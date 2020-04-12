firefighters-fight-in-chernobyl-in-a-contaminated-exclusion-zone

Clouds of smoke soaring high into the sky, burning trees and houses, thick smoke that obscures the view on the ground – these are the pictures that have been coming from all over the world from the north of Ukraine for days. A fire inferno, not far from the damaged Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

For more than a week, forest fires have been raging in the exclusion zone around the April 1986 damaged nuclear reactor. And the firefighters still have no control over the flames. Now there is growing concern that the forest fires could release radioactivity.

After the reactor accident before 34 years was in the radius of 30 kilometers a restricted zone around the site of the former nuclear power plant. The area continues to be contaminated with radioactive substances such as cesium and strontium particles. The area is strictly controlled so that there are no fires.

This time, the guards were also unable to do anything. The fire has been blazing for days. On Sunday 362 emergency services fought against the flames. Three planes and three helicopters were also used to stop the fire.

The authorities did not provide information on the current extent of the fires. At the weekend, they only referred to satellite images from last Sunday, according to which an area of ​​approximately 2600 within the restricted area have been on fire. The concrete sarcophagus of the atomic ruin was already covered in smoke on Friday. However, environmentalists fear that the actual extent of the fires could be even greater.

“Fires in the exclusion zone are not uncommon, but the severity and intensity of the fires has increased over the years,” says it in a statement from the Nasa Earth Observatory. Investigations would also have shown that fires in highly contaminated areas of atomized particles in smoke clouds could be transported over long distances.

More than 350 Firefighters are in action against the flames. Photo: REUTERS

northwest wind Smog in the past few days in the direction of the capital (Kiev), which is just a short distance 100 . Although the authorities warned of poor air quality, the reason for this was meteorological conditions and not fire. The responsible authorities also assure that in the populated areas near the fires the limit values ​​for radioactive radiation have not been exceeded.

Greenpeace warns of “critical situation”

Heinz Smital, nuclear expert from the environmental organization Greenpeace, nevertheless spoke of a “critical situation”. “A significant amount of radioactivity can be released in the event of fires,” he told the German Press Agency, referring to the experience of fires in the past. He had no current data yet. “It's a dangerous thing for the fire brigade.”

2400 hectares should be affected. However, the true extent of the fires could be even bigger. Photo: Volodymyr Shuvayev / AFP

The head of the Ukrainian environmental agency, Yegor Firssov, wrote on Facebook last week: “There is bad news – radioactivity is above the norm in the center of the fire.” Firssow published a short video in which a Geiger counter can be seen is. The measured value of the device is 2.3 microsieverts per hour – however, 0 are usually used 14. The radiation would therefore be 16 times higher.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, the maximum permissible amount of natural background radiation is 0.5 microsievert per hour. However, other images of Geiger counters in the affected region also showed lower values.

residents brought to safety

Wladimir Demtschuk from the civil defense service described the extinguishing operation as difficult: “I would like to emphasize that one of the peculiarities of the extinguishing work in the restricted zone is that the Technology cannot drive to individual sources of fire. ”He spoke of increased radioactive radiation on individual sections.

Several residents who had returned to the actually abandoned village of Poliske had to bring the police to safety. The authorities closed the checkpoints to the restricted area.

Flames rage in the village of Stara Markiwka, near Poliske. Photo: Pyotr Sivkov / imago images / ITAR-TASS

A 27 year old from a neighboring According to police, the settlement is said to have been responsible for the fire. The previously convicted man gave the reason that he had burned out of boredom.

President Selenskyj criticized handling fire

In recent years there have been repeated fires in the actually uninhabited area. Every spring, people burn dry leaves and grass – and cause uncontrollable fires. President Volodymyr Selenskyj criticized the careless handling of fire: “I want to address people who do not care. We are talking about those in 21. Burning a century of grass and causing terrible fires, ”he said in a television speech.

This year, the fire can spread particularly quickly. Because of the mild winter in the ex-Soviet republic, it is much too dry in large parts of the country. Now there is hope for the fire brigade and a change of weather at the beginning of the week that could bring rain. (with dpa)