federal-government-wants-to-increase-aid-for-companies

The German government wants to make another huge sum available to provide companies with money during the Corona crisis. Since the credit supply with the help of the house banks does not work well despite the 90 percent coverage by the federally owned KfW, there should now be loans without prior checking.

As the Tagesspiegel found out from business circles, a total volume of 300 billion euros is under discussion. Employer President Ingo Kramer had just advertised in the daily mirror for the “Swiss way with an uncomplicated advance payment of 500. 000 Francs”. The plans in the Federal Ministry of Finance are now apparently going in this direction.

Criticism of the banks

“The banks are unbearable,” said a business representative with the Tagesspiegel Look at lending. The house banks would not approve more than ten percent of the applications from the companies. The situation is particularly difficult for companies with ten to 50 employees for whom there is currently hardly any help.

The now announced loan payment for everyone can be expensive for the federal government and thus ultimately for the taxpayer: up to 50 percent, according to Political fears could not be repaid by companies.

In Switzerland, up to 500. 000 Francs paid out simply by the banks and guaranteed by the federal government via guarantee organizations to 100 percent. The interest rate is zero percent. Amounts exceeding this are guaranteed up to a volume of 20 million francs at 85 percent. For these sums, however, the bank must have checked the application beforehand.