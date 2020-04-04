World
Fifa wants to raise age limit for Olympia
Football professionals could be tested every three days
According to an MDR report, the professionals should a resumption of play in the soccer Bundesliga every three days for a possible infection with the corona virus. If the result is positive, not all players on the team should be sent to quarantine, only the infected one. In addition, the teams should have to play a game if they 13 field players and two goalkeepers are available .
The virologist Ulf Dittmer sees problems. “We are pretty much at the limit of laboratory capacity in Germany,” said the head of virology at the University Medical Center in Essen. “I don't know which laboratory will then be available to test healthy Bundesliga professionals , although we find these tests to be difficult sick people need. “(dpa)
Now only one record is missing
Lok Leipzig fills with an unusual one Action the club till. Since Friday evening, around two weeks after the start, the 100. 000 Card sold. For the game against? The invisible opponent.
The FIFA World Cup wants the age limit for the men's tournament at the 2021 postponed Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic . A working group recommended keeping the rule that players who played on or after January 1 1997 were born, are entitled to use. FIFA announced this on Friday.
This means that players who opt for the planned U 23 – tournament in the year 2020 to qualify, aged 24 years may still play in Japan next year. The associations from South Korea and Australia had previously requested this. The 16 qualified teams – including Germany – can also continue to offer three older players. (dpa)
Neymar donates almost a million euros
Brazil's soccer star Neymar has around 940. 000 Euro donated to those affected by the coronavirus crisis. As the Brazilian television broadcaster SBT reported, the Paris Saint-Germain professional donated part of the money to the United Nations Children's Fund Unicef. Another part is said to have gone to a solidarity fund created by artists, which is managed by moderator Luciano Huck, a friend of Neymar.
Huck recently announced on online networks that he would like to collect donations for poor areas in Rio de Janeiro. Neymar's manager didn't want to comment on the television report. Donations were never commented on, it said. (dpa)
Serie A does not find any Basis for uniform wage cuts
You are now planning to continue the discussions with the football union. According to Italian media reports, they are considering a blanket wage lock of one month. The Juventus players had previously offered to waive their salary from March to June if the league had to be canceled due to the coronavirus crisis.
The national football association (FIGC) is currently aiming to restart at the end of May and agreed with the Ministry of Sports that the footballers should undergo a thorough examination before resuming training.
Twelve matchdays as well as the semi-finals and the final of the Italian Cup have yet to be played. Currently, however, are 16 Serie A player infected by Sars-CoV-2 virus, already in Italy via 14. 000 Has claimed the dead. (dpa)
“Kicker”: 13 Professional clubs face bankruptcy
According to a media report, the economic situation of many clubs in the Bundesliga and in the 2nd league is more dramatic than previously known. As the “kicker” reports, threatens 13 of the 36 Professional clubs – including four first division teams – insolvency this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The trade magazine relies on figures that were announced to the representatives of the professional clubs at the video membership conference of the German Football League (DFL) on Tuesday.
The terrifying result results from the inventory of the 36 Clubs that they deposited with the DFL on their current situation. The DFL had asked the clubs for this beforehand.
Based on these figures, the situation in the 2nd Bundesliga in particular developed dramatic. Seven clubs should then have to file for bankruptcy at the end of May , if the game has not started by then and therefore the fourth installment of the media partners is not due becomes. The last installment from the current media contract would have been paid at the beginning of May in the case of a regular season.
The inventory shows that two more clubs of the 2nd Bundesliga would have to file for bankruptcy in June if the broadcaster also failed to pay.
A club in the Bundesliga is said to be in acute danger. He can only fulfill his obligations until May. Three more clubs would have to appoint the bankruptcy trustee in June. As the “kicker” further reports, twelve clubs have already transferred their funds from the fourth television rate to credit institutions and other partners in order to pay current bills. (dpa)
Common The aim is to “play all national league and cup games so that the integrity of every competition is preserved”. In the discussion about wage cuts, the Premier League announced it would consult players. Consider a salary reduction of 30 percent. (dpa)
Dortmund's football stadium becomes a corona treatment center
The largest football stadium in Germany will become a treatment center from Saturday against the corona virus. According to the Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund, the club and the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians of Westphalia-Lippe (KVWL) have converted the north stand of the Dortmund Signal Iduna Park accordingly. The center is open daily from 03. 00 to 16. 00 clock open. A registration is not necessary. The ball is currently at a standstill in the Bundesliga because of the pandemic.
“Our stadium is the figurehead of the city, a fixed point for almost everyone in Dortmund and the surrounding area and due to its technical, infrastructural and spatial conditions the ideal place to actively help people who are potentially infected with the corona virus or who are complaining about complaints such as respiratory diseases and fever, “said Dortmund managing directors Hans-Joachim Watzke and Carsten Cramer in a message:” It is our duty and our desire to do everything in our power to help these people. ”(dpa)
Supermarket instead of soccer field
Six VfL Wolfsburg football professionals helped clear the shelves in two of the city's supermarkets on Friday. The Bundesliga team started a campaign under the motto “We thank the heroes of everyday life”, with which the “wolves” want to carry out and support several social actions in their region in the middle of the Corona crisis.
in the two supermarkets packed on Friday 07. 00 o'clock in the morning the VfL captain Josuha Guilavogui and his teammates Xaver Schlager, Renato Steffen, Maximilian Arnold, Pavao Perva n and Yannick Gerhardt with. “We want to show that we are part of society and that we contribute to everyday life,” said midfielder Arnold. The Frenchman Guilavogui said: “This is a very important action for us because we want to be role models.”
gave comparable actions already at other clubs in German professional sports. Bayern professional Javi Martinez supported the readiness of the Red Cross in Grünwald near Munich or distributed FC Augsburg players to drink crates to care staff in their city. Players of the German basketball champion FC Bayern Munich helped with the issue of the “Münchner Tafel” for a week right at the beginning of the corona crisis. (dpa)
Mronz to Olympia 2032: Application is pending, but remains
The Rhine-Ruhr region's application for the Olympic and Paralympic Games 2032 is lagging behind in the Corona crisis, but sports manager Michael Mronz basically wants to hold on to it. “Currently there are certainly other topics that interest people than 2032. Issues such as, above all, people's health and when and how can public life be resumed, and thus economic coexistence, ”said Mronz.
Before that, Sylvia Schenk had been head of the sports working group at the anti-corruption organization Transparency Germany called for speculation about a German application for the games 2032 to end immediately. People are currently “having other concerns than continuing the ongoing campaign,” said Schenk, demanding: “In view of the expected serious humanitarian and economic effects of the corona pandemic, the question of reforming major international sporting events is even more pressing than before.”
Mronz replied: “Sylvia Schenk is always welcome to talk to us about the Rhein Ruhr City concept 2032. Because then she would surely come to a different result, since 90 percent of the required sports facilities for possible games on the Rhine and Ruhr are available. This allows a completely different planning for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. “(Dpa)
Appeal to Alba fan clubs: waived ticket refunds
The fan clubs of the basketball Bundesliga club Alba Berlin want the consequences mitigate the coronavirus crisis for their club. Block appealed in a joint statement on Friday 212 and Alba-Tross to the spectators to refrain from ticket refunds. “It's not just about Alba Berlin in the current situation. It is about the future of the club and the continued existence of the league, “was the request.
The financial losses that the club would face due to the forced game break are enormous, according to the fan clubs. “It doesn't matter whether it's a fan block, grandstand or anywhere else in the hall: The first step to help the club is to forego repayment claims for season tickets and day tickets!”, They therefore demanded.
Currently, the game operation in the league is suspended until 30. April. But no one can say exactly when “our second living room will open again”, wrote those responsible for the fan initiative. “Let's move together as an ALBA family and take the first step in order to be able to experience great basketball in Berlin again in the future.” (Dpa)
RB Leipzig trains in small groups
The professionals from RB Leipzig can train again with a special permit in the training academy on Cottaweg. Since it is a workplace, the Bundesliga soccer team got the green light from the Saxon Ministry of the Interior.
Julian Nagelsmann's team, however, only completes the individual units in small groups because of the corona crisis, the confirmed Association on Friday on request. The current situation is reassessed weekly. (dpa)
Clubs give up: Table tennis women's Bundesliga with only seven teams
The table tennis women's Bundesliga is also because of the effects of the corona Crisis in the next season only m it can be played in seven teams. After the long-term members TuS Bad Driburg and TV Busenbach have withdrawn and the second division champion TTC Weinheim has given up his right to promotion, the highest German division for the season 2020 / 21 again by two clubs be reduced. Only the second in the table ESV Weil moves up from the second league for the women from Weinheim.
“In the women's Bundesliga, many clubs rely on many small sponsors. And they have a particularly hard time in the Corona crisis, ”said Heike Ahlert, Vice President Competitive Sports of the German Table Tennis Federation, the German Press Agency, thereby confirming a report by the“ Süddeutsche Zeitung ”(Friday).
After 18 Years in the First League, Vice Champion TuS Bad Driburg announced his retirement last Tuesday. “Unfortunately, due to the Corona crisis, it is already clear that many of our loyal sponsors will no longer be able to support us and there will therefore be no financial basis for remaining in the 1st Bundesliga for the coming season,” said Chairman Helge Heinemann.
Since East Westphalia will only withdraw after the end of the Bundesliga registration period on 15. Announced March, the league can not be increased by another second league club, according to Ahlert. That means: Bad Driburg will be officially listed as eighth club in the table next season, but will not play any games and is already the first relegated player. In addition, “I am afraid that other clubs will have similar difficulties to Bad Driburg in the Corona crisis,” said Ahlert. (dpa)
Limitless greed in the Premier League
The footballers in the Premier League earn many millions. Negotiations on salary cuts are difficult. It is strange. A comment.
Mesut Özil, a very fine but no longer outstanding footballer in the Premier League, is said to be around 400. 000 Euro at FC Earn Arsenal. The same applies to some of his colleagues from England's top football league. For example for the very good, but also not outstanding goalkeeper David de Gea from Manchester United.
TV Rottenburg suffers “Corona-Ko”: withdrawal from the Bundesliga
The TV Rottenburg must be due to the Effects of the corona crisis after almost 20 years from the volleyball Bundesliga. The club will for the season 2020 / 21 not apply for a license for the 1st and 2nd Bundesliga, the TVR announced on Friday. The sponsor cancellations for the coming season alone would have summed up to a six-figure amount in the past few days.
“Without major financial aid, Bundesliga operations can no longer be managed – TVR is in debt in principle not in question why the pull cord had to be pulled now, ”says the message. This decision is the “hardest in almost 20 years of Bundesliga volleyball at TVR, ”said Managing Director Philipp Vollmer. According to the current status, the club is now planning a restart in the 3rd division. “Now it feels like we bravely fought twelve rounds in a boxing match and then the Corona knockout. strikes, “said Advisory Board member Norbert Vollmer.
The volleyball Bundesliga criticized the Rottenburg. “I am disappointed with the approach and decision of TV Rottenburg at the present time,” said VBL board spokesman Andreas Bahlburg. “The fact that TV Rottenburg is now pulling the ripcord without notice also endangers other locations and damages solidarity within the Bundesliga.” (Dpa)
Until further notice: German amateur football stands still
German amateur football stands still for an indefinite period. The 21 State associations in the German Football Association (DFB) have mutually agreed to suspend play and training from the regional leagues until further notice. The associations announced on Friday.
A possible continuation with a lead time of at least 14 days announced to give all clubs sufficient planning security to grant. “Only doctors and the responsible authorities can reliably assess when it is possible to play football again without risk,” said Bernd Neuendorf, President of the Middle Rhine Football Association (FVM).
Rainer Koch, President of the Bavarian Football Association and DFB Vice, had already addressed his clubs in a video speech on Thursday. “It is very important to me to emphasize that this is not necessarily synonymous with the end of the season 2019 / 20 ”, Koch said:“ We need short, medium and long-term Clarity. Nobody can get us that in this minute – no doctor, no virologist, no virologist, no politician. We therefore have to wait for final decisions. “
One also has to discuss together” whether we want to play amateur footballers without spectators at all and can. In this respect, amateur football is completely different from professional football. ”(Dpa)
Corona crisis: English football professionals do not cut salaries
Unlike in Germany, Spain and Italy English football professionals in the Corona crisis are still not aware of wage cuts. “We are aware of the public opinion that players should pay the salaries of non-gambling employees,” said the players' union PFA. “However, our current position is that clubs, if they can afford to pay their players and staff, should do so.” Discussions with the Premier League on this topic had ended fruitlessly on Thursday evening.
British Health Minister Matt Hancock had asked Premier League players to agree to cut wages. In the Bundesliga, as well as in Spain and Italy, many players waive part of their salary so that club employees can continue to be paid during the football-free period and not lose their jobs.
It had previously become known that the 550 staff of the Champions League – Last year's finalists Tottenham Hotspur in April and May on 20 percent of their salary. Meanwhile, coaches Eddie Howe of AFC Bournemouth and Graham Potter of Brighton & Hove Albion have decided to voluntarily forego part of their salary.
The topic should be on Friday from the 20 Premier League clubs to be discussed. According to information from the British broadcaster Sky Sport News, there is a proposal that players are initially limited to 25 waive percent of their salary. They could get all or part of the money refunded if the Premier League continued in front of an audience or behind closed doors. The game operation in England is initially until 30. April interrupted. (dpa)
Bayern boss Rummenigge expects effects on transfer market
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge expects the corona crisis to affect the transfer market. “But every crisis also includes an opportunity. Transfer fees and salaries for players have been developing on an unhealthy scale for a long time. The corona virus and the resulting global crisis will lead to this “increasingly expensive, faster, more” being at least stopped, “said the chief executive of the German soccer champions in the member magazine” 51 ”. “Demand and supply will regulate and rebalance the transfer market.”
In the foreword to the magazine, Rummenigge again emphasized the careful social handling of the current situation. “There is a deceleration of life. And football must also deal with it in an exemplary and disciplined manner. Everyone who loves our sport, of course, wants to get back on the grass as soon as possible, “said the 64 – year-olds. Nobody can reliably predict when that will be.
“When the time comes – of course in close coordination with politics – can football will hopefully help us to slowly and carefully return to normal, ”he said. At the moment, however, the topic of health was just about everything.
Rummenigge pointed out the difficult economic situation of football. “At the moment, the income of all clubs has practically dropped to zero. This also affects FC Bayern. We are only very lucky that we have been able to create certain reserves in the past few years, ”said the CEO. “And it is precisely this fact that enables us to stand together in solidarity in this great crisis. The strong shoulders have to support the weaker shoulders. ”(Dpa)
After successful donation: racing driver Norris shaves hair short
Formula 1 driver Lando Norris has redeemed his betting debts and parted from his hair. Of the 20 year-old McLaren pilot showed himself in a video on the Twitch platform with a short rasp hairstyle. Previously, the Briton had more than 000 Dollar (round 11 000 Euro) collected. For the campaign, Norris had bet with his fans and promised to buy at least 10 000 Dollar to shave the head hair.
With a countdown in the social networks, the racing driver had jokingly pointed out the upcoming shave with funny videos. With a new hairstyle, Norris then thanked all donors and expressed the hope of being able to return to the racetrack soon. “We worked so hard over the winter and now we all have to squat at home,” said the young star.
McLaren did the first Formula 1 team in the Corona crisis to send employees on forced leave. Like teammate Carlos Sainz and the senior management of the traditional English racing team, Norris voluntarily waived part of his salary. Due to the current situation, Formula 1 will take a break until at least June. (dpa)
Uefa advises members against the end of the season
Uefa has advised its member associations against the termination of the national soccer leagues at the present time in the coronavirus crisis. In a letter from the European Football Union, from which the news agency AP quoted on Thursday, it is said that one is “confident that football will start again in the coming months under the conditions of the authorities may and any decision to abandon domestic competitions at this time is premature and not justified. ”