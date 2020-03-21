First case of corona virus at Füchsen Berlin

The impacts are getting closer, also with the foxes Berlin. The national handball players Silvio Heinevetter, Paul Drux and Fabian Wiede have recently been tested negative for the corona virus, now it has caught a manager of the club: coach Michael Roth, who had just taken over from Velimir Petkovic a few weeks ago. Roth is in quarantine in his adopted home of Hamburg, the measure is scheduled for 14 days. The 58 year old was quoted as saying that he was doing well according to the circumstances.

“It was an eventful week,” says manager Bob Hanning, “but the current situation once again outshines everything.” Of course, what is meant is the corona virus and the consequences that the foxes will also experience on all levels, i.e. in terms of sport, economy and organization.

[Mehr guten Sport aus lokaler Sicht finden Sie – wie auch Politik und Kultur – in unseren Leute-Newslettern aus den zwölf Berliner Bezirken. Hier kostenlos zu bestellen: leute.tagesspiegel.de]

Hanning speaks of four pillars on which his club must now rely. On the one hand there are the sponsors and partners, usually medium-sized to large companies that may have to struggle themselves, but have already promised support. In addition – pillar two – the professionals will have to forego salary and make financial cuts. “Without it, there is no chance,” says Hanning. The same applies – pillar number three – to the supporters and sympathizers of the club who have already purchased annual tickets or tickets for individual games in the near future. “I hope that they see themselves as real fans and do not return all tickets.” Hanning also believes that government aid must be available. Füchse President Frank Steffel, a longstanding member of the Bundestag, has recently expressed similar wishes and demands.

“We are in a difficult situation because we lack a significant amount,” emphasizes Hanning. The foxes went well in advance, especially for a competition: the final tournament for the EHF Cup was held in the Max-Schmeling-Halle at the end of May. It was supposed to be the highlight of the season. “But whoever believes that everything is going as planned,” says Hanning, “is a fantastic, you have to say that so clearly.”