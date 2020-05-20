facebook-is-building-a-platform-for-online-trading

Facebook wants to become the platform for online trading – and with its huge reach and technical strengths it could stir up business. Retailers can now easily create online shops that can be reached via Facebook and Instagram. Added to this is “Live Shopping”: the opportunity to sell goods in a video livestream. Germany is among the first countries in which Facebook shops have been set up since Tuesday evening.

The project is intended to help smaller companies in particular to survive the corona crisis, said Facebook's founder and Chef Mark Zuckerberg of the German Press Agency. “It's something I've been interested in for a while, but when Covid – 19 came, it got really critical and urgent.” Lots of smaller companies – whose ads are important to that Facebook business are – are on the verge of looking for a way out in the online business. For this reason, the development of Facebook shops was “drastically accelerated.”

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Krise live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wirIhnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Siehier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

For Facebook itself, the shopping platform will bring data about the behavior of customers – similar to other offers of the online network, as Zuckerberg emphasized. “We will see which shops they interact with, which products they are interested in, what they buy and so on.” However, there is currently no function for sharing this information with friends, and no one else except the user, the shop and Facebook get access to it. With the data, however, the online network could continue to perfect its lucrative ability to get advertisers to the right addressees for their ads.

Facebook connects various services

Setting up the Facebook shops will be free of charge for retailers, said Zuckerberg. Fees would only be payable for payment functions, for example – “but the main thing is to cover our costs.” Facebook assumes that advertisements by retailers will increase the online network's revenue. “Our advertising system works with auctions where a company offers as much as an ad is worth. If we can make an ad more valuable because someone who clicks on it is more likely to buy something, we'll make more money from advertising, ”he described Facebook's line of thought.

[Sie brauchen Lesestoff fürs lange Wochenende? Gern. Hier gibt es unsere Tagesspiegel-Newsletter für die 12 Berliner Bezirke mit Tipps und exklusiven Nachrichten – kostenlos unter leute.tagesspiegel.de]

Facebook also wants to score points by linking its various services. So you will be able to write to an online shop via WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger or the chat function of Instagram. If a credit card is stored in the Facebook system, you can pay directly with it. Trying on and trying on – for example cosmetics, clothing or glasses – is to be made easier with the help of so-called “augmented reality”, in which virtual content on the display is mixed with real images. For example, you can show makeup colors on the face or pieces of furniture in the room. The online network is also working on integrating bonus point programs.

Some categories, such as weapons, will not be available on the platform, even if their sale were legal, said Zuckerberg .

Possible competitor for Amazon?

Facebook with its 2.6 billion users and one well-established online advertising system could become a powerful competitor even for large trading platforms such as Amazon and Ebay. The shopping initiative should also draw the attention of regulators – like everything a company the size of Facebook does, said Zuckerberg. “But I don't think our reaction can be to not do anything new.” Many people and companies wanted to use Facebook's products and relied on them. “We have a responsibility to be innovative and I think we are one of the institutions worldwide that can really help.” (dpa)