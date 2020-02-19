Fasting – healthy and prolonging life?

It is approaching Ash Wednesday. Then begins the period in which the Christian West traditionally reduces food intake. But variants of fasting belong to almost every culture, every religion.

At the moment, certain variants are becoming increasingly popular. This usually has little to do with God, religion and spiritual self-mortification. Rather, doing without should help you lose weight, work against all sorts of illnesses, or prevent them from occurring. It should make people healthier and fitter overall, possibly even extend their lives. But what do you really know about the healing power of fasting and what not? An overview.

What was the point of fasting in the past?

Lent specifications have been handed down from ancient Egypt, such as the prescribed waiving of fish during the spawning season in the Nile. According to anthropologists, Christian Lent, in which no meat should be eaten religiously in the 40 days before Easter, was primarily intended to preserve livestock. At the end of winter, other supplies were often depleted, but the cattle remained as a store of calories. It was important to protect them with foresight.

About the sows were pregnant during this time. The guaranteed protein supply for the year – when the farmer fed and let them live. However, these pragmatic reasons are certainly not the only ones. Almost every religion and almost every region of the world knows certain fasting practices.

And it is at least conceivable that these were a kind of early “public health” measure, because people had accumulated experience over centuries and millennia about the health-promoting effects of fasting.

Are there “fasting” in nature?

In very many animal species, hunger phases occur more or less long again or again or regularly. For example, predators do not always make prey when they are hungry.

Herbivores can also become scarce in times of drought.

Animals that hibernate have genetically programmed very long periods of fasting into their behavioral repertoire and metabolism.

Even with the ancestors of today's people, food excess and lack of food often alternated. Those who could best endure the latter, and who ultimately managed to get food again, even with some of their last reserves, were the most likely to survive, to reproduce and to pass on their genes.

It is probably due to this evolutionary legacy that we humans are able to give up food for longer periods of time voluntarily and without harm.

Today's fasters regularly report how positive, mentally clear and focused – but also physically efficient – they are on days without food. That also makes sense evolutionarily. Because exactly in the hunger phases it was important to be optimally able to get food again.

So when a Silicon Valley CEO like Twitter boss Jack Dorsey talks about his feelings and clear thoughts about his zero calorie orientation today, he is basically a biochemical representation of a hungry man, ready for anything Hunters in the savannah world of our ancestors.

How can the current renaissance of various fasting practices be explained?

There are probably many reasons why more and more people seem to be interested in fasting. Abandonment in the face of the ubiquitous abundance – at least in countries where nobody has to go hungry involuntarily – should play a role, as should the search for spiritual fulfillment even without a specific religious doctrine.

Many see fasting because avoiding calories is simply a relatively straightforward way to lose weight. The growing number of reports that temporarily refraining from eating could be healthy and even prolong life are probably the most important factors.

What happens in the body when fasting?

After long hours without food, the body stops working Energy metabolism around. He no longer uses glucose from food carbohydrates, but converts fats in the liver into so-called ketones. They can supply almost all body cells with energy. In addition, molecules are released that protect cells, because the lack of food puts those cells under stress.

An important factor is that – precisely because no sugar gets into the blood through the intestine – no insulin is released , In this state, the body can break down and digest better damaged cells. Genetics are also repaired. Many researchers consider these stress-defense reactions, also called hormesis, to be the real reason why fasting seems to have positive health effects.