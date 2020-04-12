financial-aid-planned-for-students-after-losing-their-jobs

Federal Education Minister Anja Karliczek (CDU) has announced additional unbureaucratic financial aid for students who are out of work and income due to the Corona crisis. “Students who have lost their jobs should be able to apply for an interest-free loan as a bridging aid,” said Karliczek on Sunday in Berlin. “The support for the students concerned has to be unbureaucratic, fast and effective.”

In a letter presented to the dpa news agency to her ministerial colleagues in the federal states on Thursday, Karliczek announced this initiative. She was worried about the group of students who had got into financial difficulties due to the pandemic and were not entitled to a student loan. The only thing left for them is going to the job center and applying for a loan there, “the letter says.

[Alle aktuellen Entwicklungen in Folge der Coronavirus-Pandemie finden Siehier in unserem Newsblog. Über die Entwicklungen speziell in Berlin halten wir Siean dieser Stelle auf dem Laufenden.]

The main problem in supporting students who have no Bafög received, according to information from the Ministry of Education, to find a carrier that can take over the implementation of the loan. The German Student Union was unable to do this. The federal states had not yet launched an initiative for a uniform federal regulation by Thursday.

Background on the corona virus:

Coronavirus undisclosed figure: Why statisticians of 222. 000 infected people in Germany

Useful or not? Respirator masks in the fact check

The big FAQ about the pandemic: All important questions and answers about the corona virus

Do mouth protection yourself: Instructions for making a respirator

Loosening of coronavirus contact bans: This is how Germany can succeed in the exit strategy.

Karliczek said: “My goal is that no student has to give up studying because of the corona pandemic for financial reasons.” the Bafög requirements adjusted at a record pace. “But we also want to create a short-term pandemic reinsurance for students who are in financial need due to a pandemic but are still not eligible for Bafög.” This loan should help to secure a livelihood. However, the design of the project must be considered. “The talks are ongoing and should be brought to a conclusion as soon as possible.”

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Krise live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wirIhnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Siehier für Apple-Geräteherunterladen können undhier für Android-Geräte.]

The Green Science Ministers of Hesse, Baden-Württemberg and Hamburg as well as the university spokesman for the Greens in the Bundestag , Kai Gehring, asked Corona help from the federal government to support students the day before. One of the dpa five-point paper states that the Bafög should be opened temporarily or a federal emergency fund created.

The Green Paper was welcomed by the Karliczek Ministry , but also noted that it does not contain a concrete solution. The joint science conference of the federal and state governments will discuss the topic on 17. April at a conference call. (dpa)