fans-and-dfb-are-getting-closer-again

A first small step towards peace in German football has been taken. After a crisis meeting of the AG fan cultures in Frankfurt / Main with DFL managing director Christian Seifert and DFB general secretary Friedrich Curtius, both parties seem to be converging again in the struggle for power. “The coming match day will show whether a return to some kind of everyday football will return,” announced the alliance “Our Curve” on Thursday evening after the two-hour session.

The representatives of the German Football Association and the German Football League had said “quite self-critical”, which was obviously well received. “This self-criticism must now be followed up with action,” the fan organization also wrote on behalf of the alliances “Women in Football” and “Queer Football Fan Clubs”. The associations announced that they wanted to ensure greater security of action for the coming match day, for example by better informing the referees. But also to the public. ”

Hoffenheim Managing Director Frank Briel does not expect any new hatred against patron Dietmar Hopp at TSG's game at FC Schalke 04 on Saturday the ranks. “We are hopeful and willing to take the topic to another level. We have to be able to find a reasonable way before we draw hard lines, ”said Briel on Thursday.

Hopp as a symbol

Hopp was has become a symbol for some fans in the dispute over the collective punishment. Recently, however, the outrage of the fans concentrated more on the DFB. Supporters of Eintracht Frankfurt had protested peacefully against the German Football Association and the German Football League in the cup victory against Werder Bremen on Wednesday evening. Knowing of the possible consequences of abuse, a banner hung on the side of the field with a greeting to her coach Hütter: “Adi, get in touch if you need a break.”

The games were on the last Bundesliga matchday Hoffenheim against FC Bayern and 1. FC Berlin against VfL Wolfsburg after two interruptions shortly before the cancellation. The details of the three-stage plan were also discussed at the meeting in Frankfurt. This should “be embedded in its context again and its implementation clearly defined,” wrote “Our Curve” afterwards. “Originally it was intended for racist incidents.”

According to the ARD sports show, the DFL had received a catalog of questions from the second division clubs initiated by Greuther Fürth on how to deal with further fan protests next weekend. It also included a precise assessment of when banners were still covered by freedom of expression.

Point of contention collective penalties

Therefore, on Thursday, the boundaries between freedom of expression, insult and discrimination were discussed. The posters with Hopp's likeness in the crosshairs, which are shown again and again, recently caused game interruptions. A ruling by the DFB sports court triggered the resistance in the ultra scene: Borussia Dortmund fans are not allowed to attend a game in Hoffenheim for the next two years because they showed the crosshair poster in the curve despite a suspended sentence. 2017 the then DFB boss Reinhard Grindel had advised the DFB sports court not to issue any more collective penalties.

“Collective penalties have never solved a problem in German football”, announced the DFL. The DFB defended itself in the words of its Vice President Rainer Koch: “Incidentally, it was always clearly communicated that viewer exclusions were not categorically abolished.”

Some fan organizations were not invited

The world's largest sports association has come under increasing pressure in recent days. With the meeting of the AG Fan Cultures, the association now wanted to start the “constructive dialogue” also “in this emotional topic” and start a discourse on “which forms – including exaggerated – criticism are feasible and where a red line runs”.

Because of the publication of the schedule of a crisis meeting, the DFB was heavily criticized by “Our Curve”. These fans accuse the association of having broken confidentiality agreements and not, as claimed, themselves being the initiator of the meeting. The association then withdrew this statement.

The AG fan cultures with their 16 members under the management of the DFL had 2015 set the goal “to have a lasting, reliable dialogue with each other” and “to be an important source of ideas and impulses in cooperation with the DFB Commission Prevention & Safety & Football Culture”. “ProFans”, the advocacy group for fan and ultra groups, and the Alliance of Active Football Fans (BAFF) have broken off the dialogue. According to dpa information, they were not invited to Frankfurt either.