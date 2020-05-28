federal-government-fears-antibiotic-resistance

Even if the outbreak of the viral disease Sars-CoV-2 threatens to be forgotten at the moment: Antibiotic-resistant bacteria are still one of the greatest threats to global health.

33. 000 According to current data, people die every year in the EU alone from the consequences of multi-resistant germs. The EU Commission has just presented its farm-to-fork strategy, which, among other things, calls for the use of antibiotics to be halved by 2030. In Brussels, reference is made above all to Scandinavian countries as a role model – Germany has also made considerable progress since 2011, but there is still room for improvement.

The Federal Government clearly sees this as well, as emerges from a previously unpublished and Tagesspiegel Background response to a small question from left-wing MP Kirsten Tackmann. The widespread use of antibiotics in agriculture is therefore a major medical risk.

Among other things, the use of reserve antibiotics in agriculture and the dependence on foreign producers must be reduced. In addition, rapid tests for the detection of resistant germs are needed.

According to the report published last October by the European Medicines Agency on the use of antibiotics in the agriculture of the EU countries, the use in animal husbandry has occurred 2011 and 2017 on average back by a third. Especially in the Scandinavian and Baltic countries there are hardly any reduction options. On the other hand, they are very large in Cyprus, Italy and Spain.

According to the report, Germany has reduced the use by almost two thirds, but has 2017 still significantly more antibiotics than the Netherlands, Austria, Great Britain or France.

The biggest problem is the use of reserve antibiotics

“Despite the success achieved so far with antibiotic minimization”, it now says in the 20 -side answer from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture (BMEL) to Kirsten Tackmanns 33 – Catalog of questions, “further measures” are necessary to use “To reduce antibiotics in animals to the therapeutically necessary minimum”.

This applies in particular to reserve antibiotics, which should actually only be used exceptionally in order to use them in bacteria that are resistant to other antibiotics – the more often they are used, the higher the Danger of resistance, against which there is no remedy at all.

However, according to the BMEL, a complete ban on reserve antibiotics in veterinary medicine “would lead to serious treatment emergencies and would not be compatible with animal welfare concerns”.

“Antibiograms”, which test whether a bacterium is resistant to certain antibiotics before the medication is given, could offer a way to reduce them, so they should not be used. An adjustment of the relevant regulations is currently being examined, the BMEL replied. In addition, the Ministry of Science has been promoting the development of rapid tests for a long time, and has also been supporting the European OneHealth European Joint Program “#Worldcom” for six months: These tests are designed to detect resistant pathogens that jump from animals to humans, so-called zoonoses. The test would then also be suitable for “resistance genes important in human medicine”.

Particularly problematic with piglets and poultry

The risk of transmitting resistant pathogens from animals to people working in agriculture has meanwhile been increased by many Studies confirm, the ministry said. Above all, the multi-resistant and clinic MRSA germs pose a great risk for people with previous illnesses and could also be spread “via dust particles, especially in the agricultural sector.”

Large animal breeding facilities seem special here to be affected. The Ministry refers to the recently completed evaluation of the 2012 which entered into force 16. AMG amendment, which also deals with antibiotic reduction and their 17. Version in progress since February. The evaluation shows an increase in the use of antibiotics with the size of the company: in the past few years, smaller companies were more successful than medium and large companies in not breaking limit values.

The Ministry is particularly concerned about the use of antibiotics in poultry fattening. “In the opinion of the Federal Government, this is not acceptable” because the use of antibiotics did not decrease during the observation period of the evaluation and the proportion of reserve antibiotics remained constant at 40 to 50 percent of the amount consumed.

Even with piglets you will have to live with deficits for a while, as the answer shows. All animals under 30 kilograms of body weight are exempt from the “antibiotic minimization concept” of the Medicines Act, so the frequency of antibiotic therapy does not need to be recorded by a veterinarian .

This is changing due to the EU's veterinary medicinal products regulation, which provides for all agricultural and domestic animals. However, the “start of this data collection is the year 2023”, the ministry clarifies. The company is also currently examining whether the transmission of data should be digitized in the future – until now, separate handwritten records in stable books and among veterinarians have been the standard. Digital recording could facilitate plausibility checks and official controls.

Shortages of active ingredients threaten

The EU will be of great importance in reducing antibiotics in the coming years, not only because of the veterinary medicinal product -Regulation and the farm-to-fork strategy. So take into account the EU animal health act, the 21. April next year is applied, “explicitly the relationship between animal health and antibiotic resistance,” said the ministry. “The BMEL will, where possible and necessary, make additional regulations.”

In Brussels, however, the first thing that should be at stake is that the German EU Council Presidency, which began in July, has long been an urgent one Addressing the topic of antibiotics policy: Germany's dependence on foreign countries, largely on China. “There is a market concentration in third countries in the production of active ingredients,” said the ministry. With ready-to-use pharmaceuticals, the concentration “cannot be estimated due to the complexity of the manufacturing chain”.

There is now a “risk of delivery bottlenecks for individual active ingredients, since the manufacture of certain active ingredients is carried out by only a few manufacturers”. According to figures from the Federal Office for Consumer Protection and Food Safety, the proportion of antibacterial active ingredients that are manufactured in Germany as raw materials for finished medicinal products is “well below one percent”.

The problem affects the entire pharmaceutical sector. It already existed before the corona crisis, but it gave it a new explosiveness – which is why Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) has made strengthening European pharmaceutical production sites a core concern of the approaching EU Council Presidency. “The stabilization and security of the supply of pharmaceuticals has a high priority for the deliberations of the EU member states”, explains the ministry of his party friend Julia Klöckner in response to the small question.

For the questioner Kirsten Tackmann, who has been spokeswoman for the left-wing parliamentary group in the Bundestag since 2005, the Answer “Despite progress in knowledge and improvements in details, dangerous long-term construction sites on the part of the federal government on the subject of antibiotics”. It is particularly important to act quickly when it comes to delivery security.

“If less than one percent of the required antibiotic active ingredients are produced in our country and it is unknown what it looks like in the manufacture of such drugs which is alarming for such a strategically important area of ​​security of supply, ”said the Left MP.