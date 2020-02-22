first-european-in-italy-died-of-coronavirus

Italian cities close schools and authorities

Out of fear of further spread of the new corona virus at least ten northern Italian cities the immediate closure of schools, authorities and other public buildings. Grocery stores, bars, discos and sports centers in the affected areas should also be closed for at least a week, Italy's Minister of Health Roberto Speranza said after a crisis meeting that had been called up for more than a dozen new cases of infection in northern Italy.

14 According to the authorities, people were killed in Lombardy in and around the small town of Codogno tested positive for the virus. Everyone had apparently visited the same bar beforehand and had contact with the same people. In the affected areas in Lombardy, the authorities called 50. 00 0 people don't try to leave their homes. Two other cases have been confirmed in the Veneto region by local authorities.

The Mayor of the Lombard city of Codogno had previously ordered that all be public Building of the 15. 00 0 -Inhabitant location should remain closed for a period of up to five days. Several positive corona virus tests in the community “created an alarm situation,” said Francesco Passerini.

Covid's lung disease – 19 according to local authorities, among other things, one 38 – year old man in Codogno, who is now being treated in an intensive care unit. In addition, his pregnant wife and a friend of the patient were infected. (AFP)