reports the Robert Koch Institute. In Baden-Württemberg 182 cases of infection known, in Bavaria 172. That is the status of 15. 00 Clock. Saxony-Anhalt remains the only federal state without a confirmed case of infection. (Reuters)
Bavaria supports Spahn's advance
Bavaria's Minister of Health Melanie Huml advises to cancel larger events. “We support the proposal of Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn, events with more than 1000 Participants to be canceled for now . Therefore we recommend the organizers and the responsible local authorities to Bavaria, too. ” (Reuters)
Australian newspaper prints blank pages due to increasing toilet paper demand
No kidding: The Australian newspaper “Northern Territory News” printed eight blank pages , which according to the newspaper can be used as toilet paper. The newspaper is thus reacting to the toilet paper shortages in Australian supermarkets due to the fear of coronavirus.
CDU holds on to party convention despite coronavirus spread
The recommendation of Health Minister Jens Spahn, events from 1000 Canceling participants also causes difficulties for the federal CDU. At the 25. April Armin Laschet (with Spahn as deputy), Friedrich Merz, Norbert Röttgen and other applicants for election to the CDU chair. The special party conference in Berlin has exactly 1001 delegates . The CDU says that you continue to plan with the date. “All preparations continue as normal.” But you are in close coordination with the Berlin health authorities, as a first measure you do without the usual international guests. (Georg Ismar)
Bundesliga wants to hold on to season despite Corona virus
The German Football League wants the season in the Bundesliga and 2nd league despite the Coronavirus – epidemic until mid-May play as planned to end . “This is the only way to get clubs and DFL despite difficult circumstances for the coming season planning security, ”said DFL managing director Christian Seifert according to a message from Sunday. Ascending and descending as well as the Participants for the international competitions should be in both divisions be determined. The clubs would contact the relevant authorities at the respective locations as before closely with regard to the expiry of further match days vote, said Seifert.
Health Minister Jens Spahn had previously recommended events with more than 1000 for the time being to cancel participants. Sports events could also be affected. (Tsp / dpa)
El Salvador denies visitors from Germany and France entry
El Salvador now also denies visitors from Germany and France because of of the Coronavirus the entry. Salvadoran Citizens and diplomats who come from both countries are allowed to enter, but will be for 30 days in quarantine . That shares President Nayib Bukele via Twitter. El Salvador already has one Entry stop for visitors from Italy, Iran and South Korea. By doing Central American country has so far no confirmed case of infection . (Reuters)