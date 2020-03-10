father-saves-child-from-truck

The police in Hamm speak of a “miracle” and “several guardian angels” that must have been present in a serious accident in the city of North Rhine-Westphalia.

On Monday morning A 53 -year-old truck driver on Werler Straße has lost control of his vehicle and is said to have driven at excessive speed in serpentine lines at a red light, touching a car and colliding with another.

According to the police, after a bend he collided with a parked vehicle at a petrol station, which led the truck with a semitrailer to the sidewalk, where it crashed into a bus stop.

There was a 49 year old man on the sidewalk who was pushing his eleven-month-old daughter in a pram, who is said to have noticed nothing of the events in his back at first, first warning the driver to honk and brake the man, he could see himself and his child also get to safety by pushing the stroller away and jumping to the side. The child fell out of the car, but suffered only a minor injury. The father and the truck driver were then in shock.

Three cars had to be towed. The damage amounts to 20. 000 euros.