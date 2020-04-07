Find Out Why SaaS Security Market is thriving worldwide by top key players like DriveLock SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Proofpoint, Inc., SecureAuth, Credant Technologies (Dell Technologies), LogRhythm, Inc

Increasing Adoption of SaaS Platforms by Small and Medium Enterprises Anticipated to Drive SaaS Security Market to Generate Revenues up to US$ 6895.25 Mn by 2022

Data is one of the most important assets for users which must be kept secured. In SaaS scenario, the data resides in database, which is outside the boundary of the enterprise and depends on the provider for proper security measures. Since multi-tenancy through virtualization is a major feature for SaaS, SaaS security where an isolated environment for each user in which none of them can see each other’s data without permission is a requirement of the highest priority. SaaS security providers identify provider, tenant and enterprise controls, determine residual risk, and obtain business unit acceptance. They are also responsible to perform security reviews during the SaaS life cycle thus ensuring a secure SaaS platform. Data breaches have gained widespread attention as businesses of all sizes become increasingly reliant on digital data, cloud computing, and workforce mobility which is in turn driving the SaaS security market.

SaaS Security Market is Fragmented with the Presence of Global and Regional Players

Some of the key participants in global market are DriveLock SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Proofpoint, Inc., SecureAuth, Credant Technologies (Dell Technologies), LogRhythm, Inc., Trustwave Holdings, Barracuda Networks Inc., Phantom Technologies LTD, Cyren, Watchguard Technologies, Trend Micro, CipherCloud, Gemalto NV, Symantec Corporation, CloudPassage Halo, McAfee LLC. (Intel Security Group), CA Technologies, IBM, Panda Security S.L. amongst others. In Jan 2017, IBM Security acquired Agile 3 Solutions, a developer of software used by the C-Suite and senior executives to better visualize, understand and manage risks associated with the protection of sensitive data. The addition of Agile 3 Solutions’ capabilities to IBM Security’s portfolio added an intuitive tool to improve C-Suite decision making as businesses prepare to defend themselves against cybercrime.

Medium Enterprises to be the fastest Growing Segment During the Forecast Period, 2018-2026

The medium enterprises deploy cloud computing solutions as part of their overall business strategy, allowing them to focus on their core business. Organizations may turn to cloud computing services for data processing, storage and backup, to facilitate productivity, for accounting services, for communications, or for customer service and support. The increasing adoption of this cloud-based SaaS platform among medium enterprises is driving the adoption of SaaS security solutions in these organizations.

North America to Remain the Dominant Region During the Forecast Period, 2018-2026

The presence of a large number of IT solutions providers offering SaaS security platforms in North America has made it the dominant region in terms of revenue. U.S in North America has the largest SaaS security market due to the large-scale adoption of IT security solutions in banking and other financial sectors.

SaaS Security Market – By Type Email Protection Network Protection Data Loss Prevention Web Protection Identity and Access Protection

SaaS Security Market – By Enterprise Size Small Medium Large

Market By End User BFSI Healthcare Government Defense Communication and Technology Others

Market By Region North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



