first-covid-19-dead-among-the-indigenous-tribes-of-brazil

First death of indigenous people in Brazil

The corona virus has reached the indigenous people in Brazil. A youth from the Yanomami people died Thursday evening (local time) in a hospital in the city of Boa Vista, as reported by the “Folha de S. Paulo” and other Brazilian media. The 15 – year-olds had been tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 and had been in intensive care since last Friday. He is the first registered death in connection with Covid – 19 from an indigenous area. According to the “Agência Brasil”, which appealed to regional health centers for the Yanomami, the boy came from the village of Rehebe.

With close 27. 00 0 relatives in northern Brazil and southern Venezuela, the Yanomami are one of the largest in indigenous peoples of Amazonia. The boy went to school in the indigenous region of Boqueirão. Pro-indigenous organizations such as the Instituto Socioambiental and the Indigenous Mission Council have indicated in the past few days that at least two other indigenous people have died in connection with the coronavirus . The two – a woman from the Borari people from the popular tourist town of Alter do Chão and a man from the Mura people from the Amazon metropolis Manaus – do not appear in the statistics of the Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health because they lived in cities.

Death 15 – among the Yanomami year-olds increased concern that a tragedy like in the 1960 er, 1970he and 1980 he could repeat years. Back then, illegal gold prospectors brought diseases like measles to the indigenous people, 15 Percent of Yanomami died. Even today they fight against gold prospectors – according to information the Hutukara organization 25 00 0 – in your area.

The Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had already promised in the election campaign to open up indigenous areas for economic use. In February he brought a legislative project on the way to allow gold prospecting in such areas. (dpa)