fegebank-predicts-st.-pauli,-tschentscher-feverishly-with-hsv

The Hamburg Transport Association is very proud of its clubs. That is why S-Bahn trains, which transport proud messages, travel through the noble Hanseatic city. “Hamburg is first class again!” Is written in white letters on several red HVV trains. A bit puzzled, some sports fans leave it behind until they remember that there are the Hamburg Towers, the basketball club, the 2019 rose to the Bundesliga. Only the towers are, with all love, just the towers, small, fine and penultimate, so not necessarily the sort of first division that could represent a city of millions.

“First division football is for Hamburg of the greatest importance ”

The Hamburg football clubs are large, sometimes rough and always moving, each in its own way. But on this Saturday the world-famous Hamburger SV and the world-famous FC St. Pauli in the Volksparkstadion receives, it is just not a first-class event (anymore).

Especially since HSV, six times German champion, 2018 in the Second division has relegated, Hamburg is the second division capital – despite the towers. This sad state gnaws at people like Peter Tschentscher. “First division football is of the utmost importance for the sports city of Hamburg and for hundreds of thousands of fans,” says the Mayor of the Elbe metropolis.

The Hamburg Senate even has a master plan called “Active City” put on to give content to the sports city. The plans extend into the year 2024, it is about investments in mass sports, major events that are brought to Hamburg to be the model metropolis also in sport. And it's about money.

According to a study by the Hamburg World Economic Institute (HWWI) in January, the economic factor for sporting activities in Hamburg is around 1.1 billion euros annually. The HWWI has over 110 tax revenue of the sport would drive the city coffers calculated.

Green versus Red. Katharina Fegebank (Alliance 90 / The Greens), Hamburg's second mayor, wants in the state elections on … Photo: Christian Charisius / dpa

But dry numbers are one thing, emotional ones Ambassador the other. They would like to greet Bayern and Dortmund again in Hamburg – instead of Sandhausen and Heidenheim. This is the standard that HSV sets in particular.

In the city derby, the fans therefore expect a statement, captain Aaron Hunt announced in reference to the 0-2 first leg defeat via “Image”: “We want to straighten this bankruptcy in our stadium again. And I can assure you: We will give everything. ”

Peter Tschentscher also likes to hear such words. The First Mayor, although born in Bremen, is a supporter of the HSV. “I am always asked: HSV or St. Pauli,” said Tschentscher at the HSV general meeting in January, to which the club management had invited him. “A real trick question for a mayor. Then I always say: I like to be in the Volkspark Stadium, ”he said.

Before the derby, he didn't want to make such an offensive statement and certainly didn't want to give a tip. His request: “That the game runs fairly, the better team wins and everything stays peaceful”, he can be quoted when asked by Tagesspiegel. What mayors may say – especially during election campaign times.

Tschentscher is clear in the polls

On Sunday, one day after the derby, they decide Hamburgers, whether Tschentscher mayor may stay. The governor wants to win the election against the Green Party candidate, Katharina Fegebank.

“In terms of temperament, you can imagine a younger Claudia Roth under Katharina Fegebank. Less shrill, but gripping, ”wrote the“ Süddeutsche Zeitung ”about the Greens. The last polls spoke clearly for the incumbent – 39 percent for the SPD, 24 percent for the Greens predicted the ZDF political barometer, which is why Tschentscher no longer has to run election campaigns in the stadium on Saturday.

How important he is to him with just under 90. 000 members of the city's largest association, Tschentscher made it clear in January. “Everything, including how the fans behave, falls back on us as the city of Hamburg. Everything that HSV does is a hallmark for Hamburg, ”he said at the general meeting and linked his speech with a widely shared request from the supporters:“ I hope we'll all see each other again for the promotion party. ”So the club and the city again can shine.

In recent years, the HSV has presented itself as a pretty bad brand ambassador. Power and intrigue games raged on the management boards, often accompanied by amusing comments from investor Klaus-Michael Kühne, who just a month ago described his involvement with the second division club as a “very sad chapter”.

And in terms of sport, the club recently missed all goals. The hire & fire policy that has been practiced for decades ensured that four coaches were responsible for relegation and non-advancement in the past two years.

In the meantime, the seasonal Hamburg soccer calendar has two highlights: St. Pauli against HSV and HSV against St. Pauli. Another disgrace, like the 0-2 in the first leg, would give HSV restless weeks – especially since the team of coach Dieter Hecking is the clear favorite in the second leg.

St. Pauli fights against the deep fall into the third division

Heckings Elf is second in the city duel, while St. Pauli as tables – 14. is fighting against the deep fall into the third division. Only two points separate the Kiezkicker from a relegation zone – and depressing 18 from the city rival.

The expectations of Pauli fans are therefore kept within narrow limits. “I bet on a 1-1, we need at least one point, better three. But the wish is probably the father of thought, ”says Stephan Delius.

Derby trainer. Dieter Hecking (left, HSV) and St. Paulis Jos Luhukay prepare their teams for an intense game. Photo: Daniel Bockwoldt / Christian Charisius / dpa

He runs the popular St. Pauli fan pub “Jolly Roger” in the immediate vicinity of the Millerntor Stadium and has for the derby 150 Boxes of beer planned. On Saturday he expects another delivery, but otherwise a rather manageable experience. “The derby has become a little bit everyday, it's not quite as sparkling as it was two years ago,” says Delius.

Like so many St. Paulians, he has the colors in the 1990 years. It was the time when the Volkspark attracted many right-wing groups and was considered a rather staid football location. “It used to be horrible, but fortunately it has improved. The HSV is not like it used to be. There are no more organized Nazis in the block, “says Delius.

Fans of both sides expressed their solidarity with Bakary Jatta

Maybe the Bakary case also happened Jatta helped HSVer and Paulianer to maintain a more relaxed relationship. When a tabloid spread doubts about the identity of the Gambian HSV professional last September, supporters of FC St. Pauli also showed solidarity with the player.

Pyro-Volkspark. At the last guest appearance in September 2018 in the Stellingen district, the Pauli fans ignited strongly. Photo: Axel Heimken / dpa

Followers like Delius, who have been around a bit longer, see the hostility to football more relaxed, at least a little: “I think half of all Pauli fans think HSV is really shit, the other half is indifferent.”

There is still a deep reluctance between the ultra groups, because that's what they are made of Understanding should also be heard. Around 1500 police officers are supposed to provide peace around the derby, on Tuesday there was a security briefing between the clubs , Police, fire brigade and the HVV instead.

There is anyway a permanent exchange between the departments, said the HSV press office. 800 folder – usual are 600 – the host turns off for the derby to which the highest security level applies.

Fight is key. The derby first leg lost goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes and HSV at FC St. Pauli 0: 2. Photo: Daniel Bockwoldt / dpa

In addition to the usual insults – “spoil the ascent, nail the daring”, the Pauli fans posted in the last home game – those responsible fear above all a high consumption of pyrotechnics. “I cannot imagine that a derby will get along completely without anything. It is too emotional for that, it also belongs to football. If there are penalties, yes, then we will probably have to wear them, as much as we are reluctant to do so, “St. Paulis President Oke Göttlich told the NDR.

If Göttlich and his team on Saturday in the” Stadium at the waste incineration plant ”(Paulis ex-President Reenald Koch), he may not count on the support of SPD candidate Peter Tschentscher, but on Katharina Fegebank.

The Greens lived for a long time near the Millerntor Stadium, “that's why I keep my fingers crossed for the Kiez kickers,” she says, betting on a 2-1 win for St. Pauli. Unlike Tschentscher, Fegebank will not be in the stadium. Why too? Your favorite club plays in the first division – and is called Werder Bremen.