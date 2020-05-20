federal-government-agrees-on-voluntary-solution-for-travel-vouchers

Anyone unable to take a package tour due to the Corona crisis can request their money back. A voucher solution initially planned by the federal government should only be a voluntary option for consumers. That was decided by the Federal Cabinet in Berlin on Wednesday.

Federal Minister of Justice Christine Lambrecht (SPD) nevertheless appealed to those affected to accept a voucher: “Anyone who decides on a voucher also makes an important contribution to preserve the variety of offers and services in the travel sector. ”

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Krise live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wirIhnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Siehier für Apple- und Android-Geräteherunterladen können.]

The original Berlin plans failed due to opposition from the Brussels EU Commission because European travel law provides for a claim for reimbursement in such cases. The government wanted to protect tour operators and travel agencies from bankruptcy with a mandatory voucher solution.

Vouchers are covered by insurance

In the case of package tours booked before March 8th 2020, which did not take place due to the corona pandemic, tour operators should give customers vouchers for later reimbursement instead of reimbursement Can offer trips. According to the federal government, the vouchers are covered by the previous insurance and, if necessary, by a state guarantee of the complete value – this guarantee would also apply if a provider went bankrupt. If a voucher is not redeemed by the end 2021, the money will be paid out. But travelers can also reject the offer and insist on the immediate payment of the money.

The Federal Ministry of Justice now wants to formulate the details in a draft law. In addition, Lambrecht announced that the government would enable the travel industry to use existing aid programs. (dpa)

