Science
First cases in Brandenburg and Saxony – 157 infected in Germany
First case in Brandenburg
In Brandenburg, for the first time a person is proven to be Coronavirus sick . It is a man who is from a trip to South Tyrol had returned, the spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Tobias Arbinger, on Monday evening. (AP)
157 known infected people in Germany
The number of confirmed n Corona – Infecti onen in Germany is at seven to 157 gone up. The Robert Koch Institute announced this in the afternoon. Most cases continue to exist in North Rhine-Westphalia, where alone 90 sick people are known. (AP)
Berlin half marathon is on the brink
Actually they were looking forward to their anniversary at the SCC. To the 40. The half marathon across Berlin was supposed to take place on Sunday, April 5. 34. 000 Participants from all over the world – sold out for months. But now the anticipation has given way to worry, because the half marathon is also on the brink because of the spreading corona virus.
“We plan to continue with the event,” said SCC Managing Director Jürgen Lock, who wanted to find out more about the topic at the Senate Chancellery on Monday.
There are no announcements or guidelines from politics for organizers like him, says Lock and sounds frustrated. “Nobody has approached us so far.” Correct crisis management is not yet in place.
He expects the districts of Mitte and Tempelhof, where the start, finish and fair take place, to join in by the end of the week report to him. “The urgency of reliability for organizers has shown the weekend,” said Lock, referring to the ITB cancellation. (Felix Hackenbruch)
Guest was infected: “Tropical Island” employee not infected
relief from 104 affected employees of the Tropical Islands leisure pool in Brandenburg: The tests for the novel corona virus were negative for everyone. The spokesman for the Brandenburg Ministry of Health, Tobias Arbinger, announced on Monday evening. He appealed to the district office in Lübben. Previously, for 90 Employees can be given the all-clear; For 14 more pending the test. (AP)
Number of coronavirus deaths in Italy increases 52
According to the authorities in Italy 52 People died of coronavirus infection. Inland 24 hours was the number of fatalities by 18 has risen, reports the civil protection authority in the evening. It currently records 2036 confirmed diseases. That is a fifth more than on Sunday than 1694 cases were reported.
Three new cases in Africa – first infected person in Senegal
in Africa there are three other cases of the novel corona virus. In addition to the two North African countries Egypt and Algeria also reported the West African state of Senegal on Monday evening. Health Minister Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr announced in the evening that the infected person was a Frenchman who had been living in the country for two years ; after returning from a home visit on 26. A private hospital was visited for examination in February and has been kept in quarantine since then infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus. It is the second case in the most populous country in North Africa.
In Algeria one 53 – year old woman and her 24 year old daughter. According to the Ministry of Health, they had recently housed a man and his daughter who had tested positive for the virus when they returned from France. Previously, only one coronavirus case was known in Algeria.
Silke Friedrich emailed parents of the Berlin Metropolitan School
The parents of the private Berlin Metropolitan School were of a mother on Monday against 13. 30 o'clock by email from Managing Director Silke Friedrich informs that the school closes as a precautionary measure and parents their children should pick up if necessary.
A “member of our community” informed them that “They” had had contact with an infected person, it said in the mail. Mails are sent in English. So far there has been no case at the school itself. The school should also remain closed on Tuesday.
The parents were not encouraged to leave their children at home and keep there in quarantine, so the mother. According to one employee, some parents are very quick came, others were about an hour via the respective class app on the mail said, said the mother, who does not want to be mentioned in public with her name. “When I picked up my child
, the situation was relaxed , the employees were left , “said the mother. “Nobody went to school with an SOS lamp through .”
Information about who had contact with the infected person did not exist at first, about the further procedure should be by email will be informed. In the first mail it was said that should the school remain closed for longer, there should be learning opportunities via an online platform give. According to the information the school administration had already after the Winter vacation asked parents who had vacationed in high-risk areas not to leave their children in to send the school. (Ingrid Müller)
Craft fair in Munich canceled
The International Craft Fair (IHM) in Munich is canceled due to the spread of the new corona virus. The organizers announced on Monday evening in Munich. The IHM is with 1000 exhibitors from 60 countries and more than 100 000 Visitors the most important trade fair for crafts in Germany. (AP)
First coronavirus case in Saxony
In Saxony, an infection with the new coronavirus has been detected for the first time. It is a pensioner from the Saxon Switzerland-Eastern Ore Mountains, as the spokesman for the district office said on Monday evening in Pirna. The man belonged to a group of bus travelers who had returned from Italy. (AP)
Red Cross warns: Blood donations are falling due to fear of virus
The blood donation service of the German Red Cross is alarmed by the significantly lower willingness to donate. “This is mainly due to the completely exaggerated fear of infection with the corona virus,” said the spokesman for Hesse and Baden-Württemberg, Eberhard Weck.
However, the numbers also declined seasonally due to the current influenza season. For the two federal states, the inventory of blood products is only sufficient for two days. “People shop wildly, hedgehog with worry and forget to donate.”
The number of Infections in the two countries are still minimal. “How is it going to be when this number increases more?” Asked Weck. Cancer patients are particularly affected. “Without blood donation, people will really die. And then not the corona virus, ”Weck criticized. (AP)
Berlin Travel Festival canceled
The Berlin Travel Festival, which takes place from 6 until March 8th in the Arena Berlin in Kreuzberg has been canceled. The festival announced on Monday. The reason for this: the coronavirus.
Since, according to the organizers, team members contact the COVID – 19 infected people from Berlin, the team was asked by the health department to go home immediately for protection reasons , The work had to be stopped with immediate effect. “This makes it impossible for us to hold the Berlin Travel Festival next weekend,” says the report.
The festival should take place for the third time this year as a parallel event to the already canceled tourism exchange ITB.
The organizers want the festival to be held at a later date postpone, but have not yet announced a new appointment. (Tsp)
“Tropical Islands”: 90 Employees tested negative for virus
The tests for the new type of corona virus are at 90 Employees of the Tropical Islands adventure pool in Brandenburg failed. The district of Dahme-Spreewald was until Monday afternoon 90 of 104 test results, as announced by the district office in Lübben. “It is particularly reassuring for Tropical Islands employees that 90 of 104 employees could be tested negative, ”said Health Director Carsten Sass. The further results would be expected soon. The RBB had initially reported.
Health Minister Ursula Nonnemacher (Greens) had announced on Thursday that a coronavirus infection from North Rhine had occurred -Westfalen in the Tropical Islands. There was no all-clear for bathers: the man had therefore had no closer contact with other guests. However, there was closer contact with employees, such as when serving food. (AP)
Ryanair cancels flights to Italy
The Irish low-cost airline Ryanair is reducing its flights to and from Italy because of the coronavirus . Up to every fourth short-haul flight “mainly from and to Italy” falls between the 17. March and April 8, the airline announced on Monday. (AP)
Where are employees in the home office?
Some companies in Germany have their employees at home sent – a precautionary measure.
The following companies are affected (among others, one employee has been tested positive):
- 200 ProSiebenSat.1- Employees in Unterföhring
- 1600 DMG Mori employee in Pfronten
- 150 BMW employees in Munich
- 1500 Ernst & Young employees in Düsseldorf and Essen (most return on Tuesday back to their workplace)
Switzerland cancels all football matches for March
In Switzerland there are because of the coronavirus epidemic all football matches of the 1st and 2nd league for March have been canceled . That decided the 20 Clubs of the Swiss Football League on Monday in Bern.
Previously, the 24. Matchday last weekend as well as the cup quarter-finals have been postponed this week.
If that currently until 15. The Swiss Federal Council's ban on events in March will not be extended, but will be played again on April 4th and 5th.
Whether the Europa League round of 16 by Eintracht Frankfurt on 19. March at FC Basel , initially remained open on Monday.
Daily mirror | Sylvia Vogt
Positive news from China: Few new infections
China gets the coronavirus epidemic according to the World Health Organization (WHO) getting better under control.
On Sunday be only 206 new infections with the novel virus Sars-CoV-2 has been reported, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday in Geneva.
This is the lowest number since 22 , January. The situation in South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan is currently the most worrying area, with some of them showing a clear plus Give case numbers.
Tedros again pointed out that the virus can be well contained with the right and rigid measures compared to, for example, flu , Would Covid – 19 a flu epidemic, a worldwide spread would be expected , “Efforts to slow them down or contain them would not be feasible,” said Tedros.
In contrast, in the case of Sars -CoV-2 according to current knowledge more than 130 countries still without a single proven case. In many other countries, there is an extremely limited number of infections with the pathogen of the new lung disease. (AP)
Another coronavirus dead in France
In France is the number of dead on at least three increased: one round 80 year old woman from the town of Crépy-en-Valois round 70 Kilometers north-east of Paris died from the consequences of the infectious disease, as the AFP news agency found out on Monday from consistent sources.
There was also a 60 – year-old teacher who died last week. Previously there was a 80 – year-old Chinese tourist died in Paris.
Other French media even speak of an increase to four dead. The television broadcaster BFM-TV and the newspaper “Le Parisien” refer to the mayor of the neighboring town of Compiègne, Philippe Marini.
He said the two new victims were “elderly people suffering from several other diseases”. According to “Le Parisien” both had been treated in a hospital in Compiègne.
The government in Paris has not yet confirmed the information , She last spoke of 130 infections, including two deaths. (AFP)
WHO sends military aircraft with experts and equipment to Iran
The World Health Organization ( WHO ) launched a first aircraft with experts and equipment to fight the coronavirus epidemic in the Iran sent.
On board the military aircraft, which took off from Dubai on Monday, are six specialists and 7.5 tons of medical devices such as protective gloves, face masks and respirators worth more than 300. 000 Dollar (just under 272. 000 Euro), as the WHO representative Robert Blanchard said.
According to the information, the six-person team of experts includes doctors, epidemiologists and laboratory specialists. They are intended to help the Iranian health authorities diagnose and combat the new type of corona virus. (AFP)
The chartered flight from our @WHO logistics hub in #Dubai 🇦🇪 has landed in Tehran, #Iran, carrying our staff and medical supplies. This shipment will help #Iran to respond faster to #coronavirus. I thank Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and UAE for this support
– Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Twitter (@drtedros) https://twitter.com/DrTedros/status/1234499986114719744
Daily mirror | Richard Friebe
Banks are working on emergency plans
The German financial institutions are on alert. Managers are working flat out on emergency plans , such as a worsening of the virus crisis daily banking is maintained.
Specifically, it is about how trading and payment services continue to run when there is major sick leave among employees. K riser rods meet at least once a day and evaluate the current situation, hygiene measures have been tightened. For days, there have been restrictions on business trips in the money houses to protect employees from infection.
The Deutsche Börse announced in a circular on Monday that in an emergency traders may also participate in exchange trading outside of their approved premises – for example, if the authorities prohibit access or order quarantine.
The dealers would then have to immediately Inform the exchange about the type and expected duration of the emergency. Despite the turmoil on the financial markets, the stock exchange systems have so far been running smoothly, according to company information. “So far there have been no incidents that have caused us to take measures beyond preventive measures,” said a spokesman for the stock exchange. (Reuters)