First Covid-19 dead among the indigenous tribes of Brazil
Merkel: Implement EU rescue packages quickly now
Chancellor Angela Merkel is pushing for a coronavirus rescue package after the agreement of the Euro finance ministers. “The programs have to be put into effect as soon as possible,” the CDU politician announced in a tweet. “It will now be possible in particular for all Member States to start the fight against unemployment.”
In the night to Friday the finance ministers were after tough negotiations the breakthrough was successful. In particular to support the economy in the countries particularly affected by the pandemic, at least 500 billion euros will be mobilized.
“The agreement of the Eurogroup finance ministers is an important milestone for a common and solidary European response to the Corona pandemic “explains Merkel. ” Only together can we overcome this crisis. ” Italy and Spain in particular, as the European countries most severely affected by the crisis, had insisted on joint measures against the crisis. (Reuters)
Pubs in Ireland remain closed – initially until May 5
Ireland is extending the restrictions in the fight against the virus outbreak until May 5. They were originally scheduled until Sunday. Experts would have recommended an extension of three weeks, explained Prime Minister Leo Varadkar . In Ireland, restaurants and non-essential retail are closed. People are asked not to move more than two kilometers from their houses or apartments. (Reuters)
Clear majority of Germans support contact blocks
The majority of Germans consider the exit and contact restrictions to be reasonable or even too generous. This is the result of a survey by the YouGov research institute, reports the Funke media group. Accordingly, speak 79 percent of citizens clearly against a hasty loosening of the security requirements . (Reuters)
The government's fear of the “isolation fatigue” of the citizens
The federal government is concerned about the mood among the population in the face of strict contact blocks. “After Easter at the latest, it can be expected that 'isolation fatigue' will occur,” according to information from the daily mirror in a strategy paper by the Interior Ministry of Horst Seehofer (CSU) on “psychosocial and sociological effects” of the corona crisis.
First death of indigenous people in Brazil
The corona virus has reached the indigenous people in Brazil. A youth from the Yanomami people died Thursday evening (local time) in a hospital in the city of Boa Vista, as reported by the “Folha de S. Paulo” and other Brazilian media. The 15 – year-olds had been tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 and had been in intensive care since last Friday. He is the first registered death in connection with Covid – 19 from an indigenous area. According to the “Agência Brasil”, which appealed to regional health centers for the Yanomami, the boy came from the village of Rehebe.
With close 27. 00 0 relatives in northern Brazil and southern Venezuela, the Yanomami are one of the largest in indigenous peoples of Amazonia. The boy went to school in the indigenous region of Boqueirão. Pro-indigenous organizations such as the Instituto Socioambiental and the Indigenous Mission Council have indicated in the past few days that at least two other indigenous people have died in connection with the coronavirus . The two – a woman from the Borari people from the popular tourist town of Alter do Chão and a man from the Mura people from the Amazon metropolis Manaus – do not appear in the statistics of the Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health because they lived in cities.
Death 15 – among the Yanomami year-olds increased concern that a tragedy like in the 1960 er, 1970he and 1980 he could repeat years. Back then, illegal gold prospectors brought diseases like measles to the indigenous people, 15 Percent of Yanomami died. Even today they fight against gold prospectors – according to information the Hutukara organization 25 00 0 – in your area.
The Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had already promised in the election campaign to open up indigenous areas for economic use. In February he brought a legislative project on the way to allow gold prospecting in such areas. (dpa)
Another two weeks of quarantine for Paznauntal and St. Anton
The Austrian state of Tyrol extends the quarantine for the Paznaun Valley with the towns of Ischgl and Galtür and for St. Anton am Arlberg by two weeks by 26. April.
That is the alternative without consequence from the latest tests, said country chief Günther Platter. At almost 3000 Tests within a day have shown that at up to 19 percent of the people examined that the coronavirus was detectable .
The decision was “very dramatic” for those affected, who had already been isolated from the outside world for around four weeks, said Platter. But now it is imperative to avoid spreading the virus. Total en The figures in Tyrol, like in the rest of Austria, developed quite cheaply.
The country Tirol was recently heavily criticized for its crisis management. The country is accused of not having finished skiing quickly enough. Above all the après-ski parties with many international ones Guests are now considered germ cells and distributors of the virus. Ischgl had come into particular focus. (dpa)
91 recovered patients in South Korea fell ill again
According to the authorities in South Korea, 91 People recovering from a coronavirus infection the disease Covid – 19 erupted again. The director of the Korean Center for Disease Control KCDC, Joeng Eun-kyeong, said that the virus was more likely to have been “reactivated” than that it was a new infection. Last Monday, the number of people with whom the virus broke out again after surviving infection was 51.
Representatives of the South Korean healthcare system said it was still unclear what was behind this trend. Epidemiological studies are currently ongoing. While infectious disease professor Kim Woo-joo expects the number of relapses to increase, other experts are bringing false test results as the cause of the trend.
The question of whether people recovering from an infection can catch the coronavirus again is of international importance. Many countries rely on the fact that people cured of a coronavirus infection develop immunity to the virus and over time a sufficient one a larger section of the population is immune to the disease in order to prevent the resurgence of the pandemic. (Reuters)
Thousands of travelers have to be quarantined at home
In the fight against a further spread of the coronavirus, travelers have to go into domestic quarantine for two weeks when they return to Germany. At Frankfurt Airport alone, several thousand people were affected on the first day of the new regulation. 80 percent of them are related to the return campaigns of the Federal Foreign Office, said the spokesman for the federal airport police, Reza Ahmari.
The federal police Germany's largest airport has been in operation since early morning to inform return travelers about the new quarantine requirement. “As administrative assistance for the health department, we have been handing out an information sheet to all incoming passengers since midnight” , says Ahmari. “It says that they must go straight to home quarantine and report to their local health department.”
In order to stop further chains of infection, the crisis cabinet under Chancellor Angela Merkel recommended the federal states last Monday that Quarantine from 10. April for all travelers who have been abroad for several days. There are exceptions for truck drivers, commuters or people who are less than 24 hours abroad. The regulation initially applies until 19. April. (dpa)
Ulm University Hospital can send two French patients home
Two Covid treated in Ulm University Hospital – 19 – Patients from Alsace in France can return to their homeland. The health of the two men has improved significantly in the past few days, the clinic announced on Good Friday. Ventilation or treatment of the two men in the intensive care unit was no longer necessary.
The university hospital had admitted the patients at the end of March, after the Alsatian clinics had reached the limit of their treatment capacity for patients requiring ventilation. (dpa)
Empty St. Peter's Basilica in Rome, loneliness on the path of suffering in Jerusalem
Because of the coronavirus crisis, Good Friday ceremonies in Rome and Jerusalem have been kept to a minimum. Pope Francis has to perform all rites on the occasion of the death of Jesus and the resurrection at Easter without the usual pilgrimage masses. The Catholic Church had the traditional Way of the Cross procession at 21 Moved from the Colosseum to the blocked St. Peter's Square because of the lung disease. The procession and a previous celebration in the almost completely empty cathedral will only be shown via live stream on the Internet and in various TV channels.
Already on Maundy Thursday, Francis had seemed very lonely at a kick-off mass with few church dignitaries. The Pope had reminded priests, doctors and nurses who would do great things in the coronavirus crisis and many of whom at Covid – 19 – disease had died. The traditional foot washing was canceled due to health risks.
In Jerusalem, the processions with believers were also canceled: The head of the Catholic Patriarchate in the Holy Land, Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, walked on Good Friday through Via Dolorosa in the old town without pilgrims. Where thousands of people recreate Jesus' path of suffering in several moves, Pizzaballa only went with three companions to the Church of the Holy Sepulcher. According to a spokesman for the Franciscan order, he held a small prayer there. (dpa)
50 confirmed infections on French aircraft carrier
On the French aircraft carrier “Charles de Gaulle”, according to the Ministry of Defense in Paris 50 crew members infected with the coronavirus. Three of the seafarers concerned were taken to Portugal by helicopter and then to a hospital in the southern French coastal city of Toulon , says Ministry continued on Twitter with. A team from the Armed Forces Health Service with two epidemiologists is on board. The aim is to understand the chain of infection and to limit the spread of the virus. (dpa)
Next EU video summit on 23. April
EU Council leader Charles Michel has for the 23. April convened a video summit of EU leaders to advance the bailout package agreed by finance ministers in the coronavirus crisis. This is what Michel is saying. The agreement of the Eurogroup on Thursday evening was an important breakthrough. Now it is a matter of also creating the basis for a robust recovery in the economy after the corona pandemic. For this he is working out a plan with EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, writes Michel. (dpa)
Bavaria has so far adhered to the rules in good weather
Despite the good weather, the people of the Free State on Good Friday largely adhered to the current exit restrictions to curb the corona virus. The situation was relaxed in the morning , as a spokesman for the police in Upper Franconia said. The officials in Middle and Lower Franconia were also satisfied.
According to the police, the situation in Upper Bavaria was also quiet. Although there are many people outside, “The requirements are largely met,” said a spokesman. In Munich in the morning there were numerous joggers, cyclists and walkers along the Isar. The police patrol the banks of the patrol car. (dpa)
US President Donald Trump is certain …
First he downplayed the danger from the corona virus, then he declared war on him. And now US President Donald Trump sees the United States at the height of the coronavirus crisis. “I'm pretty sure we're on top of the hill. And now we're going down.
Altmaier rediscovers strength training for himself
In the Corona crisis, Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier occasionally has a little more free time – and uses it to revive an old hobby. “ There have always been two dumbbells at home that I have moved far too rarely,” says the CDU politician “Augsburg General”. “Due to the effects of this crisis, I touched it again and found that you can still do” bodybuilding “at my age and with your figure. “
He is currently busy with conference calls, but also has free time from time to time, says Altmaier. “It is a completely new experience for me that I get home a little earlier in the evening because the usual evening appointments are no longer possible due to the crisis.” He also uses the free time for cycling – and for reading and thinking. (dpa)
Government adviser: “Mask must become the social standard”
Adviser to the federal government in the corona crisis make according to a magazine report a gradual lifting of the contact restrictions depending on the use of respiratory masks. The opening of further shops depends largely on how many protective masks are available the “Spiegel” quoted a member of the Leopoldina research community. The return to normal life can only succeed with sufficient protection against infection. “The mask must become the social standard” , said the researcher the magazine. “It has to be the new cool and chic.” (Reuters)
Maas: USA reacted too slowly
Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas criticized this Action by the USA against the corona pandemic . The American government took many measures too late, he told Spiegel. He expresses the hope that the crisis could lead to a rethink in international relations: “Let's see to what extent the actions of the American government in the US will lead to discussions as to whether the 'America First' model really works.” (Reuters)
Australian politician resigns – he was in the holiday home
stay at home and just go out for essentials – the government of Australia did not comply with any government representative. Media photographed the state art minister New South Wales, Don Harwin , at his vacation home in the seaside town of Pearl Beach and doing how he did local shopping instead to be in his apartment in Sydney.
A clear violation of those ordered in Australia for Easter Exit and travel barriers , the police found, and fined him on Friday morning (local time) with a 1000 dollars (scarce 670 Euro). Harwin argued that the holiday home had already been used as a temporary job weeks ago. Under considerable political pressure, however, he announced his withdrawal from office in the evening. (dpa)
Study: Decades of poverty reduction could be destroyed
The economic downturn caused by the Covid – 19 – Pandemic threatens the Success of three decades to end poverty reduction . The Asian-Pacific region is particularly affected, reports the Philippine media, citing a study by the University of the United Nations in Tokyo. Almost half of these “new poor” could come from there.
Depending on the extent of the economic decline, the number could be in the Asia-Pacific region the poor around 98 millions up to 219 Millions rise , according to the scientists. In the worst case scenario, half a billion people worldwide could fall back into poverty. (KNA)
Deutsche Post advocates Sunday delivery
because of the currently large number of parcel deliveries , Deutsche Post suggests that temporarily also on Sundays may be worked. “It would be helpful, for example, to be able to work selectively on Sundays, for example, in order to be able to cope better with tops in parcel delivery,” said Tobias Meyer, board member of the company for the German mail and parcel business, the “Rheinische Post”.
Deutsche Post DHL is currently transporting eight million parcels and parcels a day. “This is a Advent like in the pre-Christmas season – except that we didn't have time to prepare for it, ”said Meyer. On average, Swiss Post delivers 5.2 million parcels per delivery day. (dpa)