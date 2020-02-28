federal-environment-agency-calculates-savings-of-1.9-million-tons-of-co2

The faster you go, the higher the petrol consumption – and the more CO2 is blown into the air. Now, new calculations by the Federal Environment Agency (UBA) have shown that a speed limit on German motorways would significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Depending on the design, 1.9 million to 5.4 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year could be saved, as the authority announced on Friday.

A maximum speed of 120 kilometers per hour would therefore avoid 2.6 million tons of CO2, a speed limit of 130 still 1.9 million tons – “and immediately and without additional costs”, as UBA President Dirk Messner said. 5.4 million tons of CO2 could be saved if a maximum of 100 kilometers per hour were allowed.

Schulze and Scheuer argue

According to the environmental authority, the calculations are based on current consumption data for cars and light commercial vehicles . In addition, data from the Federal Highway Research Institute on speeds on motorways were used. 2018 had cars and light commercial vehicles on highways in Germany accordingly greenhouse gas emissions of around 39, caused 1 million tons of CO2, the UBA said. So a speed limit of 120 would bring a saving of 6.6 percent in this area.

Above that Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) and Minister of Transport Andreas Scheuer (CSU) have long argued whether a general speed limit on motorways would make sense. “Such a speed limit is reasonable, also for climate protection,” says Schulze the “mirror”. “It is capable of a majority in society.”

The background of the debate

These new calculations should bring clarity to the debate , Because there is no clarity about how the savings effect of a speed limit is, . A speed limit on motorways is of little use for the climate, say the one. From a climate protection perspective, it does a lot, say the others. What is true?

STARTING POSITION: It is not true that a limit does not work. How big the effect is, however, cannot be clearly stated.

FACTS: The transport sector was in the year 2018 the third largest cause of greenhouse gas emissions in Germany: Almost 164 million tons of greenhouse gases went on his account, according to the Federal Environment Agency. 88 percent of it was CO2. How much of it could be saved by a speed limit on highways?

The following applies: Lower speed equals lower air resistance equals lower consumption. So you cover the same distance with less fuel – which reduces CO2 emissions. The fact that it takes longer for the same route has no impact on the emissions and thus on the climate.

DATA LOCATION: The data situation for the concrete savings is in Germany, however, manageable. A comprehensive, but outdated analysis by the Federal Environment Agency from the year 1999 comes to about three million tons of CO2 savings per year at a speed limit of 120 kilometers per hour. Now there are the new calculations by the Federal Environment Agency , which save 1.9 million tons at the speed limit 130 predict 2.6 million tons at speed 120 .

For the same speed, the Öko-Institut calculated on behalf of Agora Verkehrswende, which is committed to climate-friendly traffic, in the year 2018 A saving potential of 2 to 3.5 million tons of CO2 per year. However, Germany is more likely to discuss speed 130. One or two million tons of savings would therefore be possible. This corresponds to a share of 0.6 to 1 percent of the current emissions of the transport sector, explains the director of Agora Verkehrswende, Christian Hochfeld.

Comes to a comparable result also the largest German automobile club, the ADAC. In his opinion on the speed limit in January, he calculated for the car fleet of the year 2019 based on data from the Handbook for emission factors (HBEFA) a CO2 saving potential of up to two million tons per year.

ARGUMENTS: That's not much when you look at the total emissions, critics of the limit say. 2018 it was good overall in Germany 858 million tons of CO2. Two million tons of savings would therefore be only 0.2 percent of the total output. On the other hand, the introduction of a speed limit is simple and inexpensive – compared to more complex, more expensive measures that would have a comparatively large savings potential.

SIDE EFFECT: Agora Verkehrswende director Hochfeld expects another effect in addition to the direct one, which, however, cannot be estimated: With a speed limit, the cars would probably not be as big for the German market in the long term and built so powerful.

The Federal Statistical Office indicates that the increased engine output of the vehicle fleet between 2010 and 2017 led to a calculated increase in CO2 emissions of eight million tons. “We assume that the indirect effect of a speed limit due to lighter, less powerful vehicles could be greater than the direct effect,” said Hochfeld. In contrast, the ADAC makes a comparison of the motorization of vehicle fleets in neighboring countries: In Switzerland, for example, the proportion of high-performance vehicles is higher than in Germany – despite the speed limit of 120 kilometers per hour. (Tsp / dpa)