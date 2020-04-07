World
Fifa recommends renewing player contracts
Fifa wants to extend the duration of contracts for an extended season
The world association FIFA has new regulations an extended football season was made possible for the duration of player contracts. According to a FIFA recommendation on Tuesday, contracts with the professionals are said to be valid this year as long as the seasons last after the Corona break. The regular end of the season is usually the 30. June. The Coronavirus pandemic is expected to close later in most countries. FIFA stressed that it hoped and expected that the guidelines would be followed worldwide.
“Expiring player contracts usually end at the end of the season,” FIFA wrote in a message. “Since the game has stopped in most countries, the current season does not end as originally thought. For this reason, contracts should be extended until the effective end of the season. “(Dpa)
Corona: Amnesty criticizes isolation of workers in Qatar
The human rights organization Amnesty International accuses World Cup hosts Qatar to isolate foreign workers after the occurrence of corona cases in unworthy circumstances. The authorities have partially blocked an area of accommodation on the outskirts of the capital Doha, Amnesty's golf expert, Regina Spöttl, told the German press agency on Tuesday. The WDR program “Sport Inside” had already reported on Monday about the situation of the workers in the sealed-off industrial zone.
“The hygienic and sanitary conditions there are intolerable, ”explained Spöttl. There are horrendous bottlenecks in the supply of drinking water. Eight workers are housed in narrow rooms with bunk beds. “It is impossible to keep your distance there because there is simply no space,” explained Spöttl.
According to Amnesty, the area was with Accommodation was partially closed three weeks ago after workers became infected with the corona virus. “Sport Inside” reported that there were more than 500 Corona cases given. Workers told the broadcaster that they were not allowed to leave their camps. According to the WDR, there is also a shortage of food there. Spöttl said that the report shows that people are not only at risk of becoming infected, but also have to go hungry.
The UN labor organization ILO in Qatar said on request that it knew of reports of food supply problems. However, the situation has now improved. Qatar's government initially did not comment on the allegations. (dpa)
World Athletics Federation will suspend Olympic qualifications until the end of November
The World Athletics Association sets the qualification for the on 2021 postponed Olympic Games because of the Corona pandemic from April 6 to 30. November out. “During this period, the results obtained in a competition will not be used for the admission standards for Tokyo 2020 or the world ranking list, whose publication will also be suspended, ”said World Athletics on Tuesday. If the global situation normalizes, the qualification period will be on December 1st 2020 start over.
The results of future competitions should only be recorded for statistical purposes – world records are possible. The Olympic qualification periods end on 31. May 2021 (For 50 Kilometers walking and marathon) or on 29. June for all other disciplines.
“The suspension of the Olympic qualification during this period brings more security to the planning and preparation of the athletes,” said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe in the statement. This is “the best way (…) to make the qualification fair for the athletes in view of the challenges of international travel and the unequal competition opportunities around the world,” said the Briton.
World Athletics also announced, temporarily 50 percent of his Employees at the headquarters in Monaco “to take leave from today to secure long-term jobs”. However, all employees would continue to receive their full salary. (dpa)
Italy's coaches also criticize plans to cut wages
After the football pros, Italy now has The coaching association criticizes the intention of the Serie A clubs to cut wages in the event of a season break due to the Corona crisis by up to four monthly wages. “Given the circumstances, we would prefer to stay away from polemics, as this is not the right time for it,” said Renzo Ulivieri on Tuesday on behalf of the coaching union he led.
The tone of the clubs in this debate was “bossy” and “certainly not welcome,” complained Ulivieri. The top coaches in Italy “have shown their willingness to make a contribution right from the start”. But the rather modest salaries of coaches in the lower leagues should not be touched for “humanitarian reasons”.
The clubs of the Italian elite league had only met on It was agreed on Monday that the professionals would forego a third of their income in the face of the crisis if the season had to be stopped. Only record champions Juventus Turin would have negotiated their own similar agreement with their players regardless.
The deal also applies to coaches, the clubs would do the plan implement independently. If gaming operations resume, income should be reduced by two months' wages. Serie A had been interrupted on March 9 with twelve remaining match days. (dpa)
Effenberg at KFC Uerdingen in short-time work
Manager Stefan Effenberg also counts at Football third division KFC Uerdingen to the employees who are on short-time work. This was confirmed by the 51 – yearlings of the “Rheinische Post” on Tuesday. At the end of March, the club had requested short-time work for the coaching staff, employees and office employees, but did not want to comment further. “Basically we don't say anything about individual persons and contract details,” Managing Director Frank Strüver told the newspaper. (dpa)
Bavaria's flick in corona crisis: rely completely on the government
In the discussion about the end of the compulsory break in football because of the Corona crisis, Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick trusts politics in Germany. “We are well advised to stick to the things the government says,” said the head coach of the German record champion on Tuesday. Flick emphasized that in the current situation one has to “completely rely on our government”, which takes the measures against the pandemic “with a great deal of foresight.”
About the spread of Sars-CoV-2 To contain, FC Bayern, like other clubs, had recently given up joint training. The professionals have been coming back to the training area on Säbener Straße since Monday. The units there take place in such a way that only small groups work together. The fact that it can still happen that two players get a little closer is inevitable, said Flick. But he doesn't find that dramatic either. After all, the safety distance is not permanently maintained in the supermarket.
It is unclear how long it will take to train like this and when games will take place in the Bundesliga again can. “We crave that,” said Flick. At some point, “the government will decide, and it will do it with foresight” that it can be played again. Then Bavaria would also be prepared, “whether at the beginning, middle or end of May or beginning of June: we are ready when it starts.” (Dpa)
UEFA Boss Ceferin sure: Liverpool becomes English football champion
According to UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, Liverpool FC should be more English Become football champions, even if the season cannot continue due to the coronavirus crisis. “I do not see a scenario in which it would not amount to Liverpool,” said the head of the European umbrella organization to the Slovenian sports newspaper “Ekipa 24” (Tuesday). Ceferin said he felt it was necessary to “somehow announce results” and to appoint a champion.
According to the British media, the season in June and July is currently being discussed in England without an audience to finish playing. The Reds need for their first championship since 30 years only two victories. “I understand that fans will be disappointed if this happens in an empty stadium or by decision,” Ceferin said, “but I think they will win the title one way or another.”
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, game operations in England have been suspended since mid-March. The original plan was to continue the season in May. Because this seemed increasingly unrealistic to the Premier League clubs, the season was suspended indefinitely last week. The league announced only when it was “safe and appropriate” and only with the approval of the government and medical professionals to play football again. (dpa)
Laschet: At least until summer no soccer games with audience
North Rhine-Westphalia's Prime Minister Armin Laschet sees no chance in the next Weeks to return to normal game operations in the Bundesliga. “One thing is clear: I can no longer imagine games with an audience this season,” said the CDU politician on Tuesday in Düsseldorf. “Until the summer – minimum – we will have games without an audience – if we have any games at all.”
Whether there could be games in times of the corona pandemic is currently between the German Football League and discussed with the countries, said Laschet. The agreement of the countries that have Bundesliga clubs is important. “In this respect, of course, only a consensus of at least 18 Clubs that should then start playing again under the same rules – if this decision is made. ”(Dpa)
DHfK- Managing Director Günther expects the handball season to end
Managing Director Karsten Günther from SC DHfK Leipzig is expecting an end to the season in handball -Bundesliga. “The current situation mostly indicates that the season cannot continue. With the best will in the world, I cannot imagine that on 16. May again in the halls, “said Günther on Tuesday at” Sport in the East “. The league is currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic until mid-May.
The managing director of Saxony referred among other things to the difficult training conditions. “If we are to prepare ourselves seriously and send the best handball players in the world to the field, then we also have to give them three or four weeks lead time to prepare the teams for these strains again,” said Günther.
DHfK handball players are currently only allowed to train in small groups in the weight room due to official requirements. Günther, however, recommended that the players do the exercises at home and alone if possible. “We are fully behind the measures taken and want our boys to set a good example,” said the 38 – year-olds. (dpa)
Sc freiburg with training in groups of two
In groups of two and without one-on-one matches, SC Freiburg will be back on Tuesday after the official exemption get into training. According to the association, the process is planned so that the individual groups do not meet.
Due to the expansion of the corona virus, the coach Christian Streich's professionals should have already moved to the training area and showered at home. “We have developed a comprehensive overall concept for the possible further procedure,” said SC board member Jochen Saier. In addition to the training sessions on the pitch, the Baden Bundesliga team is continuing the individual fitness program at home.
Previously, professional football in Baden-Württemberg had and distance rules get permission for training. The Ministry of Social Affairs regulation provides for training in groups of a maximum of five participants. (dpa)
DFL- Boss Seifert on ghost games: “We will be ready!”
Managing Director Christian Seifert sees the German Football League ( DFL) in the current exceptional situation, well prepared for a continuation of the season with ghost games. “From a purely technical point of view, when the game was resumed, around 300 employed persons return to their workplace in the stadium per game, soccer players, physiotherapists or cameramen. We will be ready, ”said Seifert of the weekly newspaper“ Die Zeit ”. The clear goal is to end the season by 30. June. “But we don't have it in our hands,” admitted the 50 – One year old.
The game operation in the Bundesliga and the 2nd Bundesliga is currently until 30. Suspended April, after which the nine missing match days are to be completed on a weekly basis. Seifert does not find it fitting that comparisons are made with amateur football. “I am aware that this can trigger question marks. On the one hand, it is the same sport, on the other hand, the professional operation has completely different framework conditions than the leisure area, ”he said. It is about livelihoods and jobs. “For this reason, professional clubs have to be treated legally like companies,” said Seifert. (dpa)
Australian Open check tournament without spectators
The organizers of the Australian Open are already preparing for the Case that also in January 2021 normality has not yet returned to the tennis tour. As tournament director Craig Tiley told Australian media on Tuesday, the emergency of a Grand Slam tournament without spectators will also be examined. The tournament also wants to prepare for the possibility that the players have to be in quarantine before the tournament.
The current tennis season could end later than previously planned due to the coronavirus pandemic. After the numerous cancellations of events, the ATP and WTA are currently reviewing new tournament calendars, as both professional organizations of the AP news agency have confirmed. Accordingly, ATP and WTA are also considering extending the season beyond the end originally planned for November.
Currently the tennis tour is at least until 13. July. The timing of the sequel is also questionable because tennis is dependent on worldwide travel like hardly any other sport. The prestigious Wimbledon tournament had also been canceled for the first time since the Second World War due to the coronavirus crisis and is now only 2021 carried out again. The organizers of the canceled lawn tournaments in Stuttgart and Berlin are still hoping for a later date this year, but it is only conceivable for these events to be held in late July or August. (dpa)
Image: DFL plans ghost games with only 239 People in the stadium
In possible ghost games in the Bundesliga, the German Football League wants one “Image” report according to only 239 People ins Leave the stadium. For the games that could take place at the beginning of May at the earliest after the interruption of the current season, then 30 folder and four ball boys in the interior of an arena , writes the newspaper, according to which the DFL plans to do this.
At the only ghost game of the Bundesliga to date – on 11. March at Mönchengladbach 2-1 against Cologne – were still allowed 600 People in Borussia Park: the players, coaches, few journalists , Folder and medic. The audience ranks remained empty.
In the future only 126 People in the interior: The teams in full strength, per team only eight coaches, supervisors and doctors are allowed. Join in 113 People in the stands – including 30 journalists. Instead of twelve so far, only four ball boys will be there. The strongest group in the interior, according to “Image”, is television with a total of 36 People.
VIP guests and club employees without a function are not allowed to rank. Only eight members per delegation are allowed. There is nothing to drink and eat. In front of the stadium are again 50 Folder planned to prevent fan gathering.
In the Bundesliga and in the 2nd division is due to the coronavirus pandemic at least until 30. April no football played. That had the 36 Professional clubs end March at a virtual general meeting decided on the recommendation of the DFL Presidium. The last Bundesliga game so far took place on 11. March in Mönchengladbach – the originally planned end of the season on 16. May is no longer sustainable. (dpa)
Liverpool FC: No compulsory vacation for employees
Liverpool FC has revised its decision and does not send numerous employees on forced leave during the coronavirus crisis. This was announced by Chairman Peter Moore on Monday evening in a message on the website. Moore also apologized to the fans, who had previously sharply criticized the measures.
We believe that we came to the wrong conclusion last week. We are really sorry.
Peter Moore, Chairman of Liverpool FC
The Reds had only announced on Saturday, use a government program to save jobs, by doing 80 Percent of the wages are borne by the state. The club wanted to contribute the rest so that the employees would not suffer any financial disadvantages. The league rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Norwich City, Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth had already done the same.
This ensured fierce criticism, including from ex-Liverpool pro Jamie Carragher. An anonymous employee of the club said to the BBC broadcaster: “The club describes the employees as a family. I don't feel like a family member. Why use a club that has more than 100 Millions of pounds, a government program for its employees when other companies need it more? “
Moore said Liverpool would now look for alternatives to survive the coronavirus crisis. However, he also warned of “unprecedented” losses for the club. “Even if we were in a healthy position before this crisis – our earnings have dropped, while our expenses remain”, he emphasized. Therefore, one will prepare for different scenarios. (dpa)
Large golf tournaments postponed and canceled
The traditional Masters of golf professionals in Augusta has now a new provisional date after the postponement due to the corona crisis. The top tournament in the US state of Georgia should now v om 12. to 15. November held , the organizing Augusta National Golf Club announced on Monday. At the 13. March was the 84. First edition of the Masters has been postponed to an indefinite date. The situation should be monitored closely in the coming weeks and months.
Series A: Professionals should forego money at the end of the season
The football players of the Italian Serie A are said to be in the coronavirus crisis waive a third of their income if the season is completely canceled. The clubs had agreed unanimously, Lega Serie A announced on Monday. Only record champions Juventus Turin would have negotiated their own similar agreement with their players. The deal also applies to coaches, the clubs would implement the plan independently. Should the game start again, income should be reduced by two months' salary.
Serie A had been interrupted on March 9 with twelve remaining game days. After the Italian government last week the anti-coronavirus measures like exit bans until to the 13. Had extended April, the Italian football association FIGC repeated its hope to start again at the end of May. However, this is not decided. Several Serie A players tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus. (dpa)
Völler supports Kickers Offenbach
Rudi Völler has at his ex-club Kickers Offenbach 100 so-called “ghost tickets” bought. Of the 59 year old soccer world champion from 1990 and today's sports director of Bayer Leverkusen supports the “Völle Hütte” campaign of the regional league. So far, the kickers according to Monday 3977 Cards sold in different price categories.
This is to at least partially compensate for the loss of revenue caused by the coronavirus crisis after the game has stopped. The Hanover-born Völler played from 1975 to 1980 at the Kickers, before he goes to TSV 1860 Munich changed and 1982 his national team career with 90 International matches started. (dpa)
Wonderful to see the boys again. I would like to have everyone in my arms taken. Unfortunately I was not allowed to.
Fortuna Düsseldorf coach Uwe Rösler on Monday for the first session with his players after a three-week break (via dpa)
Guardiola's mother dies after coronavirus infection
The 82 – year-old mother of Manchester City's star coach Pep Guardiola is died as a result of a corona virus infection. The club said on Monday afternoon on Twitter with. “All members of the club express their sincere condolences to Pep, his family and all their friends during this sad time”, it was said by the English master.
Tennis – Star Nick Kyrgios with a heart
“Please don't go to bed on an empty stomach. Don't be afraid or be ashamed not to write me a private message. It would make me very happy to have everything I have with you divide. Even if it's just a pack of pasta, a loaf of bread or milk. I will bring the food to your door – and ask no questions! ”
Nick Kyrgios on Instagram
Already at the beginning of the year the world rankings had – 40. who is also known for his escapades on the tennis court has become known in solidarity in the bush fires in Australia. With his announcement, for each of his aces at the Australian Open 200 To donate dollars, the 24 year old Australians made a donation wave among tennis professionals. (dpa)
Interested fans can order cardboard figures to be printed with a photo of themselves. The cardboard mates are then installed in the otherwise empty stadium and are intended to reduce the sadness in games without spectators. The costs for this amount to 19 Euro, a profit should not be made. “We hope to be able to build at least a small backdrop for the players,” said Müller.
The idea for the project came after the first ghost game the Bundesliga at the beginning of March between Borussia and 1. FC Köln (2-1). “Such an empty stadium is hardly visually bearable,” said Müller.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, no Bundesliga matches have been played since the Rheinderby more instead. From May onwards the season should continue without spectators. The first printed cardboard figures are to be distributed in Borussia Park in the middle of this week. (dpa)