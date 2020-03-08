fc-bayern-now-lead-by-four-points

Thomas Müller has kept Bayern Munich on a masterclass in the Bundesliga. The 30 – year-old scored on Sunday in one tough derby against FC Augsburg in the 53. Minute the pioneering lead at 2-0 (0-0) for the German record champions, who were able to extend their league lead to four points. Substituted international Leon Goretzka made everything clear in added time with his third goal of the season. The Munich stars were satisfied with 75 000 viewers in the so far strong second half exceptionally with a work victory.

The FCA fought back – and became attacking late: National goalkeeper Manuel Neuer parried a shot by striker Florian Niederlechner, who also missed the goal by a hair's breadth (80.). Before Goretzkas 2-0, a goal from Niederlechner did not count due to offside. So it came to nothing with a surprise point for the Swabians who had been victorious for five games.

Augsburg had good chances to equalize in the final phase

A co-production of two former World champions decided the long, lame game. Jérôme Boateng hit a long ball softly into the penalty area, where Müller processed it optimally from acceptance to completion. After that, the Bavarians would have 18. Victory in 21. Competitive game under coach Hansi Flick several times, for example by Serge Gnabry, who just missed twice (71 ./ 86.).

At Müllers 116. Andreas Luthe was also powerless in the Augsburg goal. Trainer Martin Schmidt had the 32 – year olds instead of the Tomas Koubek, a frequent failing master keeper, which turned out to be a good decision. Luthe reacted after Müller's leadership goal class with shots from Joshua Zirkzee (65.) and Philippe Coutinho (69.). The seasoned player had also given a very strong performance in the previous season at the surprising 1-1 of the FCA in Munich.

Augsburg defended compactly, while the Bayern attacked cumbersome and predictable for a long time. Flanks flew into nothing, a brisk combination game never came about. Little did in the Augsburg penalty area, the Zirkzee (Flick in the attack center) (18) could hardly stand out this time as a replacement for the injured striker Robert Lewandowski.

Ugly grimaces , Whores and a Windhorst Show more pictures 1 of 14 today 16: 09 The Dortmund fans in Gladbach hosted Rainer Koch, Christoph Schickhardt Dietmar Hopp, Fritz Keller and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge … Back

















Further

So there was only one real one in the first half Chance, and that also had Müller: After fine preliminary work by Gnabry, the 30 – Do not properly shoot the ball in a promising position. Augsburg lacked a lot of guts and fortune in the forward gear.

As a day of action for FC Bayern, the game had a special framework for diversity and tolerance and against all forms of racism and agitation. A week after the Bavarian victory against Hoffenheim almost ended due to the hostility against Dietmar Hopp, there was no protest in the arena. (dpa)