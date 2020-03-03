federal-government-wants-to-ban-glyphosate-for-private-users

Federal Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner (CDU) and Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) are rarely seen as unanimously. But when it comes to protecting insects, both ministers essentially agree. Because farmers are as dependent on the small pollinators as nature itself.

Insects have a hard time here, their number is falling. According to a study by the Technical University of Munich, the number of insects has decreased by a third in the past ten years. “These are dramatic numbers,” said Schulze in Berlin on Tuesday.

There are many reasons for insect death

There are many reasons for insect loss. Environmentalists make pesticides such as glyphosate responsible for the death of insects, but also the brightness in cities, car traffic and the increasing sealing of areas make life difficult for insects.

The Federal Cabinet passed an action program on insect protection last September, but it will be some time before there is a law. Possible measures are to be discussed in round tables, on Tuesday Klöckner and Schulze met with representatives of the federal states, farmers and environmental associations.

Federal Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner (CDU, left) and Federal Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) in Berlin on Tuesday. Photo: dpa / Wolfgang Kumm

It is currently foreseeable One step in all: if possible, private individuals should no longer be allowed to use glyphosate this year. Klöckner had already 2018 presented a minimization strategy, which provides for a ban on use for private individuals and restrictions for farmers. Glyphosate should no longer be used in kindergartens, schools, sports facilities and old people's homes, nor near water. Schulze did not go far enough with these suggestions.

“We want to reach an agreement this year,” said Klöckner on Tuesday. Then there should be a complete package for glyphosate. However, it is completely unclear how you want to prevent hobby gardeners from ordering the herbicide online or from quickly building up stocks.

In France, the private user ban has long been in force

The Green politician Harald Ebner, however, has doubts whether the necessary change to the plant protection application regulation will really come this year. Klöckner had already striven for a lot, the spokesman for genetic engineering and bioeconomy policy of the Greens parliamentary group told the Tagesspiegel. The private user ban is “more than overdue”, because nobody needs an all-round plant shredder in the home garden.

phase-out model: may glyphosate already 2020 no longer in private gardens be sprayed? Photo: Reuters / Benoit Tessier

It is incomprehensible why the Federal Government announced this years ago Have not yet managed to ban private users. “It has long been important in France,” says Ebner. Not even the manufacturers would have anything against it, especially since it is only about one percent of the amount of glyphosate.

“We don't want to destroy agriculture”

Part of the insect protection plan is also to identify protected areas in which pesticides are not used. How these areas should be defined and how large the areas should be is still unclear. However, Schulze emphasized that pests can continue to be used. “We have no secret action plan to destroy agriculture,” said the SPD politician.

Farmers who are affected by the conversion should be supported with subsidies. The federal government has already provided 50 million euros.