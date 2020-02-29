first-death-in-the-united-states

The churches plan to worship the services on Sunday to increased caution and attentiveness called because of the new corona virus. In view of the further spread of the pathogen, the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD) recommended its parishioners, for example to the sacrament not to drink from the same goblet . “It is possible to use individual chalices temporarily during the distribution,” said a spokeswoman on Saturday. “Since we trust that we receive the fullness of salvation in bread, only bread can be consumed in times of great risk of infection.” The Catholic Church had advised similar preventive measures.

The EKD emphasized that there was “none Reason for exaggerated worry or even panic ”. However, many people have to take their concerns seriously. During the sacrament, contacts could also be minimized by immersing the wafer (“intinctio”). “However, care must be taken that the fingertips do not come into contact with the wine or grape juice . “

At the German Bishops' Conference (DBK) it was said that the services should as far as possible on the so-called chalice communion The DBK had already announced on Thursday that drinking wine from a common goblet due to the increased risk of infection, special caution is required. This had been communicated to all Catholic dioceses – the recommendations still exist, a spokesman said on Saturday.

Restraint should also be exercised when using the holy water basin . Believers should have the host put on their hand and not in their mouth. Priests and helpers of the communion have to wash their hands before their service, people with symptoms of illness should not attend the service. In Baden-Württemberg, the diocese of Rottenburg-Stuttgart also advised hand communion because of the risk of infection.

In addition, worshipers waive the peace greeting, s suggested the DBK. Normally, in the fair for peace, you shake hands with your neighbors. Of course you do not want to prescribe anything to anyone – but it is recommended to do so. (EPD)