First cases in Brandenburg and Saxony – 157 infected in Germany

Berlin half marathon is on the brink

Actually they were looking forward to their anniversary at the SCC. To the 40. The half marathon across Berlin was supposed to take place on Sunday, April 5. 34. 000 Participants from all over the world – sold out for months. But now the anticipation has given way to worry, because the half marathon is also on the brink because of the spreading corona virus.

“We plan to continue with the event,” said SCC Managing Director Jürgen Lock, who wanted to find out more about the topic at the Senate Chancellery on Monday.

There are no announcements or guidelines from politics for organizers like him, says Lock and sounds frustrated. “Nobody has approached us so far.” Correct crisis management is not yet in place.

He expects the districts of Mitte and Tempelhof, where the start, finish and fair take place, to join in by the end of the week report to him. “The urgency of reliability for organizers has shown the weekend,” said Lock, referring to the ITB cancellation. (Felix Hackenbruch)