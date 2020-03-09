first-cancellation-of-a-sporting-event-due-to-corona-in-the-usa

The novel corona virus has for the first time led to the cancellation of a major sporting event in the USA and has made tennis fans and players one of the most popular tournaments. Because of a confirmed Covid – 19 – If in the region, the combined women's and men's tournament planned for the next two weeks will not take place in the American Indian Wells. The organizers around tournament director Tommy Haas announced on Sunday evening (local time). The qualification would have started on Monday.

“We are very disappointed that the tournament will not take place, but the health and safety of the local people, fans, players, helpers, employees, sellers and everyone who are involved in this event is of paramount importance, ”said Haas, according to the announcement. “We are prepared to host the tournament at a different time and are considering options.”

Around 200 kilometers east of Los Angeles would have been on Wednesday the first round for women and Thursday for men. More than 450. 000 spectators were expected in the almost two weeks. In addition to Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, the rejection also affected German top player Alexander Zverev, who was recently in California.

Germany's best player Angelique Kerber already canceled her participation due to an injury to her left thigh on Friday. According to the “New York Times” it is the first cancellation in the history of the tournament.

The trigger for the cancellation was a confirmed Covid – 19 – Fall in Riverside County and the resulting health emergency of the responsible health department. There were no details on the sick person.

The NBA is also considering

The NBA in particular is closely monitoring the development of the epidemic and already has the clubs asked to prepare to play possibly in front of empty ranks. Game cancellations are not yet under discussion five weeks before the end of the main round. In the MLB, the team owner is due to speak in a conference call on Monday for the first time before the start of the season in two and a half weeks about possible measures.

There are now more than . 000 infections and around 3500 deaths registered – according to experts, the undisclosed number of unrecorded cases is likely to be far higher. (dpa)