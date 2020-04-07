fifa-recommends-renewing-player-contracts

The human rights organization Amnesty International accuses World Cup hosts Qatar to isolate foreign workers after the occurrence of corona cases in unworthy circumstances. The authorities have partially blocked an area of ​​accommodation on the outskirts of the capital Doha, Amnesty's golf expert, Regina Spöttl, told the German press agency on Tuesday. The WDR program “Sport Inside” had already reported on Monday about the situation of the workers in the sealed-off industrial zone.

“The hygienic and sanitary conditions there are intolerable, ”explained Spöttl. There are horrendous bottlenecks in the supply of drinking water. Eight workers are housed in narrow rooms with bunk beds. “It is impossible to keep your distance there because there is simply no space,” explained Spöttl.

According to Amnesty, the area was with Accommodation was partially closed three weeks ago after workers became infected with the corona virus. “Sport Inside” reported that there were more than 500 Corona cases given. Workers told the broadcaster that they were not allowed to leave their camps. According to the WDR, there is also a shortage of food there. Spöttl said that the report shows that people are not only at risk of becoming infected, but also have to go hungry.

The UN labor organization ILO in Qatar said on request that it knew of reports of food supply problems. However, the situation has now improved. Qatar's government initially did not comment on the allegations. (dpa)