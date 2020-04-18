fc-bayern-is-in-a-bind-because-of-manuel-neuer

Manuel Neuer is out of sorts. The national goalkeeper would like to end his career at Bayern. Until 2025 the 34 – Year-olds continue to play in Munich, that would still be five full seasons.

The German record champions can also imagine working with Neuer again, but “only” until 2023. After all, with Alexander Nübel, Bayern have already committed their number one to the future. The Noch-Schalke will move to Munich in the summer.

Bayern leaders play on Neuers side

Two who actually want but not being able to do so – this also causes internal discussions As the “Bild” reports, some leading players are said to have sided with Neuer. After all, it is important for the climate in the team that everyone pulls together. A good mood also means good prospects for titles. Because the contracting parties are currently far apart, there is a certain unrest in the Bayern cabin.

The “kicker” wrote a few days ago that poker is still between the player and the club could move for months – that's exactly what Neuer's colleagues are afraid of. After the extension with Thomas Müller, many would also like a timely agreement with Manuel Neuer, whose current contract runs until summer 2021 running. But also because Neuer is to demand an annual salary of 20 million euros not realistic at the moment. And so the house blessing hangs a little wrong again at FC Bayern.

It is understandable that Bayern do not want to pay gigantic sums for a player on the home stretch of his career in times of the coronavirus crisis . Whereby surely there is also the calculation that Neuer should not be offered anything else that is ready for signature elsewhere for precisely these reasons.

On the other hand, there is still hardly a more respected goalkeeper than Manuel Neuer and class costs money in professional football. Whether Neuer is well advised to insist on his salary demands – also in view of the current economic recession in almost all industries – is another question. It will not matter to him one or two million more.

Because that is the case, the term of the new contract should be the decisive criterion in the further negotiations. But here the Bavarians are in a quandary. Also because they are said to have promised Nübel a certain number of missions. It is understandable that Neuer cannot like this.

Ultimately, both sides have to move. And if players and clubs really want to find each other, they should be able to do that. 2024 is newer 38, the EM in your own country would also be a great career ending.

After all, you should stop when it's most beautiful. Perhaps the Bavarians can even save a little salary by giving Alexander Nübel one year or another. That would probably also be in the interest of the current Bayern players, who are concerned about the good mood. (Tsp)