federal-government-ignores-ai-inquiry

It has been four months since the Enquete Commission of the Bundestag on Artificial Intelligence (AI) presented the first results – in the form of short reports in which the findings of the first three project groups that were published in the first half of the year 2019 on the topics “AI & State”, “AI & Economy” and “AI & Health”.

Total 25 pages of paper that had been preceded by a dispute: First of all, they didn't want to publish any interim results, but rather the Make the recommendations of parliamentarians and experts public in the summer 2020 in the form of the final report. This was how it was laid down in the committee's decision to appoint the party.

Opposition politicians such as the Green Party leader Anna Christmann, however, managed to get part of the first reports published. “Precisely because there is so much going on in the field of AI and we have achieved good results in our work”, Christmann, who had worked on the topic of health, explains the step. The entire Commission had finally agreed to the concerns of the Greens and the Left.

When communicating externally, the politicians of the opposition parties at the time were primarily concerned with sharing the findings of the panel of experts with the public. But apparently one had also hoped that the federal government would at least look at the reports and implement the first recommendations.

Recommendations are ignored

In this respect, the Christmann government is now refusing – and does not even want to take note of the reports. “The Federal Government does not already base its actions on preliminary interim reports and does not evaluate them publicly,” wrote Michael Meister (CDU), Parliamentary State Secretary in the Ministry of Research (BMBF) in response to a small request from the Greens, which Tagesspiegel Background has received in advance. An affront for the Greens politician: “If the recommendations are disregarded in this way, I seriously ask myself why we are doing the effort of the Study Commission at all.”

This attitude of Meister is justified, among other things, by the fact that one does not want to anticipate “the final report of the inquiry commission and a subsequent discussion in the German Bundestag”. They also want to wait for the Federal Government's AI strategy to continue, which is currently ongoing. Therefore, the recommendations of the Study Commission should not be taken into account.

In principle, however, the federal government is pursuing “the advice, reports and recommendations of all relevant national and international commissions and working groups on the design of the use of AI”, promises Meister. Regulatory proposals on artificial intelligence are also being developed at the European level.

“Would also help in the corona crisis”

Christmann calls it ” not acceptable ”, that many of the experts put“ enormous commitment into the commission ”and that the Federal Government is now not taking note of this. She feels reminded “of negative experiences with the Internet inquiry, the recommendations of which have largely not been implemented to date.” The first inquiry commission on digitization had received from 2010 to 2013. Many observers and former members of this commission still complain today that the federal government had never worked with the results.

Christmann seems to be particularly bothered by the fact that the recommendations of her project group in the current crisis in Connection with the corona virus will probably no longer be heard. “A better position in the field of digitization and innovation in healthcare would make us more resistant in the current crisis,” she says.

Your project group had opted for a program co-financed by the federal and state governments to expand the digital infrastructure for hospitals and clinics. With regard to the use of AI in health care, the experts and politicians called for an overall strategy and for improving the availability of data for research.