fifa-wants-to-raise-age-limit-for-olympia

According to a media report, the economic situation of many clubs in the Bundesliga and in the 2nd league is more dramatic than previously known. As the “kicker” reports, threatens 13 of the 36 Professional clubs – including four first division teams – insolvency this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The trade magazine relies on figures that were announced to the representatives of the professional clubs at the video membership conference of the German Football League (DFL) on Tuesday.

The terrifying result results from the inventory of the 36 Clubs that they deposited with the DFL on their current situation. The DFL had asked the clubs for this beforehand.

Based on these figures, the situation in the 2nd Bundesliga in particular developed dramatic. Seven clubs should then have to file for bankruptcy at the end of May , if the game has not started by then and therefore the fourth installment of the media partners is not due becomes. The last installment from the current media contract would have been paid at the beginning of May in the case of a regular season.

The inventory shows that two more clubs of the 2nd Bundesliga would have to file for bankruptcy in June if the broadcaster also failed to pay.

A club in the Bundesliga is said to be in acute danger. He can only fulfill his obligations until May. Three more clubs would have to appoint the bankruptcy trustee in June. As the “kicker” further reports, twelve clubs have already transferred their funds from the fourth television rate to credit institutions and other partners in order to pay current bills. (dpa)