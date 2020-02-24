fans-start-online-petition-for-gerry-ehrmann

At 1. FC Kaiserslautern, the fans protested vehemently against the kicking out of the popular goalkeeper coach Gerry Ehrmann. In an online petition entitled “Gerry Ehrmann stays with the FCK” signed up to 1600 people until Monday morning. It also says: “Our legend does not dismiss anyone – he is the FCK!” In addition, the third-division football team is massively criticized in social networks.

“Without Gerry, no FCK !!! Schommers out! Shame on you! ”- a poster with these words also hung in front of the office of the crisis-ridden traditional club on Betzenberg. The Palatinate confirmed on Sunday that goalkeeper idol Ehrmann must go.

The keeper stood between 1984 and 1998 at the FCK between the posts and later helped goalkeepers like Kevin Trapp, Tim Wiese and Roman Weidenfeller on a Bundesliga or national team career.

Allegedly the 61 year old had fallen out with coach Boris Schommers. “It's a purely personal thing between him and me. If it is no longer possible, then it is no longer possible, ”said Ehrmann of the“ Rheinpfalz ”.

“No dirty laundry is being washed here. It is not about me, but the club. “He had not insulted anyone:” This is far from it. “

” The club looked for a number of internal events that were targeted and make team-oriented cooperation for the benefit of the club no longer possible, forced to take this step, ”said the FCK. Ehrmann has been a 1996 goalkeeper coach in Lautern and an absolute favorite with the public. In times of crisis, fans regularly chant: “Except Ehrmann, you can all go.” (dpa)