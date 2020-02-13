final-arguments-in-the-trial-against-harvey-weinstein-start

In the trial against former film mogul Harvey Weinstein for rape start on Thursday (15. 30 CET) the final arguments. The defense of Weinstein chief lawyer Donna Rotunno begins, on Friday it will be the indictment's turn. From Tuesday next week, the twelve jurors should then withdraw to consultations to decide on Weinstein's guilt or innocence.

Der 67 -Year-old Weinstein denies the allegations

In the past three weeks the prosecution and defense had tried to convince the jury of their view. The prosecution, with the help of six witnesses, had tried to disclose the pattern of a man who systematically used his power in the film industry to subdue young women. Who promised them career help for sex and forced and raped them if they said “No”.

The 67 – year-old Weinstein disputes that and speaks that all sexual contact was consensual. Weinstein's lawyers had tried to sow doubts about the witnesses. They repeatedly showed emails and text messages from the women, which were written after the alleged attacks and are said to show a positive relationship with Weinstein. A former girlfriend of one of the main witnesses testified that she called Weinstein “soul mate” and never mentioned anything about rape.

More than 80 Women have accused Weinstein of sexual assault since 2017. The process is essentially only about two cases: Weinstein is accused 2006 of forcing the production assistant Mimi Haleyi to have oral sex; another woman is said to 2013 have raped.

If convicted, Weinstein faces life imprisonment. Many cases were not taken into account in the indictment because they were either statute-barred or are said not to have occurred in New York. In the end, everything depends on the jury, which decides Weinstein's guilt and innocence.

The allegations against Weinstein, in the fall 2017 from the “New York Times “And the magazine” New Yorker “published and later crowned with the Pulitzer Prize, the MeToo movement started. All over the world, many women and also some men recognized their own stories in those of the Weinstein victims and began to collect them under the slogan “me too”. (AP)