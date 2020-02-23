fc-st.-pauli-is-hamburg-city-champion

Hamburger SV also lost the second city derby of the season in the second division against FC St. Pauli. With the deserved 0: 2 (0: 2) in the emotionally charged duel, HSV also suffered a severe damper in the fight for promotion on Saturday and slipped to third place in the table after the second home defeat.

With the first away win this season, the neighborhood club succeeded in taking an important step out of the danger zone with their neighbors. Henk Veerman (20.) With his seventh goal of the season and Matthew Penney (29.) With his premier goal for St. Pauli caused the surprise.

Revenge? Not with FC St. Pauli

in front of 57 000 viewers in the sold out Volksparkstadion, the HSV wanted to restore the old hierarchy in Hamburg from the beginning and take revenge for the 0: 2 in the first round. First Sonny Kittel (7th) hit the crossbar, then Joel Pohjanpalo (10.) Only hit the post in his debut for the starting XI. Ten minutes later, Veerman prevailed against HSV defender Rick van Drongelen in the Dutch duel and turned the game upside down. Penney's dream goal finally paralyzed HSV.

Even after the change, the hosts could not think of much more to do. FC St. Pauli controlled the game and had chances: So Marvin Knoll (51.) Failed head to HSV goalkeeper Daniel Heuer-Fernandes. A header for the guests by Rico Benatelli (67.) Was not recognized due to offside. Nor was a goal scored by HSV striker Lukas Hinterseer. (AP)