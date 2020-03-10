famine-threatens-25-million-people

The otherwise usual silence behind the ridges of the central African town of Isiolo is disrupted by the roar of a dozen sprayers. Men dressed in white overalls march in a row over the tree savannah and let poison rain on hundreds of thousands of insects that are barely a centimeter in size: they have just hatched desert grasshoppers that cannot yet fly and will only reach their full height of up to ten centimeters in a month to reach.

A new generation of Kenyan grasshoppers is currently developing here: The fifth generation of those pests that attacked East Africa several months ago from the Arabian Peninsula and threaten to transform the region into a wasteland.

“They will all soon be dead,” says Julius Likaru, the head of the spray team, confidently. The first black grasshopper babies begin to fidget uncoordinated, then they fall dead – the poison has taken their breath away. But when Likaru returns a few minutes later to fill up his spray tank, tens of thousands of hatched grasshoppers are crawling over the dead bodies of their siblings.

“That doesn't help,” grumbles a colleague by Likaru. “They are like soldiers with unlimited supplies, they come out of nowhere.” A single grasshopper lays between 50 and 100 Eggs. And the swarm that stowed its eggs here could have been over a hundred million copies.

The next day the military marches outside Isiolos. Colonel Odondos, half a hundred, acts on a general staff basis: “A soldier cannot be defeated by force majeure,” the officer says. In fact, the soldiers are waging an even more extensive massacre than Likarus men: But their area of ​​operations is also limited to a small strip along the tarred road.

“This is the only military team in the province,” said MP Adamson Langasunya: “And most insects are in inaccessible areas far from the road.”

Since the beginning of the Kenyan grasshopper invasion at the beginning of this year, the plague fighters in the Isiolo province 15 from 43 Destroy swarms. But meanwhile 34 swarms are counted again – and they are even more extensive than those of their parents from the fourth generation. “We lost the first round,” resigned Salad Tutana, head of the Ministry of Agriculture in Isiolo.

So far Kenya has had around 20. 000 hectares of arable land sprayed

With the birth of the fifth generation, the locust plague – the worst that Kenya has experienced for 70 years – entered a new phase. According to the calculations of disease researchers, the locusts can multiply twentyfold from generation to generation – by June the swarms of locusts in East Africa could have increased 400 times.

Already now are the eaters, their swarms of medium size daily the food of 35. 000 Devour people, in addition to Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia, they have also arrived in Eritrea, Uganda, Tanzania, Sudan, South Sudan and Congo.

And East Africa is currently planting for the upcoming rainy season: a phase in which the eaters do the most damage. If the epidemics still fail to stop the voracious insects, soon 25 millions of people in the region will be at risk of starvation, the UN warns. “We recognized the seriousness of the situation too late,” said Kenya's Agriculture Minister Peter Munya recently: “And now we're also running out of insecticides.”

Financial aid needed

Experts call on the Kenyan government to declare an emergency across the country – especially to secure urgently needed financial aid from abroad. However, a call for donations by the food organization FAO of over 140 million US dollars was only fulfilled to a good third: If the private foundation of Melissa and Bill Gates were not in the breach with ten million US dollars jumped, the balance would look even darker. The international community's attention now seems to be caught entirely by the rapid spread of the corona epidemic.

Kenya urgently needs 20 instead of the six spray aircraft currently in use, Minister of Health Munya says: And far more 20 000 instead of the previously delivered 7500 liters of insecticide. Even if its effectiveness is controversial and its environmental compatibility is more than doubtful: it is the only weapon that is available to people against the plague.

So far, Kenya has around 20. 000 Hectares of ranch and arable land sprayed: Together with Somalia and Ethiopia should However, five times the area will be treated in the next few days, experts say. In the opinion of the Kenyan expert for the evaluation of satellite images, Kenneth Mwangi, the next two weeks will be decisive: If the Kenyan grasshopper generation cannot be drastically decimated, the costs for combating them would Shoot up to $ million.