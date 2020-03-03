feasible-lots-for-the-national-team

The German national soccer team did not get as bad as last time. At the second Nations League, the team headed by national coach Joachim Löw will face Spain, Switzerland and Ukraine. This resulted in the draw on Tuesday evening in Amsterdam. The matches will be played in three double match days in September, October and November. The European Union Uefa announced the exact schedule for late Tuesday evening. The Nations League winner will be chosen in a tournament of the four group winners from June 2 to 6 2021 in one of the participating countries. Accordingly, the final location has not yet been determined.

“All opponents are interesting,” said national coach Joachim Löw in an interview with ZDF immediately after the draw. “They are interesting games, also for the fans.” The duel with Switzerland was a neighborhood duel, Ukraine had developed very well under Andrej Shevchenko, and Spain was still a top nation in football that played at a high level. The national team will play their first international this year against the Spaniards at the end of the month. Löw's team will also meet Switzerland again beforehand. At the 31. May, shortly before the start of the European Championship, there will be a test match between the two teams in Basel.

The DFB team was relegated

“Every game has its explosiveness,” said Löw. In general, the Nations League has proven itself. “The players take it seriously,” said the national coach, who was not necessarily convinced of the competition even at the beginning.

At the premiere of the Nations League, which followed immediately after the disappointing WM 2018 had started in Russia, the German national team had met world champions France and Holland – and actually relegated from third division A as third in the group. The team in Germany, like the other sporty relegations from Croatia, Poland and Iceland, remained first class, as the top class was increased by the Uefa from twelve to 16 participants. The competition, with its millions of UEFA central marketing guarantees, also convinced larger associations to forego all possible friendly matches in the second half of the year 2020. However, it was in lottery four with the worst of the total 16 first division. (Tsp)