First death in the United States
Trump speaks in the White House: “No need to panic”
At a press conference in the White House, US President Donald Trump announced the latest developments regarding the corona virus. A mid-fifty-year-old woman from Washington State died last night. In the United States until Friday, according to the health agency CDC, 15 Human infections with Sars-CoV-2 have been detected. Further 47 There were cases among US citizens who were brought back to the United States from Japan or China
China is making great strides in the fight against the virus, the President praised. Overall, the country is well prepared for the impending epidemic. They are also working on a vaccination. 43 Millions of masks have already been stored. “There is no need to panic,” Trump said.
The USA is also tightening its travel advice for affected regions in Italy and South Korea. US Vice President Mike Pence said at the White House in Washington on Saturday that level four would apply to these areas. Travel is thus discouraged.
Whoever has always dreamed of wiping out the world with a deadly disease will really enjoy this game. In the mobile game “Plague Inc.” by the British developer studio NDemic Creations you can follow this diabolical plan. The player sends a self-designed virus, a bacterium or a fungus on a journey around the world.
Train stopped in Hagen due to suspected corona – all-clear
Due to the suspicion of the corona virus in an employee, a train in Hagen was stopped by the federal police – for about an hour and a half. The whole thing turned out to be a false alarm, said a spokeswoman for the federal police on Saturday evening. The officials had been alerted because the employee's colleagues had noticed cold symptoms.
Turkey bans flights to risk areas
Turkey has banned all flights to and from Italy, South Korea and Iraq. That is part of the measures against the spread of the novel corona virus, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca. Turkey had previously banned flights to Iran and China. The ban for the three other countries applies from midnight at night to Sunday. (AP)
Travel restrictions for visitors to Iran
The USA are tightening their travel restrictions to stop the spread of the corona virus. Foreign travelers in the past 14 days in Iran were now also subject to the new requirements, the authorities said. (Reuters)
First case of illness confirmed in Bremen
The first corona case was confirmed in Bremen. The patient concerned is currently in the Bremen-Mitte clinic and currently has only mild symptoms, as reported by the Senate. It is a woman who returned from Iran on Thursday. In addition, according to the information, two other suspected cases and their contact persons have been in quarantine at home since Friday. A suspected case on Friday could leave home quarantine due to a negative test result. (Reuters)
Strong infection increase in Italy
In Italy the number of coronavirus cases is on 1128 gone up. That was an increase of around 240 in the past 24 hours, the competent authority said. So far, 29 People died of lung disease. (Reuters)
Fifth infection found in hotel in Tenerife
A fifth infection was found in the hotel in Tenerife, which was sealed off due to the corona virus. According to the local health authorities, it is a person of Italian nationality. (Reuters)
Second corona case reported in South America
Ecuador reports the first case of illness. The Ministry of Health reports that it is an elderly woman who 14. February by direct flight from Madrid.
The first corona infection in Brazil had become known three days ago. (Reuters, Tsp)
Churches call for caution in services
The churches plan to worship the services on Sunday to increased caution and attentiveness called because of the new corona virus. In view of the further spread of the pathogen, the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD) recommended its parishioners, for example to the sacrament not to drink from the same goblet . “It is possible to use individual chalices temporarily during the distribution,” said a spokeswoman on Saturday. “Since we trust that we receive the fullness of salvation in bread, only bread can be consumed in times of great risk of infection.” The Catholic Church had advised similar preventive measures.
The EKD emphasized that there was “none Reason for exaggerated worry or even panic ”. However, many people have to take their concerns seriously. During the sacrament, contacts could also be minimized by immersing the wafer (“intinctio”). “However, care must be taken that the fingertips do not come into contact with the wine or grape juice . “
At the German Bishops' Conference (DBK) it was said that the services should as far as possible on the so-called chalice communion The DBK had already announced on Thursday that drinking wine from a common goblet due to the increased risk of infection, special caution is required. This had been communicated to all Catholic dioceses – the recommendations still exist, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Restraint should also be exercised when using the holy water basin . Believers should have the host put on their hand and not in their mouth. Priests and helpers of the communion have to wash their hands before their service, people with symptoms of illness should not attend the service. In Baden-Württemberg, the diocese of Rottenburg-Stuttgart also advised hand communion because of the risk of infection.
In addition, worshipers waive the peace greeting, s suggested the DBK. Normally, in the fair for peace, you shake hands with your neighbors. Of course you do not want to prescribe anything to anyone – but it is recommended to do so. (EPD)
Five Serie A games postponed to the end of May
The Italian football league has five games in Serie A this weekend on the 13. May postponed. Among them is the top encounter between the championship leader and champions Juventus Turin and the currently third-placed Inter Milan, which was originally supposed to take place on Sunday evening. The league announced on Saturday.
The other games affected are AC Milan against CFC Genoa 1893, Parma against Spal Ferrara, Sassuolo against Brescia and Udinese against AC Florenz. The games should initially take place without spectators because of the coronavirus outbreak. (AP)
Depressed mood at Messe Berlin after ITB cancellation
Our colleague Felix Hackenbruch surveyed at Messe Berlin today. But he didn't get very far.
The morning after the ITB cancellation things are quiet on the Berlin exhibition grounds. Cash registers barred, doors closed, administration building only reopened on Monday. Call of duty. This also means: No entry for journalists in the halls. Through grids you can see how articulated lorries pull up, but three days before the original start of the world's largest Tourism fair, boxes are loaded instead of unloaded. “At least we have to work less next week,” quipped a security guard.
The rejection for the is not funny at all . 000 Exhibitors. “The ITB is the most important trade fair for us,” says Markéta Chaloupková, director of the Czech Tourism Authority in Germany. With 25 Partners had prepared a large stand. A part was already set up, hotel beds booked. She had heard of the cancellation from the media, and no one had yet contacted the ITB organizers. “ We hope for compensation, but also understand the situation, ”says Chaloupková, who was rejected by 60 appointments. “We are very worried about the future of tourism due to the corona virus.”
The question of compensation concerns organizers and politicians. The Federal Ministry of Economics announced an exam on Saturday. “We now have to look closely at the individual cases and examine them,” said a spokeswoman. At Messe Berlin as the ITB organizer, it was said that all the consequences of the rejection should now be examined. (Tsp)
Japanese cherry blossom festivals canceled
Due to the continuing spread of the new corona virus, Japan has canceled several of its famous cherry blossom festivals. The traditional spring celebrations in the cities of Tokyo and Osaka, which attract millions of people annually, will not take place in April as planned, as the organizers said on Friday. Further cancellations of are expected to follow, reports from the local media. (AFP)
Wine fair in Düsseldorf postponed
Because of the corona virus, the because of the corona virus, the Düsseldorf trade fair “Pro Wein” postponed. Messe Düsseldorf announced on Saturday that an alternative date would be given promptly. The wine fair should actually be on 15. Start in March. Last year were 6900 exhibitors and around 61 500 Trade visitors from more than 130 countries came – including many from Italy, France and overseas. (AP)
France prohibits events with more than 5000 People
Because of the corona virus, France has all major events with more than 5000 people prohibited. This decision was made by the Defense and Ministerial Council, Health Minister Olivier Véran said. This measure affects, among other things, the half marathon in the French capital on Sunday.
In France there are 57 Infections confirmed with the new virus Sars-CoV-2. Véran had said on Friday that it had passed a new stage in the epidemic. Two people infected with the coronavirus died, the last one on Wednesday 60 – year old French. (AP)